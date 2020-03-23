Gamecocks get quarterback commitment, Clemson scoping out next QB prospect

South Carolina worked hard to earn a commitment from quarterback Colten Gauthier.

Gauthier, of Dacula, Ga., committed to USC last week. The work started with head coach Will Muschamp and quarterbacks coach Dan Werner last spring when the offer went out, and it continued with Muschamp and his new quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo when he came on board in December. Gauthier took five visits to USC over the last year, the last one coming earlier this month. At that point, he knew his decision.

“I was originally planning on doing it (announcing) at the spring game,” Gauthier said. “I committed to Coach Muschamp about a week ago and I told him I was going to do it at the spring game. With this whole thing (coronavirus) going on, I wasn’t too sure that was going to happen. I’m committed so I might as well go ahead and put it out because it’s uncertain what’s going to happen."

Gauthier did his homework on USC after his last visit.

"I talked to a lot of people too after I left South Carolina. Me and (Ryan) Hilinski are pretty tight. Me and Luke Doty are pretty tight, too. I asked them, what’s your take on Bobo, what’s your vibe? I asked KJ Carta-Samuels, who played for him at Colorado State, because I’m really tight with his brother Austyn Carta-Samuels.

"We hooked up. We talked about it. I heard really great things. I talked to my coach, Jeff Saturday, and heard a lot of great things. Prayed about it, thought about it for a while, then I decided to call Muschamp and commit to him.”

Last season Gauthier passed for 2,400 yards and 20 touchdowns. He’s ranked as one of the top pro-style quarterbacks in the country. He has multiple offers and said USC, Ole Miss, Florida State and UCF were his top choices. He is rated a 4-star prospect by Rivals and a 3-star by 247Sports.

The 2021 quarterback search for Clemson is a work in progress as quarterback coach Brandon Streeter continues to evaluate and keep his offers in his pocket. The only known quarterback offer for the class is held by Caleb Williams of Washington, D.C., and he could be Oklahoma bound.

One prospect Streeter has taken a more than casual interest in is Kyron Drones of Pearland, Tex.

“We still keep in touch, and they just say as soon as the NCAA lets people back on visits, they are going to get me up there,” Drones said. “He said I’m a leader and a winner and he likes the way I carry myself on the field, how I like to extend plays and I have an arm."

Drones had planned to visit Auburn on Wednesday and Clemson three days later, but those visits were canceled. Drones is hoping things will return to normal soon so he can get the opportunity to show Streeter what he can do.

Drones has offers from Pitt, Vanderbilt, Indiana, TCU, Ole Miss, Auburn, Northwestern, Arkansas, Southern Miss, Utah State and Houston. An offer from Clemson would certainly change up the inner workings of his recruiting.

“They would be high on my board, like top schools for sure,” said Drones, who plans to make his decision this summer and graduate early.

In the 247Sports composite, Drones is a 3-star rated prospect, the No. 18 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the No. 77 prospect in Texas. According to MaxPreps stats, last season Drones passed for 3,390 yards, 46 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 825 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Running back Tiyon Evans of Hutchinson (Kan.) Junior College was one of South Carolina's most dynamic running backs in 2017 and 2018 at Hartsville High School. USC was very interested in him at the time and he liked the Gamecocks. But his grades were a barrier for an offer at the time.

That’s no longer an issue. Thursday night Evans got the call from Gamecock running backs coach Bobby Bentley with the good news.

“He was telling me how I would have had an offer, but they needed to make sure I was going to be a grad in December and qualify, so I guess they found that out,” Evans said. “We had a conversation (Thursday) and he told me I had the offer. I was excited. Coming out of high school, it was the only school I knew. I was heavy on that school and I always wanted that offer and I never got it. I finally got it and I feel great now.”

Evans also has offers from Tennessee, Maryland, Auburn and East Carolina, and more are certain to come. As happy as he was with the Gamecock offer, however, he doesn’t want to rush into a decision.

“I’m going to take my time,” Evans said. “I know USC is one of my tops no matter what. As of right now my top schools are USC and Tennessee.”

Last season at Hutchinson, Evans rushed for 538 yards on 68 carries, averaging 8.8 yards per carry. He had 9 rushing touchdowns and another on a reception.

USC offered running back Trevion Cooley of Knightdale, N.C. He has a 3-star rating in the 247Sports composite. Duke, Georgia Tech, Utah, Maryland, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Louisville are some of his other offers.

USC last week offered defensive tackle Will Thomas of Raleigh, N.C., even though the Gamecocks know he won’t be part of the 2021 class. Thomas said he will have to go to junior college first.

