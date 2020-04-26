Gamecocks' Lawson declares for NBA Draft but keeps options open

COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s A.J. Lawson has made his decision.
He will continue to debate it by buying himself more time to make that decision.
Hours before the NBA’s deadline for upperclassmen to declare for the draft on Sunday, Lawson put his name into the pool. He did not hire an agent, meaning that Lawson can participate in the pre-draft process but still retain his college eligibility.
Lawson has until June 3 to pull his name out of the draft and return to USC for his junior season. A USC spokesperson confirmed the decision.
Now Lawson will see what kind of information he can gather about his chances to be drafted before having to make a final call. Projected as a draft pick entering the season, Lawson’s year was fine statistically but up-and-down in terms of growth.
He averaged the same 13.4 points and shot the same 41 percent from the field as he did as a freshman, but his 3-point shooting dropped a couple of percentage points, he wasn’t able to finish at the rim as well as he had and his assists slipped while his personal fouls increased. He was a combined 10 of 30 from the field in his last three games, although he scored 37 points.
Most of the mock draft boards removed his name, but as coach Frank Martin has frequently said, it only takes one scout, coach or general manager to be impressed with a player and get him to the league.
But because of the coronavirus shutdown, Lawson won’t have those opportunities. His game film is the best of what he could boast, and the film doesn’t lie.
Lawson was not invited to the NBA Combine last year, and he turned down an invitation to the G-League Elite Camp, where players can earn the right to get invited to the NBA Combine. He chose to do private workouts for teams instead and announced his intention to return to USC in May.
This year, the NBA Combine was set for May 21-24, and while it has not been officially canceled, it’s difficult to see how it can be held on time due to COVID-19. Several reports over the last month have said that NBA teams are expecting to do their draft prep with no combine, workouts or in-person interviews to rely on, instead looking at prior scouting and online interviews.
The NBA draft is still scheduled for June 25. No final decisions have been made on how it will look, but the WNBA and NFL conducted online drafts without fans or draftees in attendance.
If Lawson returns, the Gamecocks have their full amount of scholarship players and return nearly every piece of a young team that won 18 games last year. USC will have to replace an immense piece of its lineup after forward Maik Kotsar graduated, but returning Lawson and adding North Carolina transfer Seventh Woods to the active roster can only help.
If he leaves, USC will have one open scholarship and scant time to fill it, although it remains to be seen when the university will return to normal scheduling, thus affecting summer enrollment for athletes.
“I know A.J. and the family is at peace with him being in college,” Martin said in March. “It’s not like he can’t wait to get away from here.”
Carter commits to USC
The Gamecocks received a commitment last week from Devin Carter, a 6-4 guard from Miami whose father, Anthony Carter, played 13 years in the NBA. Carter is USC’s first commitment for the next class and plans to enroll for the 2021-22 season.
Carter graduated high school this year but is recovering from a labrum injury. That’s one of the reasons why he decided to delay his college career.
He will play for Brewster (N.H.) Academy next season and then report to USC. Because Brewster is a prep school and not a junior college, Carter’s college eligibility will not be affected.