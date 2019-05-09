He can hit homers and drive in runs like every other batter in the Boston Red Sox lineup.
But former South Carolina Gamecocks star Jackie Bradley Jr. is known for his glove.
And he proved it again Wednesday night with a game-saving catch that kept Boston alive long enough to steal a 2-1 victory against Baltimore.
Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the 11th inning, Orioles’ batter Trey Mancini drove a fastball out to left-center field. It should’ve been his seventh home run of the season.
But Bradley got a good jump on the ball, and sprinted out to the warning track. Using the outfield wall – which included a Southwest Airlines banner – as a launching pad, he leaped up and snagged what would’ve been a walk-off home run for Baltimore.
“Big-time circumstances,” Bradley said in an MLB.com article. “If you don’t catch it, we go home.”
Boston recorded the final out of the inning, and went on get the go-ahead and final run in the top of the 12th.
But the win wasn't breaking the internet the day after. Nor was Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale, who struck out 12 batters.
Boston and Baltimore alike had to marvel at Bradley’s latest act of defensive prowess.
“It felt like his entire torso was over the wall,” said Brandon Kline, an Orioles reliever who was in the bullpen near the site of the catch. “At one point, it felt like he was almost in the bullpen. It's one of the best catches I've ever seen, that's for sure.”
Bradley won a Gold Glove last season, the first in his seven-year career. With Wednesday's catch, the 29-year-old looks like a strong candidate for the 2019 defensive award.