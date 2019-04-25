COLUMBIA — South Carolina is down another big man.
Rising junior forward Felipe Haase will enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, a USC spokesperson confirmed on Thursday. The native of Chile played in 65 games over the past two seasons and was an efficient 3-point shooter, but struggled defensively.
Still, Haase figured to play major minutes next year as one of the Gamecocks’ few upperclassmen with height. The 6-foot-9 sophomore averaged over 23 minutes per game last year and started eight, with 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds.
He is the second player to transfer out of Frank Martin’s program this offseason, following rising redshirt sophomore center Jason Cudd. Cudd redshirted this season after injuring his knee five games into the year.
USC has an open scholarship to fill and could play the transfer market, looking for an immediately eligible big man. Interestingly, Columbia native Seventh Woods placed his name into the NCAA transfer portal Thursday after three years at North Carolina, but Woods is a point guard.
Woods chose the Tar Heels, his favorite team as a child, over USC three years ago. He prepped at Hammond School.