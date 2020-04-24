Gamecocks hire new running backs coach, USC board approves other athletic contracts

COLUMBIA — The coaching carousel kept spinning through the coronavirus shutdown, and South Carolina had to catch up.

The Gamecocks hired Des Kitchings to coach their running backs on Friday, USC’s Board of Trustees agreeing to a one-year, $300,000 contract. Kitchings fills the hole created by the departure of former offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon for a similar position at Oregon.

McClendon left last week after being demoted from offensive coordinator and play-caller in December. USC chose Mike Bobo to take over the offense in Will Muschamp's first new hire in a wave of football staff reconstruction.

Muschamp fired Dan Werner and strength coach Jeff Dillman while John Scott, Thomas Brown and Coleman Hutzler left for other jobs. Bobby Bentley was shifted from coaching tight ends to running backs, then back to tight ends; Joe Cox was hired from Colorado State to coach tight ends, then wide receivers; and Kyle Krantz was demoted from assistant special teams coordinator/nickelbacks and SAM linebackers coach to an analyst, then promoted to special teams coordinator/assistant defensive backs coach.

Kitchings joined Bobo, Cox, Rod Wilson, Tracy Rocker and strength coach Paul Jackson as new hires.

Kitchings interviewed with Muschamp during the offseason but the Gamecocks didn’t have a spot to give him at the time. Known as an excellent recruiter and running backs coach at N.C. State, Kitchings’ contract wasn’t renewed by the Wolfpack after he lost his co-offensive coordinator position following the 2019 season.

A native of Wagener, Kitchings played at Furman and also coached with the Paladins from 2004-07. He was an assistant at Vanderbilt and Air Force before spending eight years at N.C. State.

Kitchings’ contract lasts through May 31, 2021, and USC is on the hook for what remains of his salary if he is to be fired without cause before then. Kitchings would owe USC $40,000 if he were to leave for another position before May 31.

Bentley and outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson were given one-year extensions on Friday. Their salaries ($400,000 for Bentley and $300,000 for Peterson) were not increased.

USC also amended the contracts of men’s basketball assistant coaches Perry Clark ($265,000) and Chuck Martin ($300,000); women’s basketball associate head coach Lisa Boyer ($300,000); softball coach Beverly Smith ($201,430); track & field coach Curtis Frye ($201,572 plus $50,000 media compensation); and men’s golf coach Bill McDonald ($170,037). All were given one-year extensions with no salary increases.

Smith and McDonald each have contracts through the 2022 seasons. Their buyouts were slightly tweaked.

USC also has a contract with South Carolina’s emergency medical division allowing the Volleyball Competition Facility to be used for overflow emergency medical housing, if the need ever arises.