Gamecocks football could have big recruiting week, Clemson adds 2 baseball commitments

South Carolina may not have to wait much longer to find out where linebacker Jordan Poole of Oakboro, N.C., plans to play college football.

Poole's top three choices are USC, Virginia Tech and N.C. State. The four-star prospect said he could announce his commitment on July 1, or sooner. He indicated he has made his decision.

“Kind of, kind of have,” Poole said. “It really just felt like home. Since the beginning I saw a place that just felt special, a program that I can really fit into and excel at.

"I’m like sure, but I’m not sure. I’d say about 90 percent."

Florida State and Boston College were the latest offers for Poole. He also counts as offers Wake Forest, Louisville, Appalachian State, Duke, Virginia, Charlotte, Old Dominion and Coastal Carolina. Last season Poole registered 36 tackles with 1 interception.

He also rushed for more than 1,500 yards last season. He’s ranked the No. 15 athlete nationally and the No. 18 prospect in North Carolina.

Wide receiver Derwin Burgess of Riverdale, Ga., said he’s made his decision from a final six of USC, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Tennessee, Florida State and Coastal Carolina. He said he’s not yet informed the school of his commitment.

He plans to make an announcement later this week.

Burgess had 28 catches for 463 yards and 5 touchdowns last season. He’s rated a 3-star prospect and the No. 98 recruit in Georgia for 2021 by the 247Sports Composite.

USC target wide receiver Keon Coleman of Opelousas, La., has set July 4 for his announcement date. He is down to USC, Kansas and Oklahoma. He’s also a major basketball prospect and will play both sports in college. He has talked with Gamecock basketball coach Frank Martin during the recruiting process.

USC target defensive end George Wilson of Virginia Beach will announce his commitment on July 12. He has the Gamecocks, North Carolina, Penn State and Arizona State as his final four.

Clemson target defensive tackle Payton Page plans to make his commitment in July. He did not give a specific date. He has Clemson, Tennessee and North Carolina as his three finalists.

Another defensive tackle on Clemson's list, Dallas Turner of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is down to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Oklahoma. He said he will announce his choice this week.

Clemson target offensive lineman Jager Burton of Lexington, Ky., has set Aug. 24 for his commitment date. He has a top five of Clemson, Kentucky, Ohio State, Alabama and Oregon.

Wide receiver O’Mega Blake of South Pointe committed to USC last week over Louisville and Virginia Tech. He also had offers from West Virginia, Syracuse, Ole Miss, Penn State, Michigan State, Tennessee, NC State, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, East Carolina, Texas Tech, Kansas State and Pitt.

Blake had 50 catches for 1,019 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He can also play in the secondary, and is a candidate for the return teams. He’s ranked the No. 13 prospect in South Carolina in the 247Sports Composite and is rated as a three-star prospect.

The Gamecocks last week also landed offensive lineman JonDarius Morgan (6-4, 305) of Birmingham, Ala. Morgan also held offers from Arizona State, Syracuse, Tennessee State, Louisville, Georgia Tech, South Florida and Troy.

Morgan has not been rated or ranked by 247Sports, and by Rivals he’s rated as a three-star prospect. The Gamecocks have 11 commitment for their 2021 class, which now has a total of 14 initial counters with three carried over from 2020.

USC made the final six with four-star defensive tackle Tyleik Williams of Manassas, VA. Joining the Gamecocks in the group are North Carolina, Alabama, LSU, Virginia Tech and Ohio State. Those six are from an offer list of over 30.

Williams is ranked in the 247Sports Composite as the No. 10 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 5 prospect in Virginia. The Gamecocks have one defensive tackle committed for the 2021 class in Nick Barrett of Goldsboro, N.C.

Wide receiver Malachi Bennett of Fairfield, Ala., is in daily contact with USC receivers coach Joe Cox and currently favors the Gamecocks. “I’m leaning toward them in my top five,” Bennett said. “It’s a good school and I like them. We’ve got to get down there for a visit and see what it’s like down there.”

Bennett also cited Ole Miss, Georgia, Louisville and UAB as schools high on his list. He also had Texas, Texas A&M and Kentucky in his top eight. He is rated as three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite, and is ranked the No. 60 receiver in the country and the No. 12 prospect in Alabama.

USC offensive line coach Eric Wolford has taken two commitments for his position this month. If he decides to take a third, one prospect he likes is tackle Anthony Belton (6-6, 320), a native of Tallahassee, Fla., who is going into his second season at Georgia Military JC.

Wolford offered Belton about two weeks ago, but the two have been in conversation for several months. Belton had a feeling the offer would come and was happy to get it. “I’ve been talking to Coach Wolf since December, January and I’ve gotten the chance to build that relationship with him,” Belton said. “When he offered me, I was really excited. I trusted him throughout the whole process, and he reminded me to stay patient and to keep working and do what I’m doing.”

Belton said USC and Texas Christian are standing out the most to him at this point, and he wants to visit both before making a decision. He also has offers from West Virginia, East Carolina, FAU and several lower division programs.

Marion defensive tackle TJ Sanders isn’t looking to make a decision until the fall, but he is starting to make some progress towards that moment. He said four schools are grabbing his attention the most at this point – USC, N.C. State, Vanderbilt and West Virginia. Those are the schools he hears from the most, and those are the four he is planning to set official visits with.

+7 A spirit stick and Whit's hit: Remembering USC's 2010 national championship run This weekend marks the 10th anniversary of South Carolina's first College World Series championship in 2010. This is the second in a three-part series that looks back at the season and the team.

Sanders has a three-star rating in the 247Sports Composite and is the 39th-ranked defensive tackle in the country and the No. 5 prospect in South Carolina.

Defensive end Kenyatta Jackson (Class of 2022) of Hollywood, Fla., has Clemson among his top 12. The others on his list are Ohio State, Florida State, Auburn, Miami, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Florida, Penn State and Oregon.

USC offered 2022 linebacker Melvin Jordan of Clearwater, Fla. He’s rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports. Some of his other offers are Florida State, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois and Arizona State. He was committed to Florida State until the coaching change there and has called Arizona State his current favorite.

Basketball

The Clemson basketball staff is on the board with its first commitment for the 2021 class in 6-3 combo guard Joshua Beadle of Columbia’s Cardinal Newman High School.

Beadle announced his decision Saturday afternoon. He chose the Tigers over Wake Forest, Furman, College of Charleston and VCU.

Cesare Edwards (6-9) of Hartsville, one of the state’s top prospects in the 2021 basketball class, announced a commitment to Xavier on Friday night. His decision came as a bit of a surprise as Edwards said earlier in the week he wasn’t close on a decision and didn’t have leaders.

His other offers included USC, Clemson, College of Charleston, Presbyterian, VCU, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Florida, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Florida, Providence, Missouri and Wichita State.

Edwards is rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked 28th nationally among power forwards. He is the No. 5 prospect in South Carolina.

Baseball

Tristan Bissetta, a pitcher/outfielder at J.L. Mann High, committed to Clemson. In his last full season of 2019, Bissetta hit .286 with 3 homers and 11 RBIs according to MaxPreps stats. On the mound he was 1-2 with a 3.85 ERA in seven appearances.

Clemson also landed a commitment from pitcher Josh Davis of Stratford. He originally committed to Charleston Southern. In his last full season in 2019, Davis was 5-3 with a 1.18 ERA. He struck out 59 and walked 12 in 71.1 innings. Davis also is the quarterback for the Stratford football team.