Gamecocks in 'Strong' position with linebacker after being first SEC team to offer

South Carolina was the first SEC football program to offer Navonteque Strong, and that's something the linebacker from Forest, Miss., will keep in mind as he hears from more colleges.

Strong (6-1, 230) is going into his second season at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He is on track to graduate in December with two years to play on the next level.

With the attention he’s getting from USC head coach Will Muschamp, Strong plans to keep the Gamecocks in his plans.

“He said he liked my film and he liked how I run and stuff, and then he offered,” Strong said of his conversation with Muschamp last month. “He said he liked how I ran and tackled and how I get to the ball.”

In his freshman year at Mississippi Gulf Coast, Strong had 104 tackles with 17.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He also broke up 3 passes, had 1 interception and recovered 2 fumbles.

Strong is just starting to build his relationship with the Gamecocks but he likes what he’s learned about them so far.

“I think they are a good school and they can help me get to where I want to be,” Strong said. “Playing in the SEC, that’s the dream. It’s the best of the best. Everything is really neutral. It’s my first SEC offer and I think it’s really big.”

Colorado recently offered Strong prior to the coaching change there. He also has offers from Troy, UAB, Arkansas State and South Alabama. He did not take in January visits but plans to get out this spring. Muschamp has invited him to visit and he plans to do so.

After his visits, Strong will work on his favorites list.

“I feel like they will be in my top five,” Strong said of the Gamecocks.

As for any other SEC teams showing interest, Strong cited Tennessee.

Simeon Price, a 3-star wide receiver/cornerback from Pensacola, Fla., got a call recently from USC recruiter Bobby Bentley, who delivered an offer to Price based off what he and Muschamp had seen of his film. Apparently, what they saw was a two-way prospect who reminded them of a pair of Gamecock all-time greats.

“First thing they talked about was my versatility,” Price said. “I pride myself in being a smart player, being able to read body languages and really just make plays all over the field. We talked about using me as maybe like Deebo Samuel when he was at South Carolina. He also mentioned if I happen to be on the defensive side ball I’d be a nickel guy, kind of like Stephon Gilmore.”

Price said USC rates high on his list.

“It’s definitely a top five school,” Price said. “It did nothing but put a huge smile on my face when I got the text from Coach (Bobby) Bentley. It’s a great atmosphere up there. It’s just like an everlasting legacy. The players that have been there before, I want to play for them also.”

Price has not visited USC but he plans to as soon as he can. He visited Florida State in January. He said other schools standing out with him early are Oklahoma, Virginia, Tennessee and Nebraska.

Price said he won’t rush the process and he does not plan to sign with a school until next February. And he’s got a good idea of what he’ll be looking for in his college choice.

“I look to major in broadcast journalism or sports medicine,” Price said. “Definitely the relationships with the coaches. And when I get to college, the opportunities for graduating early, declare for the draft and leave after your junior year. It’s things like that that will stand out to me.”

Cornerback Philip Riley of Valrico, Fla., wasn’t making a whole lot of noise on the recruiting scene until he picked up an offer from Clemson earlier this month. Boston College, Maryland and USF were some of his best offers until he was contacted by Clemson and offered by cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“He and my parents talked on the phone for about an hour,” Riley said. “We were just talking about life, life after football, how to help me grow into a man there, and what Clemson had to offer me as a culture and a program.”

Riley said he was blown away by the offer.

“It was really emotional, I almost started crying,” Riley said. “It’s a dream school of mine.”

Riley had 28 tackles and 1 interception last season, according to MaxPreps stats. He had 3 interceptions as a sophomore. His ability to play press man coverage, Riley said, is what Reed has told him he likes about him.

“My technique,” Riley said. “He loves how I play man, pressure man, and that I’m a really smooth player. I like to cut guys a lot. That’s what I mostly hear from college coaches, how good my press technique is, and getting in and out of breaks.”

Riley plans to visit Clemson for a junior day on March 7. He also visited last season for the Charlotte game but didn’t get the chance to meet the coaches, so the visit next month will be big for him.

“I want to see where I fit in with their coaching and what they’ve got to offer me,” Riley said. “I’m still taking my recruitment really slow, and it’s starting to speed up for me.”

Riley said USF, Boston College, Maryland and FIU are some of his other offers standing out right now. He also picked up offers last week from Southern Cal and Florida State.

USC jumped on running back/cornerback Kamarro Edmonds of Havelock, N.C., very early in the recruiting process and has kept up daily contact with him. Edmonds has made multiple visits to USC with more to come.

Edmonds said the Gamecocks are in his “Elite 8.”

