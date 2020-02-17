Gamecocks increase stranglehold on No. 1 spot

COLUMBIA — South Carolina, already the No. 1 team in the country in each of the major women's polls, continued to strengthen its lock on the top spot in Monday's Associated Press women's Top 25.
The Gamecocks received 27 of 30 votes for the top spot after whipping nemesis Connecticut by 18 points, USC's first win in the series, last week. No. 2 Baylor received two votes for No. 1 while No. 3 Oregon got one.
UConn fell to sixth, ending a record 253-week run covering 13 seasons in the AP top five. USC became the new active leader, with 11 straight weeks in the top five.
USC (24-1, 11-0 SEC) hosts Vanderbilt on Monday, LSU on Thursday and is at No. 14 Kentucky on Sunday. If the Gamecocks win all three, they will win the SEC regular-season championship and No. 1 seed for the SEC women's tournament.
AP women's Top 25
1. South Carolina
2. Baylor
3. Oregon
4. Stanford
5. Louisville
6. Connecticut
7. Maryland
8. UCLA
9. Mississippi State
10. N.C. State
11. Arizona
12. DePaul
13. Gonzaga
14. Kentucky
15. Oregon State
16. Texas A&M
17. Florida State
18. Northwestern
19. Iowa
20. South Dakota
21. Arizona State
22. Arkansas
23. Missouri State
24. Indiana
25. Princeton
Others receiving votes: TCU 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, LSU 6, Tennessee 5, Stony Brook 3, Central Michigan 3, Fresno State 2
David Cloninger's AP women's Top 25
1. South Carolina
2. Baylor
3. Oregon
4. Stanford
5. Connecticut
6. Maryland
7. Louisville
8. Mississippi State
9. DePaul
10. Arizona
11. UCLA
12. N.C. State
13. Florida State
14. Gonzaga
15. Texas A&M
16. Kentucky
17. Oregon State
18. Iowa
19. South Dakota
20. Missouri State
21. Northwestern
22. Princeton
23. Florida Gulf Coast
24. Indiana
25. Arkansas
Top four remain set, rest of Top 25 has another shakeup
Baylor, Gonzaga, San Diego State and Kansas were nearly the only constants in this week's AP men's Top 25. The top-ranked Bears and third-ranked Jayhawks clash in Waco on Saturday.
AP men's Top 25
1. Baylor
2. Gonzaga
3. Kansas
4. San Diego State
5. Dayton
6. Duke
7. Maryland
8. Florida State
9. Penn State
10. Kentucky
11. Louisville
12. Villanova
13. Auburn
14. Oregon
15. Creighton
16. Seton Hall
17. West Virginia
18. Colorado
19. Marquette
20. Iowa
21. Butler
22. Houston
23. BYU
24. Arizona
25. Ohio State
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 92, Michigan State 87, Michigan 83, LSU 55, Rhode Island 39, Virginia 32, Cincinnati 14, Stephen F. Austin 14, Illinois 12, Northern Iowa 9, Utah State 8, Rutgers 6, Florida 6, East Tennessee State 5, St. Mary's 4, Tulsa 3, Richmond 3, SMU 2, New Mexico State 2, Wright State 1, Arizona State 1
David Cloninger's AP men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. San Diego State
4. Kansas
5. Dayton
6. Duke
7. Maryland
8. Florida State
9. Kentucky
10. Villanova
11. Oregon
12. Auburn
13. Penn State
14. Creighton
15. Seton Hall
16. Louisville
17. Houston
18. West Virginia
19. Colorado
20. Marquette
21. BYU
22. Butler
23. LSU
24. East Tennessee State
25. Rhode Island