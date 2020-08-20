Gamecocks freshman RB MarShawn Lloyd out for season with knee injury

COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s bad luck with injuries hasn’t turned, and the latest has the potential to define the entire season.

Freshman MarShawn Lloyd, the highest-rated running back the Gamecocks have signed since Marcus Lattimore, tore his left ACL during Wednesday’s practice. He is out for the season.

The Gamecocks only began preseason camp on Tuesday. They have been in helmets and shorts with no tackling or hitting for the first two days, and had a walk-through on Thursday.

"I'm extremely disappointed for MarShawn," USC coach Will Muschamp said in a statement. "It was a non-contact situation where he just planted his foot and tore his ACL. MarShawn will attack his rehabilitation like he does everything in life. The best is yet to come for MarShawn Lloyd."

Lloyd was one of the most coveted prep running backs in the country and expected to play a huge part in USC’s season. Fellow running back Deshaun Fenwick gushed over him on Thursday even as the news began to circulate, describing Lloyd as an extraordinary player and a freshman All-SEC selection.

Now it will be up to Fenwick, Kevin Harris, true freshman Rashad Amos and junior ZaQuandre White, the No. 1 junior college back in the country last year, to anchor the Gamecocks’ running game. They are the only four scholarship running backs at USC.

Two walk-on backs, senior Slade Carroll and freshman Bruce Staley, are also on the roster. Carroll has played in two games in three seasons while Staley is a cousin of USC legend Duce Staley.

South Carolina first-year offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has to reconstruct much of his playbook.

“It’s obviously devastating,” Bobo said. “There’s not a lot of guys that you think can be difference-makers, but we got to find a way to put the difference-makers we have in a position to be successful.”

Lloyd was considered a consensus top-10 player at his position in the country and chose the Gamecocks over many of college football's power brokers, including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Southern Cal and Texas. From Wilmington, Del., Lloyd played at DeMatha Catholic near Washington, D.C., and was expected to be the top man in the Gamecocks’ running back rotation.

The threat of coronavirus shortened the season to 10 games but there’s no guarantee that those games will be played. The NCAA is expected to affirm a decision on Friday saying that any athlete who plays any amount of his or her sport this fall will not lose a year of eligibility.

With that in hand, Lloyd won’t have to use a redshirt year to play his full college career. But there’s no telling how well he will recover from the injury and if he can regain the form that had his teammates, coaches and recruiting analysts marveling during abbreviated spring practice.

“There’s going to be injuries. It’s a blow to you, and the team,” Bobo said. “It’s a blow to that young man more than anything. My focus has always been on that young man and helping him get through that situation.”

USC had 30 players miss at least one game and 19 miss at least four due to injuries in 2018. Last season, 29 missed at least one game with 12 missing at least four.

Elite QB picks USC

A terrible day ended with great news, although USC will have to wait to officially receive it.

Gunner Stockton, a Class of 2022 recruit rated the best dual-threat quarterback in the country, announced his commitment to the Gamecocks on Thursday evening. Stockton, from Tiger, Ga., and Rabun County High, recently cut his list to Georgia and USC and didn't wait long to pick USC.

He cited his familiarity with Bobo as a big reason for picking USC. He is coached at Rabun County by Jaybo Shaw, the older brother of legendary Gamecock quarterback Connor Shaw, who currently serves as USC's Director of Football Student-Athlete Development.