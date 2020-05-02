Gamecocks' Hannibal learning how to build highlights from normal plays

COLUMBIA — There were times when he was The Next Big Thing. There were times where he was exactly what he was, as a game but bewildered freshman trying to play major college basketball.
Putting the two together, and understanding why they had to co-exist in a rollercoaster first year, is Trae Hannibal’s chief goal for next season.
“It’s just been bringing the approach in practice as best I can and translating it to the game and bringing the energy that my teammates can feed off of night-in and night-out,” Hannibal said last year, when he averaged four points in 12.5 minutes as a South Carolina rookie guard. “Going hard, no matter what.”
There was never a problem with Hannibal’s intense energy or his fearlessness. The guy seemed to do immediate good every time he checked in.
With a chest that looked like his ribs were barrel staves and legs so tightly muscled they were unable to bend during early season cramping issues, Hannibal drew raves for his sledgehammer dunks and wonders about what he would be on the football field.
He also caused hands over eyes at how some of his world-class speed fed directly into turnovers (39, which even for a backup point guard is far too many when compared to 32 assists). Those and trying to make the “Wow!” play when slow and steady was the better option left coach Frank Martin with a season-long conundrum.
Hannibal needed to play. That was clear. But he had to stay within the system.
As much as Hannibal could excite, inspire and lead, he couldn’t do any of it if he wouldn’t accept instruction over instinct.
“It doesn’t make him a bad kid. It makes him a freshman,” Martin said in January. “I don’t care how talented you are, when you’re 18 years old, you’re not coming in and doing whatever you feel like doing. I didn’t let (2017 SEC Player of the Year Sindarius Thornwell) do it, you think I’m gonna let him do it?”
Martin has been coaching for 35 years and has dealt with every situation one can think of. It’s never easy to tamp down a player’s enthusiasm without hurting his feelings.
“I tend to worry about the play that just happened,” Hannibal admitted, alluding to a turnover he had late in a win over Tennessee that could have meant the game. “At this point, I’m still learning. (Martin) told me I was going to be a great defender once I learned how to actually sit down and guard the ball.”
The Gamecocks will be guard-heavy next season, with what seems to be an incumbent at the point in Jermaine Couisnard and T.J. Moss switching to more two-guard, where he won’t have to handle the ball as much. If A.J. Lawson stays in the NBA draft, that’s more opportunity for Hannibal, but if Lawson returns, Hannibal will still play.
Because he began to understand that while his ability to finish nearly every fast break he attempted is divine, the game isn’t composed of fast breaks. He had a very strong stretch in the middle of the SEC season before taking a step back in February.
“Which is the problem with freshmen,” Martin said. “As soon as you think they’re starting to figure stuff out, they get distracted or their mind goes to a different place. Or they have to play against (LSU’s) Skylar Mays and (Mississippi State’s) Nick Weatherspoon, and that creates a major problem. He was better for a couple of weeks, and he played a lot and he played a lot better.”
The early line on Hannibal was an outstanding athlete who just didn’t get it when it came to the intricacies. That was the learning curve from Hartsville High to the SEC.
The final line on Hannibal’s freshman season is he’ll have every chance to play significant minutes next season.
Not going for the highlight play every time will create more highlights.