Gamecocks lose one football commitment after Muschamp firing, scramble to keep others

The first South Carolina football commitment to announce a decommitment after the firing of Will Muschamp as head coach was the most recent addition to the Gamecocks' 2021 recruiting class.

Wide receiver Rodarius Thomas of Eufaula, Ala., announced the withdrawal of his pledge from the Gamecocks in a tweet on Friday afternoon. At the time he committed, Thomas also had offers from Coastal Carolina, Western Kentucky, Austin Peay, Missouri State, North Alabama, South Alabama, Tennessee Tech and Tennessee State. Thomas committed to the Gamecocks on Oct. 8.

Defensive end T.J. Sanders (6-4, 285) of Marion committed to USC on July 4 and says going somewhere else has not crossed his mind. But the firing of Muschamp has led to his cell phone blowing up with calls from other programs.

“Right now I’m still locked in with them,” Sanders said. “A lot of other people have started to talk to me these last couple of days. I talked to Indiana most recently on the phone and a bunch of other schools that started following me on Twitter.

"I talked to N.C. State, West Virginia, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech. Those are just some of the schools that have reached out to me the past couple of days. They’re just talking to me and asking that if anything changes to let them know.”

The USC staff has, of course, been working to keep the commitments in place. Sanders has heard from them.

“I’ve been talking to coach Mike Bobo,” Sanders said. “We’ve just been talking, trying to stay on the same page, making sure we are on the same page basically, that I’m still committed to them. They are still making me a priority. They are telling me to stay patient and see how things play out.”

Just like the Gamecock fans, Sanders is anxious to know who the new head coach will be. He’s heard some of the names being talked about and hasn’t picked a favorite. He’ll just wait and see who is hired and then go from there.

“I’ll look into whoever they choose and see if he is a coach I want to play for,” Sanders said. “I’m following (the search) on social media. I haven’t really thought about going anywhere else yet."

The Gamecock coaches are not only contacting their current commitments trying to keep them from jumping ship, they are still prospecting for new recruits for the 2022 class and beyond.

One who just received an offer from the Gamecocks is speedy wide receiver Cameron Miller of Memphis. His season was canceled this fall due to COVID-19, but coaches saw enough of him in 2019 as a do-it-all offensive player to offer him.

“Coach (Bobby) Bentley sent me a text and he said he looks forward to recruiting me,” Smith said. “He said whenever the new head coach gets caught up at South Carolina, he said he would get me on the phone with him. He said he wants to give me a scholarship to South Carolina.”

Miller is a friend of Gamecock tight end Keveon Mullins, so he’s gotten some insight about the program. Miller also holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Arkansas, Memphis, Michigan, Ole Miss, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech. Miller is rated a 4-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked 49th nationally among wide receivers in his class and is the No. 12 prospect in Tennessee for 2022.

Defensive end Jihaad Campbell, a 3-star prospect from Sicklerville, N.J., has included USC and Clemson in his top 12 schools. Campbell said the Gamecock staff is keeping in touch with him and he’s talked to Mike Bobo, Mike Peterson and Kyle Krantz.

“Obviously, they are going through a hard time, but I feel as though my eyes are still on them,” Campbell said. “They like my athletic ability, me being able to move, be in coverage and rush the passer. They feel as though I’m a beast at doing all those things.”

Clemson looks like it will be a major player with Campbell as well. “They have been recruiting me hard and as of right now their standing with me is they are one at the top of my chart,” Campbell said. “They stand very well with me."

The other schools on Campbell’s short list are Wake Forest, Michigan, Tennessee, Duke, Penn State, Oregon, Boston College, Michigan State, Rutgers and Virginia Tech. Campbell has bounced back nicely from a torn ACL suffered midway through last season. He has around 40 tackles and 10 sacks this season. Last season, prior to the injury, he had 50 tackles and 7 sacks.

USC has offered 2022 wide receiver Antonio Williams of Dutch Fork. Williams also has offers from Louisville, Southern Cal, Duke, Wake Forest, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina and Charlotte.

Cornerback Dontae Balfour of Starke, Fla., named a top five of USC, Auburn, Missouri, Ole Miss and Tulane.

Offensive lineman Mason Floyd of Ben Lippen committed to The Citadel.

Defensive end/tight end Chase Simmons of North Myrtle Beach committed to Coastal Carolina.

Wide receiver Adam Randall of Myrtle Beach was offered by Miami. He also picked up an offer from LSU last week.

Five-star offensive lineman Zach Rice of Lynchburg, Va., did not include USC or Clemson in his top eight. USC had offered, Clemson had not. His top eight are Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Florida, Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU and Virginia.

Basketball

USC men's basketball coach Frank Martin signed his third prospect for the 2021 class last week.

Ta’Quan Woodley, a 6-8 power forward from Camden, N.J., chose the Gamecocks over Georgia, St. John's, St. Joseph, Temple and LaSalle. Woodley had earlier committed to Penn State, but back out after the departure of Nittany Lions coach Pat Chambers.

Woodley is ranked a 3-star prospect by both Rivals and 247 Sports.

“We are super excited to add Ta’Quan Woodley to our signing class,” Martin said in a statement. “He is a 6-8, 240-pound skilled forward who plays with tremendous aggression and strength."

Woodley led his school to a 29-1 record last season. The Gamecocks also have signed 6-4 Devin Carter and 6-2 Jacobi Wright and will sign 6-5 Carlous Williams in April.