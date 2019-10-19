COLUMBIA — They work for an opportunity. Nobody can guarantee a win but if South Carolina can just give itself an opportunity, some should become wins.
The Gamecocks earned that opportunity last week and capitalized in a thrilling upset at Georgia.
They let another slip away Saturday in a 38-27 loss to No. 9 Florida.
“Get the lead in the fourth quarter, got to make some plays,” USC coach Will Muschamp said after a cold and rainy defeat. “We didn’t do that.”
A 20-17 USC lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter vanished in the haze of three Florida touchdowns. Several missed calls by the officiating crew combined with missed opportunities from USC sent the Gamecocks (3-4, 2-3 SEC) back below .500 for the season.
“We missed a couple of plays here and there,” rumbled defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. “We’ll clean it up.”
What went right
USC ran the ball very well considering the rain was nearly non-stop and Rico Dowdle went down after the first play of the game (there was no update afterward, but Muschamp said he thought it wasn’t serious).
Tavien Feaster had a career-high 175 yards and a touchdown, while Mon Denson, mostly an afterthought this year, had a touchdown and 58 yards.
Defensively, it was a team effort by the Gamecocks. Six players recorded at least five tackles, and Jammie Robinson got his first career interception.
What went wrong
Two Florida touchdowns were greatly helped by whistles that weren’t blown.
“We just kept focus, kept everything on the next play and put everything else behind us,” said cornerback Israel Mukuamu, last week’s national defensive player of the week.
USC took the lead on a Parker White field goal at the end of the third quarter, but it was a disappointing end to a promising opportunity. The Gamecocks had a first-and-goal at the 6-yard-line. After running the ball all the way down the field, USC went to a pass play on first down.
Ryan Hilinski was sacked, part of a long day for the freshman quarterback, who completed just 17 of 35 passes for 170 yards with one touchdown, and the Gamecocks had to settle for a field goal and 20-17 lead.
After the Gators scored to take their first lead of the game, Hilinski was sacked again and fumbled the ball deep in USC territory. Florida quickly turned that turnover into a touchdown, and the game was essentially over.
“I don’t think it’s just on Ryan, it’s not all his fault,” Muschamp said. “We had dropped balls today that should have been caught. We had some breakdowns in protection.”
Turning point
Hilinski’s fumble that turned into a touchdown became a 31-20 Florida lead with just under eight minutes to go. On a difficult offensive day, the Gamecocks were more than done.
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks play at Tennessee on Saturday and desperately need a win to keep their bowl hopes alive. The game begins at 4 p.m.