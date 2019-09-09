Down 20-7 at halftime, it looked like a Philadelphia Eagles team with so many expectations was about to be punched in the mouth in the first game of the season.

Then former South Carolina Gamecock Alshon Jeffery happened.

Halfway through the third quarter of the Eagles’ eventual 32-27 win over Washington, Philly was still down 13. That’s when quarterback Carson Wentz found Jeffery for a 5-yard score on third and goal.

Then, to open the fourth, the former Gamecock netted a 2-yard rushing touchdown, extending the Eagle lead to 29-20 after the two-point conversion.

Jeffery finished the game with five catches for 49 yards and the two scores.

Highlights from other Gamecocks

Hayden Hurst, tight end, Baltimore Ravens — three catches for 47 yards in 59-10 win over Miami

D.J. Swearinger, safety, Arizona Cardinals — three tackles in 27-27 tie with Detroit.

Melvin Ingram, defensive end, Los Angeles Chargers — two tackles and a sack in 30-24 loss to Indianapolis

Stephon Gilmore, cornerback, New England Patriots — four tackles, lockdown defense in 33-3 win over Pittsburgh

Jadeveon Clowney, defensive end, Seattle Seahawks — a tackle and a sack in 21-20 win over Cincinnati