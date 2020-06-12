Gamecocks football alum is an art star of Black Lives Matter movement

CHARLOTTE — Garrison Gist has never stood idle. As a walk-on fullback at South Carolina from 2013-15, his days were packed: Being an art studio major, competitive power-lifter and playing football had him sleeping five hours per night, if that.

When he was invited on short notice to display his artistic skills to aid the Black Lives Matter movement last week, it was never a question of if he would accept.

“I got the call on Sunday to be a part of it, they shot us an email later that day and said to send them a design by 2 p.m. Monday,” Gist said. “Then Tuesday morning, we checked in around 9:30. It had to be done in one day, so I worked until about 6:30.”

“It” is a striking example of how the country is trying to heal following two weeks of protests after the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police. Local artists were assigned one letter each and painted “Black Lives Matter” on Tryon Street in downtown Charlotte.

“It’s my first mural,” said Gist, who has been drawing and painting since third grade, paints full-time today and creates freelance graphics and designs. “Biggest piece I’ve ever done.”

The mural covers two of Tryon’s four lanes and used the same grade of paint for traffic markings, so it will last. It was inspired by the same message on 16th street in Washington D.C., which leads directly to the White House.

The difference is that Washington’s BLM slogan is painted in yellow and was done by city workers. Charlotte’s marries artists’ individuality with the movement.

“We took this on as a community and kind of did it our own way,” said Mike Wirth, an associate professor of art, design and illustration at Charlotte’s Queens University. “The art becomes electricity and that has to go somewhere, and it’s going into the movement. Art has the power to make things beautiful because sometimes the truth is damn ugly.”

“We see so many instances where unarmed black men are killed by cops, but this time it just feels different. It’s great to see all the support, all the people speaking out,” Gist said. “It feels different because it feels like we’re moving toward some form of change.”

The city supplied the paint and equipment, plus snacks, water and tents. The artists received some shade from the buildings and trees in downtown Charlotte but it was still a 90-degree day with high humidity.

That didn’t matter. Gist said that when he gets into a zone of finishing a piece, he blocks out everything else. He saw the same from the other artists.

Gist was assigned the “K” in the slogan. Planning his design, he combined his love of comic-book art with the movement.

The anti-hero Deadpool came to mind.

“So the K is kind of a weird shape, and I needed something I could fit in there,” Gist said. “He’s one of the more radical, rebellious, carefree characters, and the times we got going right now, this is how our generation needs to be.

“He’s a guy going against what we know as the norm. Who better than Deadpool?”

The character’s head in a yellow profile silhouette is depicted within the letter. It’s next to a “C” with a profile of Tommie Smith raising a black-gloved fist during the 1968 Olympics, and a few letters down from another Marvel comic hero, the X-Men’s Storm, encased in the “B.”

Gist chalked his design and then began rolling whatever paint he could, before brush-stroking the details. Wirth, a volunteer who also serves on the committee for Talking Walls Charlotte, a festival that has placed over 40 murals throughout the city, noticed how Gist’s design was coming together.

“I’m a comic-book fan and wanted to say hello. We started talking about the character, and he asked if I minded giving me a hand,” Wirth said. “It was his first mural, and he said, ‘I have my vision, I know what my heart is … I just need some help with the production.’”

The two worked throughout the day, perfecting the design and talking about their lives. Wirth is white and has a black grandparent. Gist is black.

Both relayed their experiences.

“Garrison being African-American, we got into that discussion and it was really incredible to kind of just understand. This is the first step in a bigger movement,” Wirth said. “A little phrase like ‘Black Lives Matter’ can lead to others, like, ‘Demonstrate, educate, litigate and legislate.’ Those are other terms and ways to encapsulate the steps of the movement.”

The mural has already received many kudos, including from Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. “She stopped by and said, ‘You young gentlemen are doing a great job!,’” Wirth said. “And she stayed to talk with us, just about ourselves. It wasn’t a political conversation, it was personal.”

Gist finished, packed his paintbrushes and went home, exhausted but proud. He’s back on the 9-5 workday grind now, but anytime he likes, he can head to downtown Charlotte and look at a project that will forever be for the public.

“More people are starting to get it. The ball is starting to roll,” he said, mentioning how Oakland, Albany, Dallas and other cities are also painting streets. “It’s just been great to see everybody rally around this.”