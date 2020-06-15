Gamecocks get running back, but miss on four other football prospects

South Carolina gained a running back but saw four recruiting targets commit to other teams last week.

Running back Caleb McDowell of Leesburg, Ga., announced a commitment to USC for the class of 2021. McDowell previously had committed to N.C. State in April, but withdrew that pledge on June 3, two weeks after receiving an offer from USC.

“It’s a chance I really couldn’t miss out on,” said McDowell, who is a close friend of Gamecock safety Jammie Robinson, also from Lee County High in Leesburg.

McDowell only had 35 carries last season, but averaged more than 10 yards per carry and scored 14 touchdowns.

“I was such an important key on defense, and we had a couple of senior running backs,” he said. “And them knowing the type of season that they are planning on me having this year at running back, they really didn’t want to put our game plan out there to allow other coaches to scheme against that. It’s going to be a breakout season.”

McDowell also had offers from Syracuse, Army, Indiana, East Carolina, Georgia State, Purdue, South Alabama, Cincinnati and Colorado. He is rated as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked 71st in the state of Georgia. McDowell is the seventh new commitment, and the first running back pledge, for the Gamecocks’ 2021 class.

South Carolina missed on four other targets last week: linebacker Navonteque Strong of Mississippi Gulf Coast JC chose Mississippi State; wide receiver Raheim Sanders of Rockledge, Fla., chose Arkansas; running back A.J. Green of Tulsa chose Arkansas; and defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie of Kernersville, N.C. committed to North Carolina.

Sumter defensive end Justus Boone committed to Florida in February but the recruiting has not stopped. Schools are still offering and Boone is still listening. In fact, he has scheduled official visits to South Carolina (Oct. 10) and Arizona State (Oct. 3).

Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia also are recruiting him. Boone has been a primary target for USC coach Will Muschamp going back to last year. He and assistants Mike Peterson and Tracy Rocker have been in continuous contact.

“I talk to those guys about every day to be honest,” Boone said. “Coach Rocker, Coach Peterson, Coach Muschamp. They just been pitching me what they’ve been pitching me, telling me it’s best to stay in the home state, things like that. Just basically the same stuff they’ve been recruiting me with. I never lost my interest in them, they are still one of my top schools.”

Boone was moved up to a four-star prospect in the last update of the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked as the No. 18 strongside defensive end nationally and the No. 2 prospect in the state. Last season, his first at Sumter after transferring from Laurence Manning and being forced to sit out five games, he had 54 tackles with 16 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Linebacker Tavareon Martin-Scott of Gary, Ind., and Dodge City (Kan.) JC, also has scheduled an official visit to USC for Oct. 10. Martin-Scott said West Virginia also is recruiting him hard and he will take an official visit to Morgantown as well. He also has offers from Texas Tech, South Alabama, Ball State, Akron, Buffalo, Southeast Missouri State, Louisiana and Washington State, and he’s also hearing from Kentucky, Memphis and Texas Tech. Last season Martin-Scott totaled 42 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

South Pointe wide receiver O’Mega Blake landed an offer he’s always coveted from USC.

“It’s the team I always liked growing up as a little kid,” Blake said. “That was my dream school. I’ve known it (the offer) was coming. It really releases the stress. The main thing was to continue to build that relationship. I’ve talked to Coach Muschamp and he said he loves me on both sides of the ball."

Blake recently named a top 15 that did not include the Gamecocks. On that list are Syracuse, Virginia, Penn State, Michigan State, NC State, Tennessee, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, East Carolina, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Pitt, UNLV and Virginia Tech. Now that he has their offer, the Gamecocks no doubt are a major factor, though Blake doesn’t want to tip his hand regarding a favorite.

Last season Blake had 50 catches for 1,019 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s ranked the No. 13 prospect in South Carolina in the 247Sports Composite.

USC is in the final three with defensive end Shemar Pearl of Garden City JC. He also has Texas Tech and Missouri on his short list. Pearl is a native of Plano, Tex., and was rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports as a high school senior when he had 75 tackles and 11 sacks. At that time he committed to Missouri but had to go to junior college. He also had offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Kansas, Purdue, Arkansas, Indiana, Minnesota and Missouri. Last season at Garden City Pearl had 22 tackles and 2 sacks.

USC target wide receiver Derwin Burgess of Riverdale, Ga., tweeted Sunday he will be making his commitment announcement soon. He’s had a lead group of USC, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Tennessee, Florida State and Coastal Carolina.

Rusty Mansell of 247Sports reported USC is in the lead group with ATH Jayden Johnson of Cedartown, Ga., as he’s getting close on a decision. Georgia Tech, Oklahoma and Arkansas are the others in the hunt.

USC offered tight end Jalen Shead of Olive Branch, Miss. Some of his other offers are Colorado, Florida State, Louisville, Memphis, TCU and Ole Miss.

USC target linebacker Thomas Davis of Valdosta, Ga., decommitted from Mississippi State. Davis is rated as a three-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite. He had 47 tackles with 11.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss last season. Some of his other offers are Miami, East Carolina, Indiana, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Tulane and others.

USC target running back Ke'Travion Hargrove of Ruston, La., was offered by Florida State.

Clemson is in the top 10 with 2022 safety Dasan McCullough of Overland Park, Kan. He also has Florida, Florida State, Texas, Nebraska, Ohio State, LSU, Michigan, Southern Cal and Oklahoma. He’s from the same city as former Clemson star safety Isaiah Simmons, and like Simmons is viewed as a versatile athlete who can play several spots, including safety. He has a four-star rating by 247Sports and is ranked the No. 8 athlete nationally and No. 1 prospect in Kansas for the 2022 class.

Clemson is in the top 10 with 2022 four-star offensive tackle Julian Armella of Miami. The others on his short list are Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan and Miami. He’s rated the No. 14 offensive tackle nationally in his class by 247Sports and the No. 15 prospect in Florida.

Clemson offered 2022 ATH Larry Turner-Gooden of Playa Del Rey, Calif. He is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports. He can play safety or receiver.

USC offered 2022 running back Kevin Winston of Hyattsville, Md. He also has offers form Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Syracuse, Michigan State and Maryland. He has a three-star rating by 247Sports.

Basketball

Jacobi Wright (6-2) of Fort Mill and Legacy Charter in Greenville has set June 21 for his announcement. Wright remains undecided between USC, Winthrop and Charlotte.

“Me and my family are going to really, really crank it out and plan on making the decision in the next few days,” Wright said. “After that I’ll be ready to just commit on the day and put it out there as to which school I choose.”

Wright is regarded as one of the state’s top prospects in the 2021 class. Last season he averaged 17 points and 5 assists per game.

USC women’s target 5-8 Raven Johnson of Atlanta plans to announce her college decision June 25. The others on her short list are Auburn, Florida State, Florida, UCLA, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Kentucky.

Presbyterian announced 6-4 Trevon Reddish, who played his freshman campaign at College of Charleston, will join the Blue Hose this coming fall.

Former USC center Jason Cudd (7-1) signed with Newberry. He played one season with the Gamecocks and played last season at Olney JC in Illinois. The Wolves also signed 6-2 Ma’Lik Joseph of Southside Central and 6-6 Darin Parker of Aiken.