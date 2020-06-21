Gamecocks get commitment from second offensive lineman for 2021 recruiting class

South Carolina on Monday landed its second offensive line commitment for the 2021 recruiting class in as many weeks when JonDarius Morgan of Birmingham, Ala., announced his plans to join the Gamecocks.

Morgan’s commitment follows that of Jordan Davis of Fairburn, Ga., who last week became the Gamecocks' first offensive line commitment for the class. He also pushes the class total to 10.

Morgan (6-4, 305) also held offers from Arizona State, Syracuse, Tennessee State, Louisville, Georgia Tech, South Florida and Troy. He took unofficial visits to Tennessee and South Alabama prior to the dead period being imposed due to the coronavirus.

Morgan has not been rated or ranked by 247Sports, and by Rivals he’s rated as a three-star prospect.

South Carolina is hoping to get good news soon from wide receiver Derwin Burgess of Riverdale, Ga. Burgess tweeted that he is close on announcing his commitment, but didn't give specifics. He has been working with a short list of USC, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Tennessee, Florida State and Coastal Carolina. The three-star prospect visited USC in March and had planned a return trip until the coronavirus pandemic erupted. Last season he caught 28 passes for 463 yards and 5 touchdowns.

One of the state’s top prospects, wide receiver O’Mega Blake of South Pointe, announced his top three of USC, Virginia Tech and Louisville, and then said he already has made his decision and notified the school.

Blake also has offers from Syracuse, Virginia, Penn State, Michigan State, NC State, Tennessee, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, East Carolina, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Pitt and UNLV. Last season he caught 50 passes for 1,019 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Safety Dink Jackson of Melbourne, Fla., is one of the top safety prospects in the country. He’s rated as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 15 safety in the country. He recently named a top 10 and USC made the list. The others are Florida State, Tennessee, West Virginia, Miami, Kentucky, Southern Cal, Ole Miss, Auburn and Louisville.

Jackson had 80 tackles, 6 sacks and 1 interception last season. On the offensive side, he rushed for 219 yards and 4 touchdowns, and had 22 catches for 246 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Three-star defensive end Zyun Reeves of Kernersville, N.C., has offers from USC, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Syracuse, Florida State, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, East Carolina, Tennessee, Illinois, Virginia, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and others.

He’s not ready to trim his list and he’s not rushing to a decision.

“I’ll probably start to cut down schools in July,” Reeves said. “ I’ve only been in it for a couple of months, so I’m just trying to see who is really out there for me.”

Last season Reeves had 88 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He also had 18 quarterback hurries and 8 pass deflections. He’s ranked the No. 45 strongside defensive end in the country in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 38 prospect in North Carolina.

Three-star tight end Bryson Nesbit of Charlotte is a major USC target and has the Gamecocks in his top 13. His list was cut by one after Northwestern got a tight end commitment.

The others on his short list are N.C. State, Indiana, Michigan State, Duke, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Rutgers, LSU and North Carolina. He will be in a position to graduate early. Nesbit is rated as a three-star prospect and is ranked 17th nationally among tight ends and is the No. 22 prospect in North Carolina.

USC offensive line coach Eric Wolford has the Gamecocks in the top spot with offensive tackle Cedrick Nicely of Gainesville, Ga. Nicely said USC is his favorite at this point ahead of Georgia Tech, South Florida and Liberty.

Nicely, who indicated he could commit on his official visit to USC on Sept. 5, also has offers from Southeast Missouri, Elon and Eastern Kentucky. He is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals and is unranked by 247Sports.

USC’s pursuit of tight end Jalen Shead of Olive Branch, Miss., is off to a good start. According to Shead, the Gamecocks just recently discovered him and recruiter Bobby Bentley has worked quickly in building a relationship.

Shead also has offers from Alabama, LSU and Arkansas.

Safety Malaki Starks of Jefferson, Ga., was offered by Clemson. Starks is regarded as an athlete, but with Clemson he’s being recruited as a safety.

Starks is rated as a four-star by 247Sports, and he’s ranked as the No. 13 athlete nationally and the No. 13 prospect in Georgia in the 2022 class. He also holds offers from USC, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU and Nebraska.

Linebacker Jordan Poole of Oakboro, N.C., said he's now looking at no later than July 1 for making his decision. His finalists are USC, N.C. State and Virginia Tech.

Basketball

Point guard Jacobi Wright of Fort Mill and Legacy Charter in Greenville became the second public commitment for the South Carolina men's basketball 2021 recruiting class.

The 6-2 Wright had narrowed his decision to the Gamecocks, Winthrop and Charlotte.

