COLUMBIA — What’s strange is it wouldn’t have been surprising.
Except Tuesday happened. Except she said (albeit nearly two weeks ago) that she was “absolutely” coming back.
So it was that Te’a Cooper entering the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, making her the fourth South Carolina player in two days to do so, became not just a player who transferred into USC transferring out but a very bad look that is thus far being greeted with silence. It wasn’t unexpected in the least to hear that reserve forward LaDazhia Williams was transferring, nor rising junior guard Bianca Jackson after her playing time dropped nearly 13 minutes per game from her freshman season.
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, the team’s leading returning rebounder and someone with all-SEC capability, was surprising even though she was twice docked playing time due to violations of minor team rules this year. Cooper becoming the fourth a day after the other three made it a trend.
Coach Dawn Staley has yet to comment. She has had transfers before, but never this many in this short a period. With Cooper specifically, Staley herself said a year ago that it wouldn’t surprise her if she left after the 2018-19 season because at that point, she would have been in school for four years and might not want a fifth.
That’s why Cooper was asked moments after the season-ending Sweet 16 loss to Baylor on March 30 if she was coming back to USC in 2019-20. She replied she was and that she had no thoughts of leaving early for pro ball.
Cooper did not enter the WNBA Draft, which was held Wednesday night, but is on schedule to graduate from USC in May and be able to play her final year at a school of her choosing next year. She stood to be the Gamecocks’ leading returning scorer although she fought inconsistency all season.
Cooper turned down USC out of high school, picking Tennessee where she could join close friend Diamond DeShields, who likewise picked the Lady Vols over USC after transferring from North Carolina. She was an All-SEC Freshman selection her first year but suffered a knee injury before her second, forcing her to miss the season.
She transferred to USC, where Staley applied for immediate eligibility but was turned down. That’s when she said what she said about Cooper only likely to be at USC for one playing season.
Cooper going pro after this year wouldn’t have been a surprise. Williams and Jackson leaving isn’t a surprise. Herbert Harrigan, who has not returned several messages, is a surprise considering she is not graduating and will have to sit out next season before playing her final year, wherever that may be.
All four in a 24-hour period is a surprise and massive question mark about what’s going on in Staley’s program, and no responses. The Gamecocks are set to return five players, four of which played major minutes last year, and signed a five-woman recruiting class that not only was judged the best in the country but is already drawing comparisons to some of the best of all time.
One of those recruits, Laeticia Amihere, has been at USC since January to rehab from a knee injury. The other three scholarship recruits (Aliyah Boston, Brea Beal and Zia Cooke, while Lexington’s Olivia Thompson will walk on) were three of the starting five for the East squad in the McDonald’s All-American Game.
It should also be noted that the door to the transfer portal opens and closes, meaning any or all of the four could elect to come back (Bianca Cuevas-Moore did it last year, after signing with West Virginia). There’s also the strong possibility that Staley, no stranger to accepting transfers, is looking at some of the estimated 400 names currently in the portal to fill some of the six open scholarships she has.
Staley has often mentioned that keeping a group of young ladies together isn’t just shown in the on-court results. She even said after the No. 1 class was signed that the next challenge was making sure they all stick around.
All of the transfers outside of Herbert Harrigan are not individually shocking.
Taken together, there’s a lot of unanswered wondering.