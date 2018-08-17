COLUMBIA — In a dystopian future, a noble hero sheds his shoulder pads and tries to rest, only to be shocked back to consciousness by the beeping of his electronic tablet.
All right, it’s not that bad, but technology can help improve a football team and South Carolina’s football players are expected to take advantage of it.
“You want guys that football’s important to. Every couple of days, I get a sheet that I ask for, tells me who’s on their iPad and who’s not,” offensive line coach Eric Wolford said. “So if you have a bunch of missed assignments, and I don’t see anything on the iPad as far as being logged in when you’re outside of the building … ”
He didn’t finish, not that he had to. Some of the players have taken it upon themselves to distribute punishment.
“Gassers, 100-yard up-downs, bear crawls … whatever we’re feeling that day, if we’re feeling nice or in a bad mood,” said senior guard Zack Bailey. “A brutal day. It’s a brutal day at practice.”
It’s not just watching film in the meeting room with the position coach, or going over film of the last game. All players are issued iPads and all players are expected to use them.
That means, even in the relatively calm world of preseason camp before class begins, players need to quit annihilating each other on Fortnite and check into blocking schemes. They need to understand why a 7-yard run could have been 27 yards and how waiting a nanosecond longer to jump would have prevented a deep completion.
“Not every single day, but I definitely check my iPad the day before, or the practice of, or the day of. Just to learn from mistakes, because as running backs, we get grade sheets,” running back A.J. Turner said. “I like to look at my grade sheets and then go back to my iPad because coach (Bobby) Bentley puts notes on there, and comments on what we did wrong and could do better.”
There’s a slight downside — the Gamecocks’ playbook is on each iPad, so if one were to be lost, it would definitely be a hair-raising hour or so until somebody could delete the app — but that’s never been a huge concern. Technology moves so fast that the correction could quickly be made, although the player who misplaced his tablet will hear about it.
“That falls back on the leaders and the punishment that we decide we’re going to give to the younger guys,” said Bailey, who estimates he spends 45 to 90 minutes per night perusing his iPad. “Understanding plays and seeing what you’re doing wrong is a big portion to our success.”
Some coaches ask for the reports, some feel comfortable with more one-on-one reactions. Quarterbacks coach Dan Werner doesn’t feel the need for a Big Brother look-see.
“I probably could, but these guys, I don’t have to worry about that with these guys,” he said. “In my mind, if I got to check on guys that really want to be great, I recruited the wrong guy.”
But that’s nothing against coaches such as Wolford, who have bigger groups and thus much more to keep track of. He can’t see exactly what play his kids are looking over each night, but he can see who’s on the tablet and how long they stay there.
“Every night, you would be expected to look over your install, watch one-on-one pass-rush, whatever the case may be, critique yourself, that kind of thing. Things we don’t get covered on film necessarily,” he said. “You have a bunch of missed assignments, and you’re not looking those things over, you’re sending the wrong message to this organization.”
Nothing great comes easy, or unnoticed.