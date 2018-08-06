COLUMBIA — There’s no depth chart as South Carolina continues preseason camp.
There’s no need to have one for the Gamecocks’ offensive line. The backup to each starter is copy-and-paste.
Malik Young, times five.
“I got to play both sides and I got to be able to play inside, basically every position,” said Young, the senior from Pelzer who’s repping at backup left and right tackle, snapped at center the past two days and will work at left and right guard in a week or two. “That’s just being professional, honestly, because if you make it to the next level, it’s the same way.”
USC line coach Eric Wolford has always cross-trained his players so they can play every position. It comes in handy when there’s a big lead and a younger player needs work, or if injuries bench half the line (as they did to the Gamecocks in 2017). Young was no stranger to that, starting the season as starting left tackle until being replaced by Dennis Daley, but then starting at right tackle for two games when Zack Bailey was hurt.
From there he had the noble if anonymous role as ultra-backup, injuries to three starters forcing Wolford and USC to mix and match the best they could. In 2018, the Gamecocks like how they have recruited at the position and love their starting five.
But after Young as the sixth man, there’s not much that’s known.
Wolford mentioned freshmen Jovaughn Gwyn, Dylan Wonnum and Hank Manos as newbies that stand out from a strength standpoint, and redshirt freshman Jordan Rhodes has shown flashes of God-given ability, despite being a relative newcomer to the game. The hope is the Gamecocks get up early on opponents and the rookies can remove that no-experience albatross dangling from their facemasks.
Since getting ahead early was hardly ever a reality last year, Young is the guy carrying the biggest burden. Daley, Bailey, Donell Stanley, Sadarius Hutcherson and Blake Camper are expected to start left to right.
Anything happens to any one of them and the game is tight, here comes Young, the Swiss Army Knife of Offense.
“Malik’s very valuable to our program. He’s a guy that right now, he’s the first guy in the game,” Wolford said. “At some point here at the midway point of camp, I’d like to get him some reps at guard just to be able to evaluate him there and see if that guy can play four spots as opposed to two.”
Young just shrugs.
Ask him to play guard, he’ll play guard. Ask him to move to defense for a while — as USC did during spring practice — he’ll move to defense for a while.
“It helps you as a person and it helps your career if you can play multiple positions,” he said. “I like being versatile.”
Wolford’s path through coaching never had him at a spot where he had to play more than eight linemen for significant snaps during a season. The Gamecocks played nine last year.
They try preventative maintenance to preserve linemen as much as possible, requiring knee braces for all and working on playing two- or three-point stance, so they don’t have problems bending when they need to. But when something happens, like a defender jumps over a lineman and rolls him up from behind, it leads to injury (it happened to Cory Helms last year and he played hurt the rest of the season).
More attention to what players do between practices and during walk-throughs can help, but it doesn’t eliminate anything. Linemen more than anyone else have to be ready for a “Get in there” moment — it happened to Hutcherson last year as an untested redshirt freshman and he blossomed into the future of the Gamecocks’ line.
Young has heard his name called several times and has responded to each. The guy who described himself as outgoing and easy to get along with off the field is the opposite on it, as well as selfless to what his coaches and team need him to do.
New blood
Defensive back Jamel Cook has joined the team. Cook transferred after two years at Southern Cal and will sit out this year, with two years of eligibility beginning in 2019.
A three-star recruit by Rivals rated 25th at his position, the 6-4 Cook is from Miami. He redshirted in 2016 after a foot injury kept him out the first six games, then only got into three games last year.