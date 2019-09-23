COLUMBIA — Jamyest Williams, the star of Will Muschamp's first full recruiting class at South Carolina, is planning on transferring from the Gamecocks.
Sources close to Williams confirmed the move to The Post and Courier late Monday. Williams will enter the NCAA transfer portal after his first four games, preserving his redshirt season, and have two years of eligibility remaining.
Williams, from Dacula, Ga., chose USC over Georgia before the 2017 season. Considered a Top-100 recruit who could play offense and defense, Williams signed as a defensive back and was the Gamecocks’ starting nickel back for the majority of his freshman season.
He was a Freshman All-SEC selection but missed two of the last three games with a shoulder injury, something he had fought in high school. He re-injured the same shoulder in 2018 and missed the final five games, also sitting out spring practice.
Williams was productive in his USC career with 86 tackles, six broken-up passes and three interceptions, but was moved to safety in 2018 to make room for the emergence of nickel Jaycee Horn, another Freshman All-SEC selection. At 5-foot-8, Williams was often a target for opposing quarterbacks in the back end and ceded a starting spot to R.J. Roderick and J.T. Ibe last week.
The Gamecocks’ secondary has been a sore spot all season and will now be a man down going forward. Muschamp is expected to address the transfer and the potential replacements at his normal Tuesday news conference.