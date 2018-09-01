NFL teams finalized their rosters Saturday. A list of former South Carolina Gamecocks who made it:
(Note: Practice squads will be finalized this week, meaning others could be added)
Jerell Adams, TE, N.Y. Giants
Damiere Byrd, WR/KR, Carolina
A.J. Cann, OL, Jacksonville
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Houston
Jared Cook, TE, Oakland
Pharoh Cooper, WR/KR, L.A. Rams
Mike Davis, RB, Seattle
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo
Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston
Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England
Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore
Melvin Ingram, DE, L.A. Chargers
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia
Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston
Skai Moore, LB, Indianapolis
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina
Corey Robinson, OL, Carolina
Brandon Shell, OL, N.Y. Jets
Taylor Stallworth, DL, New Orleans
Darian Stewart, S, Denver
Ryan Succop, PK, Tennessee
D.J. Swearinger, S, Washington