“They just tell me every day to be a Gamecock,” Edmonds said. “They love my film and think I’m a great player, I’m a great athlete and they think I’m a great leader. They think I can be at their school and become a great player there."

Edmonds was on hand for the Alabama game last season, a strong effort by USC but one of eight losses in a disappointing season.

“Everybody has bad seasons, you know,” Edmonds said. "I love the Gamecocks. It’s a great school. I love the coaches there. I love Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson). I love Coach (Will) Muschamp. They text me every day. They check up on me to make sure I’m doing good in school. Make sure I’m staying out of trouble.”

The other eight schools to make the cut with Edmonds are Wake Forest, Tennessee, Louisville, N.C. State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Missouri. He wants to continue with his visits and evaluations before cutting his list again.

“Right now I’m just taking my time looking at each school,” Edmonds said. “Try to take more visits. Probably wait until my senior year to commit. Just taking it slow, not rushing anything.”

The Gamecocks have strong ties to the Havelock program. Pharoh Cooper, one of the Gamecocks' all-time greats, is a Havelock grad.

USC is keeping up the hot pursuit of offensive lineman Jakiah Leftwich (6-6, 302) of Atlanta. Leftwich visited for the Florida game and he was back for a junior day in January. He said every morning he’s greeted on the phone by a text message from Muschamp or offensive line coach Eric Wolford.

“Their message is they want me there. They like me and they want me there, and they like my film,” Leftwich said. “I’m thinking about coming in for their spring game in April. I really love the Gamecocks right now. They are high up there.”

Leftwich has had USC and Georgia Tech high on his list. He said Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Tennessee also are recruiting him hard at this point, and they have offered. Indiana and Florida State also are factors in his recruiting. Leftwich said he will visit Vanderbilt on March 27 and Mississippi State the first week in April. He will take some official visits this summer, and one will be to USC. His plan is to make his decision before the season begins and sign early.

Safety Derrick Davis of Monroeville, Pa., is slated to visit Clemson on April 6, according to Gus Ramos of NBCSports/All American Bowl. Davis is a 4-star prospect and is rated the No. 2 safety in the country in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 2 prospect in Pennsylvania. Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State and Alabama also are among his offers.

Offensive lineman Gunner Givens of Daleville, Va., plans to visit Clemson for a spring practice March 9.

USC offered running back L.J. Johnson of Cypress, Texas. He's rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports composite and the No. 4 running back in the country.

USC target running back Jaylin White of Dothan, Ala., picked up recent offers from Penn State, Louisville and UAB.

USC target wide receiver Adonai Mitchell of Antioch, Tenn., picked up offers from Virginia Tech and Kansas.

Basketball

Clemson signed the state’s top basketball prospect in the 2020 class in 6-9 P.J. Hall of Dorman. Now, Brad Brownell has his sights set on 6-9 forward Cesare Edwards of Hartsville, who will be one of the top prospects in the state for the 2021 class.

Edwards, his coach and his parents visited Clemson for the Louisville game and Brownell personally offered him on the spot.

“They had been in and out of practices, and Coach Brownell came to the school a couple of times to see him when we were just working out in the offseason before the season started,” Hartsville coach Yusef English said. “Coach Brownell said he wanted him to come up for the Louisville game. Got up there and they did a little photo shoot for him, and then he got in the office with Coach Brownell. Coach Brownell offered him in person, said he likes the progress and is excited about where he’s headed, and feels very confident Cesar can be something special for Clemson.”

Edwards also holds offers from Xavier, VCU, Texas A&M, College of Charleston, Presbyterian and Western Carolina. According to his coach, Clemson is one of Edwards’ favorites now, though the process will continue.

“They are in the top two with Xavier,” English said. “At the current moment, he’s open to everybody. I know he has not made up his mind."

Edwards also is drawing interest from USC coach Frank Martin. Edwards went to a game at USC and Martin, who recruited current freshman guard Trae Hannibal from Hartsville last year, has been down to check out Edwards.

“Frank has been by,” English said. “Same process they did with Trae. They are pretty much handling it the same way. He’s been in for a football game and a basketball game. I’m not sure where it is with that particular part of the process because with Trae, we were kind of unsure all the way through.

"Frank likes to dot his I’s and cross his T’s. They are looking to see more consistency. There are a couple of schools that are looking at consistency from Cesar. I think some people are going to look more toward springtime when they have time to come in for the workouts."

Amare Hayne (6-2) of Kannapolis, N.C., visited Clemson for the Louisville game.

Perry Smith Jr.(6-9) of Legacy Charter made an unofficial visit to USC on Saturday.