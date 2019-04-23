COLUMBIA — So here’s the problem.
Jamyest Williams will play and most likely start in South Carolina’s secondary next season. There’s an experience that he brings after playing in 19 of 26 games during his first two years that has the Gamecocks depending on him.
But their dependence on him depends on his dependence on himself. Williams was limited all spring after surgery for the second time on his shoulder.
He’ll be confident. If there’s one thing Williams is, it’s confident. He was still out there running around in full pads during the spring game, despite the yellow non-contact jersey tugged over his chest.
Yet it’s two surgeries to the same area. An area severely needed when one plays defensive back and has to ram his shoulder into a running back or receiver.
Will that shoulder hold up after it cost Williams playing time in each of his first two seasons at USC?
“We was talking a little trash in the meeting yesterday, he’s the godfather back there now,” defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said during spring practice. “Jam’s played a lot of football for us and we’re excited about Jam and can’t wait to get him back fully.”
Williams, the prize of Will Muschamp’s first full recruiting class, mostly played nickel as a freshman but switched to safety last year. He still played nickel, but mostly played safety as freshman Jaycee Horn filled the nickel role.
“Jam’s a safety nickel,” Muschamp said. “I think that’s his best position for us, because Jam’s been in the system.”
He played well, or at least as well as anybody else did. On a defense riddled by injuries and inconsistency, safety was the weakest link of the unit.
The coaches love Williams’ ability and intelligence. There were several reasons why he was recruited so heavily and celebrated so loudly when he stuck with his commitment.
“He’s got really good instincts in man and zone. He has a tremendous work ethic,” head coach Will Muschamp said. “He’s improved his communication skills, and that’s got to be critical for you at the safety position because we got to be in concert back there. We put an awful lot on those safeties. He has all the characteristics.”
But Horn was really good at nickel, and USC didn’t bring in transfers J.T. Ibe and Nick Harvey to sit on the sideline. Williams wasn’t happy about not starting but kept playing hard until he reinjured his shoulder and was lost for the final four games.
This season, USC likes the youth and depth in the secondary. Horn and Israel Mukuamu have the height and speed to play corner, but R.J. Roderick, who was forced to play last year due to the injuries, is slotted at nickel. Williams can be penciled in at safety and can back up Roderick at nickel.
Whatever the case, Williams brings the most experience and the most production to the secondary. Muschamp wants his five best on the field at the same time.
That includes Williams, if he’s healthy. Williams’ health also allows USC to play the rest of its young defenders at the spots where they’re best.
Williams at least showed no ill effects during the spring, but didn’t take any hits. North Carolina waits on Aug. 31, after a month of preseason camp.
USC is confident the shoulder will be fine.
They’re depending on it.