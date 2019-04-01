South Carolina landed a commitment from highly recruited offensive lineman Javion Cohen last week.
Cohen (6-5, 270) of Phenix City, Ala., has offers from Alabama, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Virginia, Oklahoma State, Wake Forest, West Virginia and many others. He visited USC in late January for junior day and immediately made a connection with offensive line coach Eric Wolford.
“I like how coach Wolf has put a lot of linemen in the NFL,” Cohen said. “And it’s my dream to make it to the NFL. He said he sees me going in the first round when he’s through with me.
"He likes my athleticism and my attitude. What really stood out to him was that I looked him in the eyes and shook his hand when I first met him.”
The Gamecocks were able to pull Cohen out of a power-program in Alabama despite a recent offer from Alabama, an offer he said he always wanted. But he was more impressed with the recruiting efforts of Wolford and head coach Will Muschamp, who sold him on the idea of early playing time and a home in Columbia.
“Strong, strong,” he said of his relationship with Muschamp. “Anytime I need to ask a question or have something to say, all I have to do is send him a text and he is there. Everyone there is very genuine.”
Cohen is the Gamecocks’ fifth commitment for the 2020 class and third for the offensive line.
Clemson’s efforts in recruiting running backs for the 2020 class got a boost last week with a visit from Demarckus Bowman of Lakeland, Fla. He comes from a program that has been a pipeline to Florida over the years, and he was favoring the Gators going into that visit but he left Clemson with the Tigers out in front.
“Clemson stands at the top for me,” Bowman said. “They just do everything different up there. Everything is organized, and they do everything the right way. They are definitely my top school.”
The Tigers moved ahead of Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and many others from across the country who have offered. With the Tigers in the middle of spring practice, Bowman also got the chance to sit in the running backs room with coach Tony Elliott and watch him instruct.
“Coach Elliott was showing me how he would use me in their offense,” he said. “Then I went to practice, and it’s crazy how fast-paced everything is. Everybody is fast at that level. I watched the running backs, and Travis Etienne stood out.”
Bowman hopes to return to Clemson for the spring game Saturday when the Tigers will host many of their top prospects. He does not have any other visits planned and he’s not planning on making an early decision. Last season Bowman rushed for 2,417 yards and 36 touchdowns.
USC had many more prospects on site Saturday for a spring scrimmage. Among the most familiar faces were running back Tank Bigsby of Hoganville, Ga., and defensive lineman Alex Huntley of Hammond. Both confirmed their visits.
GamecockCentral reported Huntley’s teammate, defensive end Jordan Burch, also attended the scrimmage. Huntley had his mother with him on the visit, and that was one of the key reasons for the visit.
“My mom had yet to meet the new defensive line coach,” Huntley said. “They hit it off really well I think. She liked him. And I was just trying to see how the defense looked today, That was a big goal for me to see how they were doing. They looked great. I thought they had a great practice today.”
Huntley also talked with new defensive line coach John Scott, as well as with Muschamp. The opportunity to play as a freshman is big on his list of criteria when judging schools and the Gamecock coaches were sure to point out their use of freshmen last season.
“They talked about how they played the most true freshmen in the SEC,” he said. But his focus primarily was on the defense and how much that group had improved over last season.
Huntley has a top six of USC, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Oklahoma and Stanford. He had scheduled an official visit to Oklahoma for the spring game April 13 but a school conflict has come up and he’ll have to reschedule. He said his five officials will come from that short list. He’s not sure yet if USC will get one of those officials since he’s been there so often.
“I don’t need to,” he said, “but I might.”
Wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers of Alpharetta, Ga., was a prime USC target before committing to Arkansas in early February. That did nothing to cool the Gamecocks' interest as they have kept up the contact though Muschamp and Bryan McClendon. And that effort has paid off.
Capers has kept his recruiting going and, in fact, is planning return visits to USC for the spring game and for an official visit April 26.
"They tell me that I am still their top priority and since I have a lot of family members down there it would be a good environment and a good atmosphere," Capers said. He was close to a Gamecock commitment after visiting in January, but held off on that and surprisingly committed to Arkansas two weeks later. He's still committed but he has some other SEC schools creeping up on the Razorbacks.
"South Carolina is still very high on my list," he said. "Also, Tennessee is very high on my list. I've been looking at Florida recently. I haven't visited since this past summer and I think we're going to try go visit there."
