Gamecocks in search of big-play receivers, Clemson pursuing another quarterback

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp has made no secret of the need for speed on the flanks for his offense in 2021. That’s why he, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and receivers coach Joe Cox continue to search for prospects they think will be big-play receivers.

One of their targets has been Keon Coleman of Opelousas, La., who earlier this month decommitted from Kansas. USC is among the teams he is considering.

“It’s going pretty good, making progress,” Coleman said of his relationship with the Gamecocks. “A lot of communication with the coaches. They are waiting until the NCAA allows us to go on visits. They are constantly hitting me up.”

Coleman has kept an eye on the Gamecocks this season.

“The way their receivers been performing, they’ve been showing some good things,” Coleman said. “But they are missing a big-time red zone target to throw it up to. That’s where they think I can fit in.”

Along with USC, Coleman said he’s hearing from a wide variety of schools including Penn State, Michigan State, Florida State, Texas, Southern Cal, Auburn, Ole Miss, Jackson State and Southern. His plans to is take as many visits as he can once recruiting goes live, including a trip to USC. He doesn’t plan to announce until the February signing day.

So far this season, Coleman has 20 catches with 5 touchdowns. Last season he caught 35 passes for 1,143 yards and 22 touchdowns. He averaged nearly 33 yards per catch. Coleman also is a big-time basketball prospect who averaged 26 points per game last season. He plans to play both sports in college and has talked with Gamecock basketball coach Frank Martin about that.

Clemson has offered two quarterbacks in the 2022 class thus far in Ty Simpson of Martin, Tenn., and Braden Davis of Clermont, Fla. Clemson coaches Dabo Swinney, Brandon Streeter and Tony Elliott are strongly considering a third candidate in the class in Cade Klubnik of Austin, Tex. The 4-star prospect has talked with the coaches on the phone a lot, and visited Clemson on Saturday for the Syracuse game. They were tourists for the weekend, unable to visit in person with the coaches.

“We’ve been talking about two months now. It’s been going good,” Klubnik said. “I’ve been talking to him (Streeter) and coach Elliott and director of recruiting Coach (Jordan) Sorrells. They are liking what they are seeing. They are liking my style of play, and my character a lot. We’ve grown a pretty good relationship."

Klubnik is ranked the No. 10 pro-style quarterback in the 2022 class in the 247Sports Composite. Last season he passed for 680 yards with 8 touchdowns and 1 interception, and he rushed for 271 yards and 3 scores. This season he’s passed for 910 yards and 9 touchdowns with 0 interceptions, and he’s rushed for 199 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Clemson commitments Will Shipley (running back) and Ryan Linthicum (center) announced they will enroll at Clemson in January.

USC and Clemson are among the 10 schools to make the short list with 2022 RB Emmanuel Henderson of Hartford, Ala. Henderson narrowed his list from nearly 30 offers. USC was the first program to offer Henderson, who is ranked the No. 1 running back prospect in the 2022 class in the 247Sports Composite. Last season he rushed for 1,996 yards and 32 touchdowns, and caught 23 passes for 342 yards and 4 touchdowns. Thus far this season, Henderson has rushed for 840 yards and 12 scores. The other schools on his short list are Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Southern Cal and Florida.

USC is one of three SEC schools to offer 2022 wide receiver Quan Lee of Gainesville, Fla. Kentucky and Tennessee also have offered along with Coastal Carolina and FAU. The last two seasons combined, Lee has caught 35 passes for 871 yards and 6 touchdowns. Last season he also averaged 38 yards per kickoff return.

Lee is ranked a 3-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 79 receiver nationally in the 2022 class. He’s ranked 63rd among all prospects in Florida for the class.

Two of Clemson’s starting offensive linemen — Jackson Carman and Matt Bockhorst — hail from the state of Ohio. Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell has his eye on another major prospect in Ohio in 4-star offensive tackle Blake Miller (6-6, 315) of Strongsville. He visited Clemson as a freshman and camped there before his sophomore season. And last week he named the Tigers in his top five along with Ohio State, Michigan, Florida and Auburn.

USC picked the perfect time to play its best game of the season in the win over Auburn two weekends ago. In the house as a spectator was 5-star safety Kamari Wilson, a native of Fort Pierce, Fla., who is playing at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Wilson’s best friend is USC freshman defensive end Gilbur Edmond. When Edmond committed to the Gamecocks in January, Wilson expressed strong interest in them as well at that time. Since then, he has blown up as a national prospect with Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Texas, Florida State, Michigan, Southern Cal, Florida, Auburn, Nebraska and about 30 other major programs making offers.

USC offered 2022 defensive tackle Felix Hixon (6-4, 285) of Jackson, Ga. He also has offers from Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.

Running back Trevor Etienne, brother of the Clemson star and with an offer from the Tigers, was offered by Mississippi State for the class of 2022.

Wide receiver Adam Randall (2022) of Myrtle Beach was offered by Georgia and Maryland.

The Citadel landed a commitment from Landon Owens, a running back/wide receiver from of Athens, Ga. This season he has 1,165 all-purpose yards and has scored 12 touchdowns.

Basketball

USC target 6-9 Jalen Deloach of Atlanta has set Nov. 1 for his announcement. USC is in his final six with Georgia, Kansas State, Texas Southern, VCU and Ole Miss.

Clemson offered 6-4 Robert Cowherd (2022) of Alpharetta, Ga. Some of his other offers are Georgia, Baylor, USF, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Xavier.