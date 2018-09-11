COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s football game against Marshall is still on, for now.
“We’re ready to go Saturday night, 7:32 kick. We’re in great hands in this state with Governor (Henry) McMaster and President (Harris) Pastides here at the university and coach (Ray) Tanner,” USC coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday. “I’m preparing for a football game.”
Tanner was not immediately available for comment, but USC released a statement Monday night saying it was monitoring Hurricane Florence and in touch with all parties involved. The Gamecocks have dealt with major storms and their issues before and are prepared for whatever Florence might throw at them.
Marshall athletics director Mike Hamrick spoke to Grant Traylor of The (Huntington, W.Va.) Herald-Dispatch and confirmed that he is in touch with Tanner about what could happen in South Carolina. The plan for now is for the Thundering Herd to fly to Columbia Friday afternoon, and if the flight is affected by Florence, to bus the seven hours to Columbia.
“Hamrick used the phrase ‘cautiously optimistic’ when discussing whether the game would be played at 7:30 p.m. Saturday,” Traylor Tweeted.
Marshall received a $1.4 million check to play the game.
USC has twice had games affected in the past three seasons due to weather. In 2015, a historic flood in the Midlands forced a USC-LSU home game to be switched to Baton Rouge, La. The Williams-Brice Stadium field was fine but damage in and around Columbia, plus lack of emergency personnel and potable water, made the switch necessary.
In 2016, Hurricane Matthew soaked the Midlands and caused slight damage to some signage at Williams-Brice. The Gamecocks moved their scheduled game with Georgia to the following Sunday.
USC cancelled classes Tuesday and will remain closed until further notice. Players with families affected by the storm and McMaster’s evacuation of coastal counties are being taken care of.
Receiver Bryan Edwards, from Conway, confirmed his family is on the way to Columbia. “My family’s tough,” he said. “We’ve always been tough, so we’re not worried about it.”
Muschamp said that USC is working with other players’ families that are affected to get them here and out of harm’s way.
Looking way, way ahead, if USC did have to cancel the game, it would have an opportunity to play during its Oct. 20 bye week if it wanted to. Several big-name opponents are available to play that week (Miami, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Texas, Kansas State, Boston College, Louisville) but Marshall would be unavailable due to a date with Florida Atlantic.
Those teams would also have to have a game to fill. Virginia Tech's game with East Carolina Saturday was cancelled due to Florence.
If USC went that route — and that possibility is remote, at best — the Gamecocks would play 10 straight games to close the season. Muschamp said that any contingency is being planned by the administration and that it has his full confidence.