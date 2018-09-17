Hanging 31 points on Tom Brady and the New England Patriots is no easy task, especially when the quarterback play is usually questionable and the star running back is sidelined with a hamstring injury.
But the Jacksonville Jaguars beat Brady for the first time ever on Sunday, thanks in part to A.J. Cann, one of the team’s unsung heroes.
The former South Carolina Gamecock star and Bamberg native is a key part of the team’s improving offensive line; a key for Jacksonville as quarterback Blake Bortles tries to prove he’s worth the $54 million contract he signed in February.
As a right guard, Cann’s efforts won’t show on the stat sheet. But he lines up to the right of the center, where New England tried to break through all afternoon.
They were unsuccessful, as Cann and the rest of the line allowed no sacks in their win.
Highlights from other former Gamecocks on Sunday
D.J. Swearinger, safety, Washington Redskins – two interceptions in 20-9 loss to Indianapolis
Jared Cook, tight end, Oakland Raiders – 4 catches for 49 yards in 20-19 loss to Denver
Ryan Succop, kicker, Tennessee Titans – 2 field goals, including a 31-yarder to take the lead with a minute left in 20-17 win over Houston
Bruce Ellington, wide receiver, Houston Texans – 3 catches for 45 yards in 20-17 loss to Tennessee
Melvin Ingram, defensive end, Los Angeles Chargers – 3 tackles, 1.5 sacks in 31-20 win over Buffalo