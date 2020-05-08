'Gamecocks have been good to us': 49ers continue to tap South Carolina player pipeline

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — They liked him. He was an intriguing prospect, marked for stardom by scouts of multiple NFL teams, and the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers needed a new defensive tackle.

But the 49ers, who had recently traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis, needed to know more about South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw. So general manager John Lynch consulted the same handbook he kept from the 2019 NFL Draft.

“I really enjoy Will Muschamp and appreciate him, but I’m not calling to exchange pleasantries,” Lynch said with a laugh during a phone interview Wednesday. “I’m calling because he’s got guys that we think will play very well for us.

“What we’ve come to really appreciate is I think they’re so pro-ready in so many aspects.”

Muschamp, South Carolina’s head football coach, told Lynch the benefits of drafting receiver Deebo Samuel in 2019, and Samuel responded with 57 catches for 802 yards and three touchdowns in helping lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl. When Kinlaw was turning heads in the 2020 NFL Combine, Lynch again called Muschamp.

Soon after, Kinlaw was San Francisco's first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

“A guy that big, he’s not some slug. He’s incredibly quick and explosive, he bends really well,” Lynch said. “What Will was able to communicate is usually, it’s one or the other, but with Kinlaw that package came together. That leads you to believe his best football really is ahead of him.”

The pick gave San Francisco a player it believes can fill Buckner’s vacancy, and combine with Arik Armstead, Solomon Thomas and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa to restore what was a fearsome defensive front last year. It also kept the riches flowing through the pipeline from Columbia to California.

Since 2011, the 49ers have drafted seven Gamecocks (an eighth, quarterback Dylan Thompson, signed as an undrafted free agent). There was a four-year gap between 2015 and 2019, when Lynch took Samuel, but that worked so well he had no qualms about picking Kinlaw.

A large part of each was Muschamp’s evaluations.

“I thought the depiction he gave us of (Samuel) was as accurate as I’ve had in my time doing this, both in terms of the many, many positives and a couple of, I don’t want to say negatives, but realities,” Lynch said. “Will just did a great job verifying those things with Kinlaw as well. He does come from a tough upbringing, but he’s a tremendous success story with what he’s able to overcome. You can coach him hard and that fits in line with our players.”

Lynch became the 49ers' general manager in 2017, following Trent Baalke. Baalke was also enamored with the Gamecocks, drafting Chris Culliver, Marcus Lattimore, Bruce Ellington, Busta Anderson and Mike Davis.

"Well, you know they're going to be well-coached. They're going to come into the league, especially on the offensive side of the ball, and that's nothing against the defense, but on the offensive side of the ball you know they're going to come into the league well-versed,” Baalke said after the 2015 draft. “They're going to be able to pick up the information."

One of Baalke’s many positions in the NFL before his role as San Francisco general manager was as a scout for the Washington Redskins under the direction of coach Steve Spurrier. Spurrier played nine seasons in a 49ers uniform and went on to coach at USC from 2005-15.

The connection was there but Lynch made his own decisions. Samuel may have measured as a bit under-sized, maybe a hair too slow for the NFL, but his week at the Senior Bowl impressed scouts.

Then he got on the field last year and flourished, and if things broke a bit differently, he could have walked away with a Super Bowl MVP award to go with his Super Bowl championship. That didn’t happen, but Samuel and tight end George Kittle are trending to be the top two targets of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this season.

Lynch expects the same kind of greatness from Kinlaw.

“The Gamecocks have been good to us,” Lynch said. “Deebo’s done it for a year, but incredibly excited about both those guys. The SEC, it’s a high level of football, playing the best competition there is.”

If the 49ers need any more, there will be several Gamecocks available next year. Cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu are already getting some attention.

Who knows? When Muschamp gets back on the Gamecocks’ practice field, he may be sporting a 49ers sun visor.

“I certainly have enjoyed our interactions, so the least we can do is throw a visor his way,” Lynch said. “He should have gotten a lot bigger care package in a FedEx today.”

Just a small token of appreciation from a Super Bowl contender, thanking Muschamp for the players he’s sent west.