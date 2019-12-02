South Carolina is eyeing a potential third running back for the 2020 recruiting class, and one player on its list is Len’Neth Whitehead of Athens, Ga.

The Gamecocks and Tennessee have been Whitehead's only official visits so far, but he is scheduled to visit UCLA this weekend. He was back at Tennessee on Saturday for an unofficial visit.

Another target is ZaQuandre White of Ft. Myers, Fla. He is finishing up his time at Iowa Western Junior College and will be a mid-year transfer. White made an official visit to USC over the weekend.

"The visit went absolutely great,” White said. “I loved the vibe. No commitment as of now but I love the Gamecocks. I would say it’s a perfect fit. They like to run the ball a lot, so that’s pretty good with me."

White said the Gamecocks started recruiting him in October and later offered.

“They just like that I’m an all-around back,” White said. “I fit their system. They like their backs to check out of the backfield. They just like me as an all-around player.”

This season at Iowa Western he’s rushed for 849 yards and 9 touchdowns in 7 games, an average of 121 yards per game. White said his decision will be between the Gamecocks and Tennessee.

He plans to visit the Vols in mid-December and make his decision soon after that. He will sign early and enroll in January.

White committed to Florida State in the 10th grade and signed with the Seminoles in 2017. He redshirted his freshman season, and in 2018 as a linebacker he played in 11 games and made 22 tackles. White said he left FSU because he didn’t want to play linebacker, and because he let his grades slip. He will have two years of eligibility.

The Gamecocks missed on one of their top targets on Thanksgiving Day when defensive end Reggie Grimes of Brentwood, Tenn., announced a commitment to Oklahoma.

Last week USC offered defensive end Yaya Diaby (6-4, 260), a native of Riverdale, Ga., who attends Georgia Military JC.

“They (Gamecocks) are in the game and he likes them,” said GMC coach Bert Williams. “They definitely have a shot. His recruitment has really taken off the last 5 to 6 weeks with many FBS offers."

Diaby also has offers from Tennessee, Kansas State, Memphis, Louisville, Arizona, Utah, West Virginia, Hawaii, Charlotte and Western Kentucky. Diaby led the Bulldogs this season with 58 tackles. He also had a team-high 16 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.

Tight end/wide receiver Jaheim Bell of Valdosta, Ga., planned to visit Florida on Saturday. He has taken official visits to USC and Oklahoma and several unofficial visits to Florida State. Those have been his top three.

Clemson target Arian Smith, a wide receiver from Lakeland, Fla., posted on Instagram a top three of Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Clemson remains involved with Miami wide receiver Xzavier Henderson and he might visit later this month.

USC offered linebacker/wide receiver Jabril McNeill (class of 2021) of Raleigh, N.C., last week. The offer seems to have put the Gamecocks in a good place with McNeill at this point in his recruiting.

“I liked South Carolina growing up. That’s what makes this so special to me,” McNeill said. “And it’s my first SEC offer. What they like about me is I’m tall but I can run. And I’m still 16, so they know I still have a lot of potential in me.”

This season McNeill has been to Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Duke and N.C. State. He also has offers from Virginia Tech and Appalachian State.

USC also offered 2021 running back Chance Black of Dorman. He’s rushed for over 1,000 yards this season.

Defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins of Gaffney, running back/safety Nicholas Singleton of Shillington, Penn., and tight end Andre Dollar of Mustang, Okla., all visited USC on Saturday and landed offers from the Gamecocks.

South Carolina was the first school to offer defensive end Justus Boone of Sumter. Three months later he has offers from Oklahoma, North Carolina, Louisville, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Florida, West Virginia, Wake Forest and Appalachian State.

Boone was back at USC on Saturday for the Clemson game, one of four games he saw at USC this season. The Gamecocks are remaining in regular contact.

“All the same stuff, telling me that they want me to come play and stuff like that, still strong in their recruitment,” Boone said, adding he gets an inspirational tweet from Will Muschamp practically every morning.

He said his Clemson contact has been every “now and then” on Twitter. He also visited Florida in early November and the Gators impressed him.

“It was good, a great experience,” Boone said. “The coaches were nice and everything was smooth. I felt real comfortable. Those Gators, they’re a beast now. The facilities were amazing. They were telling me about redoing them, and I don’t see why they need to do that because the facilities looked great to me. The atmosphere was hyped. Everything was smooth man.”

Boone said he’s still open with his recruiting at this point and has formulated a list of favorites.

USC last week offered 2021 offensive tackle Jakiah Leftwich (6-6, 290) of Atlanta. Leftwich had been on the Gamecocks’ recruiting board and it was just a matter of time before Will Muschamp and offensive line coach Eric Wolford signed off on the offer.

Leftwich also holds offers from Georgia Tech, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Indiana and Toledo. The Gamecock offer certainly puts them in a good spot with him early on. “They are up there,” he said. “I like what they are trying to do with the program.” Leftwich visited Auburn, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Georgia this season.

Clemson and USC target Will Shipley, a running back in the 2021 class, visited Georgia for the Texas A&M game and Duke this past Saturday. He was at Clemson for the Wake Forest game. He’s also been to N.C. State, Notre Dame, Alabama and Northwestern this season. He did not get to a USC game this season but has taken multiple unofficial visits.

Safety Bralyn Oliver of Belton-Honea Path announced a decommitment from Georgia last week. Oliver committed to the Bulldogs in August over Clemson, Colorado, Louisville and Duke. He camped at Clemson, USC and Georgia last summer. Oliver visited Alabama earlier this month for the LSU game.

Hilton Head defensive back Christian Miller was offered by Charleston Southern.

Wide receiver Lex Capitano of Tampa and defensive back Ivan Yates of Roswell, Ga., committed to Furman.

Running back Fred Jackson of New Mexico Military Institute and Clermont, Fla., committed to Coastal Carolina.

Baseball

Thad Ector of Tyrone, Ga., committed to USC for the class of 2021. He is a right-handed pitcher who also plays third base and in the outfield.