USC also offered defensive end/tight end Eli Hall of Shelby, N.C. (Class of 2022). He also has an offer from Akron.

Other USC offers for 2022 include:

• Cornerback Jeadyn Lukus of Mauldin. He also has offers from Kentucky, LSU, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Duke, Florida and Appalachian State.

• Saftey Jaron Willis of Leesburg, Ga. Tennessee also offered Saturday, and he has offers from Oklahoma State and Pitt.

• Defensive tackle Taleeq Robbins of Philadelphia, who plans to release a top 15 soon. Some of his other offers are Tennessee, Michigan, Washington, Ole Miss, N.C. State, Texas A&M, Duke, West Virginia and Georgia Tech.

USC target wide receiver Christian Leary of Orlando named a top six of Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, West Virginia, Florida and Oklahoma.

One of the in-state prospects to make it to Clemson’s junior day earlier in the month was Greer offensive lineman Jaydon Collins. At Greer he is coached by former Tigers standout lineman Will Young.

The Tigers have not offered Collins, but there appears to be strong interest.

“Clemson was a beautiful school, awesome campus, awesome coaches and just a family environment,” Collins said. “I talked to all the coaches and they just said to keep working hard on the field and in the classroom. Clemson is an amazing school."

Collins met with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell on his visit. He did not wish to disclose the extent of the discussions relative to a potential offer, but there certainly is a lot of interest there.

“As a player, they really like me,” Collins said. “One thing Coach Caldwell told me is that he likes that I’m lengthy and long, and I move real good. He said you can’t teach height.”

Collins has offers from Louisville, Duke, Syracuse, Appalachian State, Wake Forest, Old Dominion, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Illinois and West Virginia.

Five-star offensive lineman Amarius Mims of Cochran, Ga., rated the No. 1 prospect in Georgia and the No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation in the 247Sports composite, has Clemson and USC on his short list and has said he will announce his commitment Oct. 14. The other schools he’s listing are Auburn, LSU, Florida State, Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee and Oregon.

USC and Clemson are in the top 12 with 3-star running back Malik Newton of Norfolk, Va. The others are Pitt, Penn State, Nebraska, Temple, Syracuse, West Virginia, Maryland, Louisville and Old Dominion. He’s also a baseball prospect.

Clemson offered 4-star safety Kendal Daniels of Beggs, Okla. He also has Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Michigan State and Auburn among his offers. In the 247Sports composite, Daniels is ranked the No. 9 safety in the country and the No. 3 prospect in Oklahoma.

Clemson also offered 3-star safety Andrew Mukuba of Austin, Tex. Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas and Arizona are some of his other offers.

Safety Dakota Mitchell of Winter Park, Fla., who has Clemson and USC offers, named a top three of Georgia, LSU and Florida.

Clemson target cornerback J.K. Johnson of St. Louis committed to Ohio State.

Offers continue to roll in for tight end Robbie Outzs of Rock Hill. Here's the updated offer list from his coach Bubba Pittman: USC, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, N.C. State, Louisville, Duke, Maryland and North Carolina,

Blythewood wide receiver Joshua Burrell was offered by Arizona State.

Dillon wide receiver Ahmari Huggins was offered by Kansas State.

Myrtle Beach wide receiver J.J. Jones was offered by Michigan.

Basketball

Former Wren star guard Trey McGowens, who spent two seasons at Pitt, is in the transfer market. His father told CBSSports.com some of the schools to contact his son are USC, Wichita State, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Illinois, Nebraska, TCU, DePaul, Xavier, Georgia Tech, Southern Cal and Georgetown. McGowens played in 60 games with the Panthers and averaged nearly 12 points and 3 assists per game.

Stockrisers reported last week USC had contact with 6-7 Virginia Tech transfer Landers Nolley II. There are plenty of suitors for Nolley, who is an immediate impact player. As a redshirt freshman this season he averaged about 16 points and 6 rebounds per game.

USC also has interest in Yale grad transfer 6-9 Jordan Bruner from Spring Valley. Bruner told The State late last week he was expecting a phone call from head coach Frank Martin after assistants had reached out to his mother. Bruner also is considering entering the NBA Draft.

USC is showing interest in 6-8 grad transfer Kevin Marfo of Quinnipiac, according to a 247Sports report. Marfo was the top rebounder in D1 this season at over 13 rebounds per game. He also averaged over 10 points per game.

Clemson is in the final eight with 4-star shooting guard 6-5 Ike Cornish of Baltimore, who attends Legacy Charter in Greenville. He also lists Xavier, Dayton, Georgetown, VCU, George Washington, Virginia Tech and Maryland.