“They just kind of fit what I was looking for,” Wright said. “A great coaching staff, great environment. I know some of the players there. Big arena and big conference, I get the exposure that I am looking for. It’s just somewhere where I feel comfortable.”

Wright had visited USC for practices and games and got to see up-close how Frank Martin runs his team. He knows Martin is a good bit different from most coaches, and he’s looking forward to learning under his style of coaching.

“I know he coaches his players hard,” Wright said. “I know he’s going to stay on his players, but I feel like that’s a great asset to have when you are trying to get better as a player because you don’t want somebody to be easy on you and let you make mistakes and be OK with it. I feel like he just motivates his player to become as close to perfect as possible and make them the best players that they can be. I really like the way he coaches. He just prepares you for life as well.”

Wright also had offers from St. John’s, DePaul, Elon, Tennessee State, Tulsa, UNC Wilmington and Rhode Island. He averaged 17 points and 5 assists per game last season. He joins 6-4 Devin Carter of Miami as commitments for the Gamecocks’ 2021 class.

Cardinal Newman combo guard Joshua Beadle (6-3) cut his list to a final five of Clemson, College of Charleston, Furman, Wake Forest and VCU.

“I do plan to commit soon,” Beadle said. “I’m having my parents and everyone in my family list the pros and cons of each school. The five are still in it. It’s a really hard decision.”

What makes it hard, according to Beadle, is that each school can provide him with what he’s looking for.

“They all check my boxes off over what I want in each school,” Beadle said. “A fast-paced team, a guard-oriented team, good coaches with history and family-oriented culture.”

Beadle, who can play both the point and the two-guard spot, averaged 16 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists per game last season.

Clemson offered three-star Jordan Nesbitt )6-6) of St. Louis. Nebraska, Alabama, Iowa, Iowa State and Illinois are some other offers.

Clemson also offered Shane Dezonie (6-4) of Huntington Prep in West Virginia. He also has offers from Kansas State, Missouri, Cincinnati, Iona, Rutgers, Temple, La Salle, Hartford and others. He’s rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 22 small forward nationally and the No. 1 prospect in New Jersey, which is his home state.

Tyler Nickel 6-6) of Elkton, VA also was offered by Clemson for the class of 2022. He also has offers from Virginia Tech, Penn State and VCU among others.

Clemson also offered point guard Preston Murphy Jr. of Omaha. He’s the son of former Creighton assistant coach Preston Murphy, who was implicated in the FBI college basketball investigation. He was placed on administrative leave and later resigned from the staff.

The younger Murphy is rated as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked the No. 25 point guard nationally in his class and the No. 1 prospect in Nebraska. He also has offers from DePaul, Massachusetts, Bryant, Siena, Buffalo, Rhode Island (his father’s alma mater) and UNLV.

USC basketball coach Frank Martin offered Michael Trigg (6-4) of Lake Wales, Fla. Trigg also has a football offer from the Gamecocks. Kentucky also has offered in both sports.

USC was among the schools that contacted 6-10 Enoch Boakye of Canada last week, according to Jack Pilgrim of the Kentucky Sports Network.

Coastal Carolina landed LSU transfer Deshawn Thomas (6-9), who averaged 7 points and 4 rebounds per game last season.

Matt Davis (6-6) of John’s Creek, Ga., committed to Charleston Southern.

Point guard Tyler Rice of Ridge View set his commitment date for Wednesday. Some of his offers are Bucknell, Elon, Upstate, Penn State, Western Carolina, Dartmouth and Leigh.

Florida and Marshall offered Robert McCray (6-4) of AC Flora.

Cesare Edwards (6-9) of Hartsville was offered by Wichita State.

Walhalla native Gabe Wiznitzer (6-11), who attends Hargrave Prep in Virginia, was offered by Louisville. Clemson also is one of his offers.

2022 6-3 Korey Richardson of Hopkins was offered by Murray State.

Julian Phillips(6-8) of Blythewood added offers from Xavier, Texas Tech, LSU, Florida, Arizona State, Missouri and Kansas. USC and Clemson also are among his offers.

Baseball

Shortstop Michael Robinson of Walters State Junior College in Tennessee committed to USC for this year’s class. Walters hit .309 with 8 RBIs in 20 games in 2020. He committed 1 error in 48 chances.

He replaces Sawyre Thornton in the class. Per John Whittle of TheBigSpur, Thornton has opted to return to junior college for next season. He played for Angelina College in Texas this past season.

Right-handed pitcher Adrian Roman of Norcross, Ga., and infielder/pitcher George Wolkow of Downers Grove, Ill., have committed to USC.