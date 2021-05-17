Gamecocks lose 1 defensive back commitment but gain another

Kajuan Banks announced a commitment to South Carolina on May 15 after making his pledge to head coach Shane Beamer earlier in the week.
The committment from Banks, a 5-10, 170-pound cornerback from Tallahassee, Fla., came the same week the Gamecocks lost a commitment from safety Anthony Rose of Hallandale, Fla.
Banks had narrowed his choices to USC, Maryland and West Virginia. USC secondary coach Torrian Gray offered Banks in January and the two have kept in regular contact ever since.
"I see myself fitting in anywhere in the defense, wherever they put me, I’ll fit there," Banks said. "I’ve been hearing from them a lot ever since they offered me, they’ve been on me.”
In eight games last season, Banks had 52 tackles with eight pass deflections and three interceptions. He’s a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 44 safety nationally in his class. Banks returns the Gamecocks’ 2022 class to four high school commitments.
Rose was the first commitment for Shane Beamer’s 2022 class at USC. Rose tweeted last week that he no longer was part of the class while announcing his recruitment is “100 percent open.”
Rose committed to the Gamecocks publicly in February, picking them over Penn State and Arizona. His offer list also included Tennessee, Arizona State, Texas A&M, Kansas, LSU, Maryland, Mississippi State, Pitt, Syracuse and Michigan.
Rose is rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 27 safety nationally in the class.
Beamer and Gray know they have a major need in their secondary, and they are trying to attract as many big-time players as possible to their campus for visits. One that’s penciled in for a visit to Columbia is cornerback Trequon Fegans of Oxford, Ala. Fegans is a four-star prospect and ranked ninth nationally among cornerbacks in the 247Sports Composite.
His stats the last two seasons support that status. This past season he had 52 tackles, broke up 18 passes, and had three interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. In 2019, he had 87 tackles, broke up 21 passes and had five interceptions, returning all of them for touchdowns.
The Gamecocks are battling some elite company for Fegans’s attention. But they have made an impression on him.
“We just talk mainly about life,” Fegans said of USC. “I set an official up. I talked to the head coach. I hear from them every week. Coach Gray said he likes my game, I’m the next big thing to come. I feel highly good about South Carolina. I got a friend that’s going to play for them (Sam Reynolds). And they just had Jaycee Horn.”
Fegans has set an official visit with the Gamecocks for June 18. He also has one set with Miami for June 4. And he said Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama are other others he’s considering for official visits.
Defensive end Nyjalik Kelly (6-4, 240) of Fort Lauderdale was a nightmare for quarterbacks last fall. In just six games, the former Florida State commitment recorded 13 sacks and 21 tackles for loss among his 35 total tackles. He is rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked 11th nationally among strongside defensive ends.
Clemson coaches had been texting him while reviewing his film, and last week they made the call with an offer.
“All the defensive staff was on a FaceTime with me,” Kelly said. “They said I’m a dog. I’ve got a Clemson mindset. I’m a leader and that’s what they like at their school. They asked around before they gave the offer, and people told them I’m a good leader and a good teammate.”
And why does Kelly believe defensive coaches thing he’s a dog?
“I’m quick off the block, can use my hands and sack the quarterback,” Kelly said. “On third downs, you can depend on me to get the sacks.”
USC offered Kelly in mid-February, and he said he’s heard from Beamer, defensive coordinator Clayton White and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey. At this point though, it doesn’t appear the Gamecocks are making much of a move with him, though he’s not ruling anyone out.
“I’m kind of all over the place with recruiting right now,” Kelly said. “It’s just a blessing to get an offer from a top 10 school, watching different schools as I was growing up win the national championship, not thinking I’d be able to get the chance to play for them. But now I do."
Earl Little Jr. (6-0, 175) of Fort Lauderdale is one of the top corner prospects in the country. He’s rated a four-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked 12th nationally among corners. He recently named a top six of LSU, Southern Cal, Alabama, Florida State, Miami and Florida. But Clemson offered late last week, and now there’s a change in his top six.
“Getting that offer affected me,” Little said. “That was an offer I had been waiting for. They are definitely in the running now. That’s big. I’ve definitely bumped somebody. I’d say Florida State.”
