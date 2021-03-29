Gamecocks get closer look from 4-star quarterback prospect

Four-star quarterback prospect Braden Davis was on the road last week visiting colleges, and one of the stops on his list was South Carolina.

Braden, a 6-5, 184-pound junior from Middletown, Delaware, visited Duke and N.C. State on March 25. The next day he was in Columbia to get a closer look at USC.

The Gamecocks are newcomers to his recruiting scene and have not offered, but Davis was interested enough to make the visit.

“Everything was really nice,” Davis said. “Today was the first time I’ve very been to South Carolina. I got to check out what I wanted to see, the academic buildings, all the dorms, the football facilities, see the stadium, stuff like that. It was a great visit."

Davis has been in contact with USC recruiter Pete Lembo and quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield.

“We’ve only been in contact for a short while,” Davis said. “We haven’t really talked to much recruiting other than building a relationship, just getting to know each other, things like that."

Does Davis expect an offer from the Gamecocks?

"We’ll see. I believe so, hopefully,” he said.

Davis has offers from Duke, N.C. State, Maryland, Washington State, Alabama, Florida, Oregon, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Tennessee, West Virginia, Michigan State, Stanford, Florida State and Arkansas.

Davis is rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the 2022 class.

Offensive tackle Grayson Mains of Suwanee, Ga., confirmed he took a personal visit to USC on March 26 to check out the academics and the facilities.

Tight end Tyrus Washington of Leesburg, Ga., is emerging as a top tight end target for USC in the 2022 class. Gamecocks tight ends coach Erik Kimrey is in regular contact with him, and Washington feels Kimrey is serious about bringing him into the program.

“Been talking a lot. I like it. They’ve been getting in contact with me a lot, so that’s good,” Washington said. “We talk once or twice a week. I did a virtual visit with them and met all the coaches and stuff. I loved it."

Washington fits the mold of the modern tight end prospect, one who can attach to the line and block inside, but also flex out and run routes like a receiver.

Washington said Arkansas, Cincinnati and Kansas State are also contacting him on a regular basis. He has offers from USF, Coastal Carolina, Pitt, Ole Miss, Boston College, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, NC State, UCF and Marshall.

Offensive tackle Ryan Brubaker (6-6, 280) of Stevens, Pa., is one of the top players in the country at his position in the 2022 class. He’s got a four-star rating in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 30 offensive tackle in the country. He quickly became a target for USC coach Shane Beamer when he took over the program, and area recruiter Pete Lembo and offensive line coach Greg Adkins have jumped right in as well.

"When they first started recruiting me they did an offensive staff Zoom with me and my family so we got to meet coach Beamer, and by that point I had already met coach Lembo, who recruits my area, and then also coach Adkins,” Brubaker said. “I also got to meet some other people from the academic area and nutritionists, and got to meet coach Daye, the strength coach."

Brubaker has an offer from Penn State, where his father played, along with Michigan, Auburn, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Louisville, Nebraska, Virginia and Ole Miss. He’s also got several Ivy League teams on his list.

USC defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Clayton White is looking for physical linebackers who can run, and one he’s identified is Javae Gilmore (6-4 ,200) of Amite, La. White offered Gilmore in early February and the two are staying in touch.

"He said my physicality and the way I’m around the ball (stood out)," Gilmore said. "I think coach and I have a good connection.”

Gilmore has offers from LSU, SMU, North Texas, South Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Memphis, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana and Louisiana-Monroe.

Gilmore is rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 30 outside linebacker nationally in the class. Last season in 8 games, he had 58 tackles with 5 sacks, 4 tackles 4 loss and 3 interceptions, 2 he returned for touchdowns.

New USC defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey grew up just across the border in a small North Carolina town, and he’s using one of his contacts from those days in recruiting defensive end Eli Hall (6-5, 230) of Shelby, N.C.

Lindsey and Hall’s coach are childhood friends, so that has helped to jump-start the relationship between the two.

“Mainly I’ve been talking with coach Jimmy Lindsey. He’s been talking about getting me on a visit whenever we can go on them,” Hall said. “He said he likes a little bit of everything about me. He knows where I come from because my head coach and him played together and lived in the same county back in high school. He said I have an all-around game and I’m very versatile.”

Hall has offers from Texas, East Carolina, Southern Cal, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Penn State, Duke, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Indiana.

“Everybody is in the mix,” he said. “I’m just taking it as slow as I can right now. Everybody that’s been recruiting me has been consistent."

Hall, who is rated a four-star and is ranked the No. 18 strongside defensive end nationally, has set Oct. 5, his mother’s birthday, for his commitment announcement.

USC secondary coach Torrian Gray has cast a wide net around the state of Florida trying to catch some defensive backs he can bring to Columbia. He offered safety Kajuan Banks of Tallahassee in January, just a few days after joining the Gamecock staff. Banks is considered a safety by the analysts but can also play corner and nickel.

“Coach Gray is keeping touch and is telling me he wants me to play early and all that,” Banks said. “I can play anywhere in the secondary to be honest. He said I’m explosive and have a fast twitch."

In eight games last season, Banks had 52 tackles with 8 pass deflections and 3 interceptions. He’s a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 44 safety nationally in his class.

USC is in the top 12 with four-star defensive end Justice Finkley of Trussville, Ala. The others are LSU, Oregon, Michigan, Alabama, Florida, Colorado, Southern Cal, Kentucky, Texas, Stanford and UCF.

USC is in the top eight with TE/DE Keahnist Thompson of Lakeland, Fla. The others are Miami, Auburn, Texas, Southern Cal, Alabama, UCF and Texas A&M.

Safety Kamari Wilson of IMG Academy has USC and Clemson in his top 15. The others are Ohio State, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee, Florida, Maryland, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Oregon.

Clemson offered defensive tackle Hero Kanu (6-5, 293) of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. He's a native of Germany.

Safety Sherrod Covil of Chesapeake, Va., who was offered by Clemson last week, included the Tigers in his top 11. The others are Southern Cal, Virginia, Penn State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Alabama, Auburn, Maryland and Michigan.

Clemson has set the weekend of June 12-13 for some of its top prospects to be on campus, calling the weekend the “Elite Retreat.” Committed QB Cade Klubnik plans to attend.

Basketball

Lucas Taylor (6-6) of Wake Forest, N.C., announced last week he had received a release from his letter of intent with Clemson and intends to sign with another program. Taylor committed to Clemson last October, choosing the Tigers over Marquette, Wisconsin, Davidson and Cincinnati.

According to Stockrisers, C.J. Felder (6-7) of Sumter, who is transferring from Boston College, has heard from Clemson, USC, UConn, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Clemson, Xavier, Florida, Texas A&M, Murray State, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, LSU, and Virginia.

Jalen Breazeale (5-10) of Dorman committed to USC-Upstate.

Brandon Gardner (6-7) of Gray Collegiate was offered by Oklahoma State for the class of 2023.