Gamecocks' Herbert Harrigan, Harris taken in first round of WNBA Draft

COLUMBIA — Friday wasn’t the first time South Carolina’s Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Ty Harris have gone back-to-back.
The No. 1 Gamecocks’ seniors were picked sixth and seventh overall, respectively, in the first round of the WNBA Draft after leading USC to a 32-1 record and two SEC titles. As sophomores, they were part of consecutive SEC Tournament championships and as seniors, they became the program’s sixth and seventh first-round WNBA picks over the past five years.
Herbert Harrigan was taken first, by Minnesota. Harris went immediately after to Dallas.
“I’m really excited,” Herbert Harrigan said. “Very excited to play under (coach Cheryl Reeve). I’ve wanted this since I was a kid. To be able to accomplish this is a great feeling.”
Herbert Harrigan made the All-SEC second team and was named SEC Tournament MVP this year, becoming a fan favorite along the way. The same temper that led her to briefly consider transferring from USC before this season (she changed her mind in less than a week) manifested itself in the nickname “Mad Kiki.”
A willowy forward with a deadly jump shot, Herbert Harrigan’s rebounding and willingness to mix it up in the paint should serve her well. The Lynx are the WNBA’s most storied franchise after four championships in the past decade and finals appearances in seven straight seasons.
“It just points to my competitive spirit,” Herbert Harrigan said of “Mad Kiki.” “Taking pride in my defense, that’s where the name came from.”
Harris will rejoin former Gamecocks Allisha Gray and Kaela Davis in Dallas. The last time the three were together in that city, they were three of USC’s five starters as it won the 2017 national championship.
USC coach Dawn Staley called it in February, after Harris scored 19 points in 40 minutes in a history-making win over Connecticut. “That’s just a seasoned point guard that, and I’m going to say this, if you look at the mock drafts, they don’t even have her talked about as being a first-rounder in the WNBA. You got to be kidding me,” she said. “So, if other people aren’t going to write the narrative, then I have to say it because she’s showing everybody around the country what she’s made of.”
Staley also mentioned that Herbert Harrigan had been zooming up draft boards. She was proved prophetic on Friday.
The Gamecocks’ last seven WNBA Draft picks have been first-rounders, with Herbert Harrigan the first from the program since National Player of the Year A’ja Wilson went No. 1 to Las Vegas in 2018. Wilson (2018) and Gray (2017) were each named WNBA Rookie of the Year.
Each player will now wait to see how the coronavirus pandemic affects their plans to join their new teams.
The WNBA was set to hold training camps starting April 26, begin the regular season on May 15 and play until July 11, when it would take over a month off to allow for any WNBA players who might make the Olympic team to participate. The Olympics have been postponed until 2021, so perhaps that month could be re-added to the schedule once COVID-19 is under control.
The 36-game schedule was set to end on Sept. 20.
As a first-rounder, Herbert Harrigan and Harris are virtually guaranteed to make rosters once the teams begin to take shape. The WNBA is limited to 144 roster spots for the entire league (12 players on each of 12 teams) so once a player is drafted past the first round, it’s increasingly harder to make a team.