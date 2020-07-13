Gamecocks' Jay Urich transfers Black Lives Matter fame into nonprofit

COLUMBIA — He never thought it would become as big as it did.

But he’s not going to ignore the wave of publicity it brought.

“I think that it really helped. It gave me a lot of confidence,” South Carolina redshirt junior quarterback Jay Urich said. “‘Matter is the minimum,’ I didn’t plan for it go viral, didn’t plan for it to get any attention.

“‘Matter is the minimum’ is a movement that we’re having that’s a secondary thing to Original Design. Original Design is the umbrella.”

Urich became social-media famous during the George Floyd protests in Columbia, holding a sign channeling the Black Lives Matter movement with his own message, “Matter is the Minimum.” A picture of Urich holding the sign among his teammates was splashed across Twitter, including the account of Bernice King, the youngest child of Martin Luther King Jr.

It helped further a cause Urich has been working on since February. Aided by Gamecocks greats Marcus Lattimore and Connor Shaw and Dan Lian, a pastor at his hometown church in Greenville, Urich has created Original Design, a foundation aimed at helping children receive resources, opportunities and support so they can live healthy and honorable lives.

The non-profit organization has been cleared by the NCAA to accept donations, which is helped by selling T-shirts with Urich’s “Matter is the Minimum” phrase etched on them. The NCAA in March allowed Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and other athletes to raise money to help people affected by the coronavirus. Lawrence used Instagram and Twitter to launch a GoFundMe page to help those impacted by the pandemic.

Several of Urich's teammates, including starting quarterback Ryan Hilinski, potential first-round NFL draft pick Jaycee Horn and Fort Dorchester alum Dakereon Joyner, have posed for pictures in the shirts to help Urich’s cause.

All sales go back to the foundation, which combines the three passions of Urich’s life — football, faith and public health — into one goal.

“Those three things are my life,” said Urich, who will graduate in December and then begin pursuing a masters in educational psychology. “I try to live by those three things.”

It’s not easy to try and plan initiatives between preparing for the football season, which like everything else is in question due to the coronavirus pandemic. But outside of his website and T-shirt sales, Urich will begin hosting and sponsoring football camps when conditions allow him to.

“Maybe in spring (2021), but not anytime soon,” Urich said. “We’re not trying to rush, so we can establish a really good program for where it can really be sustainable.”

Urich’s faith and passion for everything he does has been evident for a while. The idea for Original Design came before the country was rocked by protests, but he poured himself into them as well.

“The fortunate thing here at South Carolina is we’ve got a lot of guys like Jay that care about each other, that see the injustice that’s going on in our country and want to stand up for each other,” coach Will Muschamp said. “That says a lot about you, when you’re in a time of adversity and strife, to be able to do what’s right.”

He never intended for his message during the football team’s protest participation to make him known. Now that he is, he’s not going to waste the opportunity.