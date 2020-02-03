The end is here as far as the 2020 recruiting season is concerned.

National Signing Day is Wednesday, though most of the signing day drama occurred in December during the early signing period. The signing period actually runs until April 1, but practically all unsigned prospects for the 2020 class will get it done Wednesday. And that will include one of the nation’s elite high school players, 5-star defensive end Jordan Burch of Hammond School.

Burch actually committed to South Carolina on National Signing Day on Dec. 18, but he did not sign his letter-of-intent at the time, saying he wanted to wait and sign with his high school teammates on National Signing Day II, which is Wednesday.

However, since then, he has taken an unofficial visit to LSU, the team he listed as No. 2 on his list behind USC. At least one national recruiting analyst projected a flip by Burch to LSU. But Burch had an official visit left with USC and he took that over the weekend.

The Gamecock coaching staff actually kick-started the weekend but turning out in mass for Burch’s basketball game Friday night at Heathwood Hall. And they had Burch and his mother to themselves since LSU coaches had already used their once-a-week contact Jan. 27 while Burch was still in Baton Rouge.

Burch and his mother went from the basketball game to USC to begin their weekend. Burch attended the USC basketball game Saturday against Missouri, sitting behind the Gamecock bench, and went through the typical official weekend routine of meeting with coaches, touring facilities and the campus, and hanging out with the players.

Burch and his teammates plan to sign at Hammond at 1 p.m. Wednesday. One of his teammates, defensive tackle Alex Huntley, has been committed to the Gamecocks since June.

Another USC target was on campus over the weekend. Wide receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell of Northwestern visited the Gamecocks and has narrowed his decision to USC and Tennessee. He will have an announcement ceremony Wednesday at 10 a.m. at his school.

The Gamecocks also are expected to add running back ZaQuandre White (6-2, 205) of Iowa Western JC. The former Florida State linebacker from Fort Meyers, Fla., committed to the Gamecocks in December, but Will Muschamp never followed up with his “Spurs Up” tweet signifying a taken commitment. However, GamecockCentral reported last week the Gamecocks do plan to sign White on Wednesday.

Two other commitments, punter Kai Kroeger and kicker Mitch Jeter, don’t plan to sign Wednesday at this point due to class numbers, but they plan to enroll in June, go on scholarship in August and count on the 2021 class.

Clemson will have a quiet Wednesday. The Tigers signed all of their 2020 class in December.

Quarterback Hunter Helms of Gray Collegiate took an official visit to a Power-5 program over the weekend, according to his father. He did not disclose the name of the school, but Helms will weigh that trip against a preferred walk-on offer from Clemson. He’s also had an offer from South Florida. He plans to make his announcement Wednesday morning.

Saluda wide receive Dallan Wright committed Sunday to Virginia Tech. He visited earlier in the week.

Cornerback Tyrik McDaniel of Dutch Fork committed to Old Dominion.

Gray Collegiate offensive linemen Caleb Moore (Limestone) and Wheslen McLeod (S.C. State) committed last week.

Swansea wide receiver Michael Jones committed to Limestone.

Dillon quarterback Jateil Lester committed to North Greenville.

Offensive lineman Colby Todd of Aynor and defensive lineman Trey Irby of Dutch Fork committed to Newberry.

Cardinal Newman offensive lineman James Reedy plans to join USC as a preferred walk-on.

Laurens quarterback Ryan Campbell committed to Presbyterian.

USC also held a junior day Saturday that included some of the Gamecocks’ top targets for 2021 and 2022.

Defensive tackle Marlin Dean (6-6, 265) of Elberton, Ga., was at USC. He has not been rated by the recruiting networks, but his offers include USC, Florida State, Auburn, Georgia, Colorado, West Virginia, East Carolina, Georgia State and Georgia Tech.

Dean's interest in USC goes beyond football.

“They had the No. I International Business school in the world, not just the country, but the world,” Dean said. “That was one thing I wanted to kind of major in, and they really hit me up with that outside of football.”

But there was plenty of football talk as well between Dean and Gamecock defensive line coach John Scott, recruiter Mike Bobo and head coach Will Muschamp. He came away enlightened on how the Gamecocks run their defensive front.

“The way they run their defense, there’s just something different,” Dean said. “They rotate defensive linemen. They have a continuous rotation, and that’s something I could work with. They said they see me working good on their defense. They said I have quick hands and I’m very explosive off the ball, and I’d fit right into their program the way they develop their athletes.”

