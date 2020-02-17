You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Gamecocks increase stranglehold on No. 1 spot

  • Updated
UConn homecourt advantage far from USC’s only challenge

Dawn Staley and the top-ranked Gamecocks can clinch the SEC regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament this week. File/AP

COLUMBIA — South Carolina, already the No. 1 team in the country in each of the major women's polls, continued to strengthen its lock on the top spot in Monday's Associated Press women's Top 25. 

The Gamecocks received 27 of 30 votes for the top spot after whipping nemesis Connecticut by 18 points, USC's first win in the series, last week. No. 2 Baylor received two votes for No. 1 while No. 3 Oregon got one.

UConn fell to sixth, ending a record 253-week run covering 13 seasons in the AP top five. USC became the new active leader, with 11 straight weeks in the top five. 

USC (24-1, 11-0 SEC) hosts Vanderbilt on Monday, LSU on Thursday and is at No. 14 Kentucky on Sunday. If the Gamecocks win all three, they will win the SEC regular-season championship and No. 1 seed for the SEC women's tournament. 

AP women's Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Baylor

3. Oregon

4. Stanford

5. Louisville

6. Connecticut

7. Maryland

8. UCLA

9. Mississippi State

10. N.C. State

11. Arizona

12. DePaul

13. Gonzaga

14. Kentucky

15. Oregon State

16. Texas A&M

17. Florida State

18. Northwestern

19. Iowa

20. South Dakota

21. Arizona State

22. Arkansas

23. Missouri State

24. Indiana

25. Princeton

Others receiving votes: TCU 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, LSU 6, Tennessee 5, Stony Brook 3, Central Michigan 3, Fresno State 2

David Cloninger's AP women's Top 25

1. South Carolina             

2. Baylor

3. Oregon

4. Stanford

5. Connecticut

6. Maryland

7. Louisville

8. Mississippi State

9. DePaul

10. Arizona

11. UCLA

12. N.C. State

13. Florida State

14. Gonzaga

15. Texas A&M

16. Kentucky

17. Oregon State

18. Iowa

19. South Dakota

20. Missouri State

21. Northwestern

22. Princeton

23. Florida Gulf Coast

24. Indiana

25. Arkansas

Top four remain set, rest of Top 25 has another shakeup

Baylor, Gonzaga, San Diego State and Kansas were nearly the only constants in this week's AP men's Top 25. The top-ranked Bears and third-ranked Jayhawks clash in Waco on Saturday. 

AP men's Top 25

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Kansas

4. San Diego State

5. Dayton

6. Duke

7. Maryland

8. Florida State

9. Penn State

10. Kentucky

11. Louisville

12. Villanova

13. Auburn

14. Oregon

15. Creighton

16. Seton Hall

17. West Virginia

18. Colorado

19. Marquette

20. Iowa

21. Butler

22. Houston

23. BYU

24. Arizona

25. Ohio State

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 92, Michigan State 87, Michigan 83, LSU 55, Rhode Island 39, Virginia 32, Cincinnati 14, Stephen F. Austin 14, Illinois 12, Northern Iowa 9, Utah State 8, Rutgers 6, Florida 6, East Tennessee State 5, St. Mary's 4, Tulsa 3, Richmond 3, SMU 2, New Mexico State 2, Wright State 1, Arizona State 1

David Cloninger's AP men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. San Diego State

4. Kansas

5. Dayton

6. Duke

7. Maryland

8. Florida State

9. Kentucky

10. Villanova

11. Oregon

12. Auburn

13. Penn State

14. Creighton

15. Seton Hall

16. Louisville

17. Houston

18. West Virginia

19. Colorado

20. Marquette

21. BYU

22. Butler

23. LSU

24. East Tennessee State

25. Rhode Island

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.

Tags

From Rock Hill, S.C., David Cloninger covers Gamecock sports. He will not rest until he owns every great film and song ever recorded.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News