Clemson’s winning ways, history of developing defensive backs for the NFL and success in recruiting south Florida had put the Tigers on Little’s board. All he needed to know was that he was on their offer board before he could allow himself to become more serious.
“That was just a team I always looked at,” Little said. “A team of that pedigree, I’ve always wanted to play for a team of that pedigree. They are in the ACC and they are not too far. I’ve always liked Clemson.”
Little has scheduled four his official visits. He had five but plans to cut the one at Florida State he had scheduled for Sept. 25. The others are Southern Cal on June 11, Florida on Sept. 18, LSU on October 2 and Alabama on Nov. 6.
He wants to get to Clemson this summer and also take an official visit in the fall. Last season, Little said he missed four games due to injuries. He estimated having about 30 tackles and four interceptions.
Former Georgia commitment running back Treyaun Webb of Trinity Christian in Jacksonville has a 2023 offer list as long as his accolades, and each of the schools he is considering has one thing in common … winning. Clemson obviously fits that mold. Webb, who decommitted from the Bulldogs this past January, is still looking for a Clemson offer and is planning to make a trip to Dabo Swinney’s high school camp on June 5.
“I am glad I can finally get back out to the campuses and seeing those campuses and talking to the coaches,” Webb said about the opportunity for on-campus visits in June. “Before everything stopped, I went to FSU and Georgia, but I didn’t really get out like I wanted to. I want to see the difference between all of the schools so I can get my timeline down on when I want to make my decision.”
Webb, considered a five-star athlete/running back by 247Sports and a four-star by Rivals, rushed for 837 yards and 12 touchdowns to lead the Conquerors to a state championship last fall. His list of suitors includes Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and Southern Cal, among others. He named a top six in January of Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State, LSU, Florida and Ohio State. But Clemson remains in the mix, and the upcoming visit could certainly impact his thinking.
Five-star linebacker Malik Bryant (6-3, 230) of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., is one of the top prospects in the 2023 class. Bryant already holds offers from other elite programs such as Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Ohio State. Clemson has been in touch but has yet of offer.
Bryant said he understands Clemson’ recruiting approach and is still interested while waiting on an offer.
“Clemson is just letting me know what coach (Dabo) Swinney does with underclassmen and waiting to offer going to their junior year,” Bryant said. “Coach (Lemanski) Hall, coach (Todd) Bates and coach (Brent) Venables were all letting me know that they really like my film and they really like me, so when it’s time to offer I will be one of the top guys for them to offer."
USC is in the top eight with defensive end Tomiwa Durojaiye of Middletown, Delaware. The others are Northwestern, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Michigan, Arkansas, Iowa and Duke. His teammate is USC commitment quarterback Braden Davis.
Running back Ramon Brown of Midlothian, Va., named a top seven of USC, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Penn State and West Virginia.
USC offered linebacker Sebastian Cheeks (6-3, 210) of Evanston, Ill. He’s rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 9 outside linebacker nationally in the class. He has official visits with North Carolina and Texas set for the first two weekends in June. Some of his other offers are Michigan State, Missouri, Tennessee, Maryland, Ole Miss, Oregon, Stanford, Cal and Vanderbilt.
Clemson target defensive tackle Hero Kanu of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., was offered by Alabama.
Clemson and USC target tight end Oscar Delp set an official visit with Michigan for June 14.
Clemson target tight end Holden Staes of Atlanta committed to Notre Dame.
Basketball
Clemson coach Brad Brownell continues to reshape his roster for next season. His newest addition came last week with Naz Bohannon, a 6-6 grad transfer from Youngstown State. The native of Lorain, Ohio, where he was the school’s all-time leading scorer, started 117 of 119 games with the Penguins. For his career he averaged 10 points and eight rebounds per game.
Bohannon said he’ll arrive at Clemson the week of May 24. He’ll have one season to play for the Tigers. He becomes the 12th member of the Clemson roster and the second from the NCAA transfer portal.
The Tigers lost another player to transfer last week when 6-11 Lynn Kidd put his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The Wofford men’s basketball program has added its third signee to its 2021 recruiting class in freshman Luke Turner (6-6) of Temecula, Calif.
USC women’s basketball target Maya Nnaji (6-4) of Hopkins, Minn., committed to Arizona.