Offensive lineman Josh Braun (6-7, 320) of Live Oak, Fla., comes from a family of offensive linemen. His father played and coaches the position. And his two brothers also played offensive line, one at Georgia Tech and one now at Texas.
The younger Braun may be the most highly touted of the three with offers from USC, Florida State, Miami, Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Alabama and others. Braun was at Georgia Saturday and also has visited Florida and Florida State. Over his spring break the middle of April he plans to visit Auburn and Alabama. And he has scheduled an official visit with USC for May 31.
Defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway of Conway made a visit to USC in late March. His parents and his brother joined him on the visit that lasted about five hours.
Hemingway has been heavily pursued by the Gamecocks and this visit gave him a chance to see new buildings and the new defensive tackles coach John Scott.
“They showed me around the new facility,” Hemingway said. “I liked how they practiced and how it was up-tempo and how they compete everyday. They got after it every play. They come off the line good and play every down. I liked how coach Scott talked with the guys and helped out. He said he liked how I can play in and out.”
Running back Daniyel Ngata of Folsom, Calif., is the highly recruited brother of Clemson freshman wide receiver Joe Ngata. The Tigers offered him earlier last month and are in a good place with him thanks to their lengthy relationship with the family. Daniyel has been on the Clemson campus with his brother and he’s coming back for the spring game.
Some of Ngata’s other offers include Michigan, Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee and Washington.
Clemson has attracted the highest level of wide receiver recruits during its run to national prominence. But Saturday a receiver currently without that high national acclaim, Ruben Jackson of Belle Glade, Fla., was in to see the Tigers. He knows an offer from Clemson would certainly change how he’s perceived in the recruiting world.
“Clemson was amazing, one of the top visits I have been on,” Jackson said. “I love the coaching staff and coach Dabo (Swinney) can really help me become a better man. The interest level for Clemson is at a high standard for me. I also love the facility, it feels like home.”
Jackson has attracted Power 5 offers from Oregon State, Rutgers, Syracuse and Vanderbilt. He also has offers from FAU, Troy, Massachusetts, Marshall and Texas State.
Tight end/defensive end Marcus Thompson of Greensboro, N.C., visited USC Saturday. The Gamecocks like the off the radar prospect as a tight end.
“University of South Carolina was great. I love the culture, coaches, and the program. I had a great time watching players and coaches all working. I loved it. Can’t wait to come back.”
Thompson took a tour of the facilities and was impressed. He has not been offered but feels that could change down the road.
Punter Ryan Barrick of Frederick, Md., made a visit to USC Saturday for the scrimmage. He’s the third-ranked punter in the 2020 class by Kornblue Kicking. He also has visited Penn State, Maryland and Syracuse along with some smaller schools.
Another of the interested observers at USC’s scrimmage Saturday was 2021 cornerback Kendrick Makins of Greenwood. He’s just starting to generate some buzz in football recruiting circles and is looking for his first Power 5 offer. He has an offer from Appalachian State.
USC has some early interest in 2021 linebacker Isi Etute of Virginia Beach, Va. He got his first close-up look at the program late last month. The Gamecocks have not yet offered. Etute said he and the coaches are just now building a relationship and things could happen down the road. Etute has an early offer from Old Dominion.
Clemson offered defensive tackle Gervon Dexter (6-7, 276) of Lake Wales, Fla. He’s a Florida commitment. Some of his other offers are Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Miami, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and West Virginia.
Basketball
An opening on USC’s roster for the 2020 season was created earlier in the week when center Jason Cudd decided to transfer. USC coach Frank Martin moved quickly to attempt to fill that spot by inviting 6-8 Jalyn McCreary of Legacy Charter in Greenville in for an official visit over the weekend.
McCreary has been a fast riser in basketball recruiting circles, and the native of Acworth, Ga., can now add the Gamecocks to his offer list. McCreary also has taken official visits to South Florida and DePaul. He also has offers from Xavier, Charlotte, Georgia State, Jacksonville, Murray State and Georgia Southern.
USC is showing interest in 2020 6-9 Obinna Anochili Killen of Chapmanville, W.Va., according to Phenom Exposure. Maryland also has been in contact recently. He’s been offered by Penn State and VCU.
Treasure Hunt of Chattanooga visited the USC women Thursday. She also recently visited Mississippi State and Florida State. She’s a nationally regarded recruit.
Baseball
Infielder Jeff Heinrich of McHenry (Ill.) JC committed to USC. This season he is hitting .466 with 4 homers and 31 RBIs.