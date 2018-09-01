Skai Moore

Skai Moore (48) made the Colts' roster as an undrafted free agent and is likely to start on Sunday. File/AP

NFL teams finalized their rosters Saturday. A list of former South Carolina Gamecocks who made it:

(Note: Practice squads will be finalized this week, meaning others could be added)

Jerell Adams, TE, N.Y. Giants

Damiere Byrd, WR/KR, Carolina

A.J. Cann, OL, Jacksonville

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Houston

Jared Cook, TE, Oakland

Pharoh Cooper, WR/KR, L.A. Rams

Mike Davis, RB, Seattle

Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo

Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston

Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England

Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore

Melvin Ingram, DE, L.A. Chargers

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia

Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay

Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston

Skai Moore, LB, Indianapolis

Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina

Corey Robinson, OL, Carolina

Brandon Shell, OL, N.Y. Jets

Taylor Stallworth, DL, New Orleans

Darian Stewart, S, Denver

Ryan Succop, PK, Tennessee

D.J. Swearinger, S, Washington