After the visit, the Gamecocks find themselves sitting in a good position with a top prospect from a program that usually is locked in with UGA.

“I feel good about them. They are going to be one of my top picks,” Dean said. “They are up there. I learned a lot more about it. They are in the top three.”

Dean also has Georgia and Georgia Tech in his top three.

Four-star linebacker Trenilyas Tatum of Jonesboro, Ga., visited USC on Saturday and got his first up-close contact with Muschamp, who is taking over the Gamecock linebackers this season and will be recruiting for that position with a little more involvement.

Tatum has experienced that with Muschamp and it helped to make for a positive visit.

“I liked everything about it,” Tatum said. “I loved it. It was nice. The hospitality all the coaches had, they really enjoyed all the players being there. Coach Muschamp is a good coach. He actually communicates with the players."

Tatum said after his visit he ranks the Gamecocks at the top of his list, though he still has a lot to think about. Some of his other offers are Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech. Tatum is ranked by the 247Sports composite as the No. 15 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 20 recruit in Georgia.

Gaffney defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is one of the top players in the 2021 class, and he also was in for an unofficial visit with the Gamecocks.

“It was a great atmosphere,” Ingram-Dawkins said. “The moment I stepped in, it was just great. The coaches, seeing the school and just seeing how it is. Great facilities. I know every school is going to have great facilities. But South Carolina came with good coaches and they just welcomed me home, like I was at home the moment I came in. That alone made it great.”

Ingram-Dawkins spent a lot of time with Muschamp and defensive line coach John Scott, and he got a detailed accounting of their plans for him.

“They were just showing me the defense that they run and telling me how I would fit in with my play style, where I would be lining up and how I would be rushing the quarterback and stuff,” he said. “He (Muschamp) was telling me that they like me and I’m a big priority for the program.”

This was Ingram-Dawkins second unofficial visit to USC. He’s also been to Clemson and Virginia Tech. Besides USC and Virginia Tech, he has offers from Syracuse, West Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Coastal Carolina. Ingram-Dawkins is ranked the No. 5 prospect in the the Palmetto State and the 27th defensive tackle in the country.

Wide receiver J.J. Jones of Myrtle Beach emerged as one of the state’s top offensive players in 2019 and will be one of the top prospects in the state in 2020. His offer list includes North Carolina, Louisville, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, NC State, Tennessee and others.

USC has been showing a lot of interest, and Saturday he was in for a visit. The Gamecocks have not yet offered.

Dillon wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce also visited USC. The Gamecocks have not yet offered and he doesn’t have them in his top list at this point. He just picked up an offer from South Florida.

Defensive end Kaseem Vauls of Irmo attended the USC junior day on Jan. 25. Vauls moved to Irmo from Charlotte prior to last season and was one of the best defensive players in the state. He had 41 tackles with 18 tackles for loss and 17 sacks.

Vauls is looking for his first offer and he’s hoping he took that first step Saturday with the Gamecocks.

“My day went good over there,” Vauls said. “I was talking to the defensive line coach and linebackers coach, and I think it went very good. I think I will be looked at as an outside linebacker there. They like my size and my speed, my aggression, stuff like that.”

USC offered 2022 linebacker Kobe McCloud of Tampa. Fla. Some of his other offers are Syracuse, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami, Pitt, Bowling Green and Southern Miss. He’s the brother of former Clemson receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, and has another brother (Jordan) who is a quarterback at South Florida.

USC offered 2022 safety Alfonzo Allen of Hollywood, Fla. He’s rated the No. 2 safety in the class nationally by 247Sports.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney made a stop at Gonzaga High in Washington, D.C., last week to visit quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams visited Clemson for the junior day Jan. 25.

Clemson offered wide receiver Mario Williams of Plant City, Fla. He also has a USC offer and many more major Power 5 offers. He’s a 4-star recruit, according to the 247Sports composite, and the No. 6 wide receiver nationally.

USC commitment defensive back Demarko Williams of Atlanta was offered by Tennessee and Maryland.

USC and Clemson are both targeting cornerback Nyland Green of Covington, Ga., who picked up offers from Alabama, LSU, Nebraska and Florida State recently. He visited Georgia over the weekend and was at Tennessee the previous weekend.