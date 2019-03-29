COLUMBIA — She remembers the ride. The literal, along Carolina interstates taking her team home, and the figurative of the team’s breakthrough season.
“Usually after a game, whether we win or lose, there’s a lot of silence because everybody’s sleeping or napping, especially in the back of the bus,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “It was just a large party bus coming back here, and then the fan reception when we got here was tremendous.”
Staley’s 2014-15 team was returning from Greensboro, N.C., where it had just claimed its first NCAA Final Four berth. The Gamecocks beat North Carolina and Florida State in a building that despite being three hours away, felt like a transplanted Colonial Life Arena.
Four years later, after three seasons of Staley complaining about the NCAA’s refusal to keep her top-seed team closer to home, she got her wish. The Gamecocks have another Final Four opportunity waiting for them beginning Saturday when they take on Baylor in their home away from home.
They hope Greensboro Coliseum holds the same charm it did then.
Baby Blue’s Backyard
Of course, USC would play North Carolina in the Sweet 16. It was the Tar Heels who started USC’s run of success (the Gamecocks blew out UNC 79-48 in 2011-12 on the way to their first NCAA Tournament under Staley), and it was the Tar Heels waiting for them in Greensboro, barely 50 miles from their campus.
“We had friends on their team,” point guard Khadijah Sessions said. “We wanted to prove we could beat a real good North Carolina team. We were still trying to make our identity.”
The Gamecocks’ season ended in Stanford, Calif., the year before when UNC topped them in the Sweet 16. But a 29-win team had only gotten better with the addition of the country’s top recruiting class, led by No. 1 prospect A’ja Wilson.
It was back-and-forth throughout, USC building an eight-point lead early in the second half only to find itself trailing three with less than five minutes to go.
Guard Olivia Gaines was in the corner, USC down three, 61 seconds on the clock. She was a defensive specialist, not a shooter; Gaines had only attempted five 3-pointers all year and made two.
Nevertheless, in front of the USC bench and with a defender closing in, Gaines let fly an off-balance shot just before she was knocked down.
It was the ugliest, most beautiful shot. Somehow it seemed to graze the side of the backboard before hitting back iron, bouncing up and then through the net to tie the game at 63.
“Hit every part of the backboard and rim and fell in,” Staley said. “That’s when you kind of know that the momentum’s shifting.”
Tiffany Mitchell scored the game-winning layup with 4.2 seconds on the clock and the Gamecocks advanced. The Tar Heels’ Allisha Gray participated in the postgame press conference, transferred to USC three months later, sat out the 2015-16 season and started on the Gamecocks’ 2016-17 national championship team.
Tomahawks and Tampa
The Gamecocks advanced to play Florida State with a trip to the Final Four (Tampa Bay, same location as this year) on the line. The Seminoles were threatening to break the game open in the first half until Staley gambled.
She pulled the veteran Sessions and installed freshman Bianca Cuevas-Moore, as speedy as she was inconsistent. Matched with FSU’s high-scoring Leticia Romero, Cuevas-Moore sized her up and ran right past her to the rim, finger-rolling the ball through.
Cuevas-Moore’s nine points got the game back to manageable territory. One of two players this year that were on that 2014-15 team (Doniyah Cliney redshirted that season), Cuevas-Moore dug deep for her memories.
“I think we needed some buckets, so I tried to get some easy ones,” Cuevas-Moore said. “We needed some spark off the bench at the time, and I was able to give it.”
USC was up four with less than 10 seconds to go when Sessions stripped Maegan Conwright at the 3-point line. “Coach teaches us once we’re up, walk it off, but in that moment, I was thinking, ‘Go,’ ” Sessions said.
She sprinted downcourt and laid the ball in at the horn, then raced back as her teammates ran to catch up with her. Staley gathered her assistants for a group hug on the sideline as the largely garnet Greensboro crowd erupted.
“That we got to take South Carolina to that first Final Four, it was an amazing feeling,” Sessions said. “I had to make sure everybody felt the love.”
They got on the bus.
Famously Hot
It was a three-hour celebration. Staley lifted the season-long social media ban, leading to a flurry of Tweets.
“It’s a surreal moment in which you keep pinching yourself, you keep asking the person next to you, ‘Is this really happening?,” Staley said. “‘Are we still preparing for the third weekend in the NCAA tournament?’ ”
“We were anxious to get off the bus to go celebrate,” Sessions stage-whispered. “I don’t think half of us took a shower once we got back.”
Four years later, the Gamecocks head back to Greensboro along with N.C. State, Iowa and Baylor with a Final Four berth awaiting the winner. The path is treacherous, but after three years of playing the Sweet 16 round in South Dakota, California and New York, USC will again have a home-court advantage.
“Doesn’t even matter what it looks like,” Staley said of the Baylor game, noting that it could be ugly. “If you just keep winning and stay confident, anything can happen in March.”
Maybe they can ride the same bus.