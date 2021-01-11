Gamecocks focus on recruiting with Beamer's football staff in place

Putting all the pieces together. That’s what last week was like for new South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer.

Coach by coach and player by player, Beamer is in the early stages of rebuilding the Gamecocks. Last week he added a linebacker via the NCAA transfer portal. This week the focus on recruiting continues.

Linebacker Kolbe Fields of New Orleans, who previously committed and then decommitted from Oklahoma State and Memphis, hopes the third time is the charm.

“I talk to all those coaches over there. I’ve talked to the whole staff so far,” Fields said of USC. “Coach (Mike) Peterson. I talk to coach Beamer a lot. And I talk to coach (Drew) Hughes a lot.”

Fields said the Gamecock coaches have laid out for him how he would be used in their defense, but their appeal to him goes beyond the field.

“How everybody is telling me how great the people are out there,” Fields said. “I think I can thrive in what they want me to do, of course. Whatever they want me to do, I think I’m capable of doing it.”

Fields made 105 tackles with 13 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions last season and was named the defensive MVP of his district.

USC’s depleted secondary got a bit of a boost last week when cornerback David Spaulding of Hinesville, Ga., announced his plan to transfer from Georgia Southern. Spaulding redshirted in 2019 at Georgia Southern and played in eight games this past season, recording seven tackles, one pass breakup and one interception.

Spaulding comes from the same high school as USC running back Kevin Harris. As a senior, he carried a 3-star rating. He had 43 tackles and an interception, and also caught 20 passes for 318 yards and two touchdowns.

Linebacker Darryl (Debo) Williams also announced Thursday that he is transferring from Delaware to USC. Despite a sensational high school career, Williams was not a heavily recruited prospect and thus signed with the Blue Hens in December of 2019. He was rated a 3-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and was ranked the No. 113th outside linebacker nationally.

Williams never got the chance to play for Delaware because the FCS program opted not to play ball this fall.

“I’ll just put it this way,” Williams said. “I didn’t have any SEC offers coming out of high school. All them teams have to pay for that. Coming for vengeance.”

Williams had 153 tackles and eight sacks as a senior and became his school’s all-time leading tackler.

“In all of those 500 tackles, I was just trying to hurt whoever had the ball 500 times,” Williams said. “I play to put the fear in people, that’s what I’m here to do. Football is a fun game but I’m not here to have fun, I’m here to put the fear in you."

Williams will have the full four years of eligibility with the Gamecocks and is planning to make a name for himself at USC and in the SEC.

“Very excited to be with the Gamecocks, in the SEC, it doesn’t get any better than that,” Williams said. “I’m coming in with a new coaching staff, we’re coming to win and to win only. My opportunity here at the University of South Carolina is huge. I’m just blessed. Kids from Delaware don’t get to make it to a big school like USC."

Linebacker Trevin Wallace of Jessup, Ga., has become kind of a big deal in recruiting since decommitting from Boston College the end of November. He passed on signing in December and rolled the dice on the offers he might attract for February.

So far it’s worked out well. Wallace has seen USC, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Kentucky come to the table. The intensity is picking up among the schools, but Wallace is not ready to push the issue.

“Really, there hasn’t been any movement because I’ve been letting everything go over my head and chilling,” Wallace said. “I’m just taking time with my family now and will worry about this stuff later until it gets closer to the signing period."

Wallace is a 4-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked the No. 13 inside linebacker nationally in the class.

Safety Juwon Gaston of Montgomery, Ala., doesn’t plan to announce his college decision until the February National Signing Day, but he’s getting closer on making the decision.

Beamer has been leading the charge for the Gamecocks, and right now his efforts are paying dividends.

“I’m at the peak now of making my decision,” Gaston said. “I’m almost there. I’m almost ready to make my decision. South Carolina and Tennessee.

“South Carolina leads. A good little bit. A lot. I should be working on my edit this week but I’m not going to put it out. I’ll announce on Signing Day. I’m going to get everything else done.”

Gaston had 98 tackles and five interceptions last season, and was chosen to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

Linebacker Tavareon Martin-Scott of Dodge City (Kan.) JC continues to be on USC's list. He’ll be heading back to Kansas from his Fort Wayne, Ind., home soon and hopes the team will play a season this spring. He said he’s been talking with Beamer along with new assistant Pete Lembo and director of personnel Drew Hughes.

“They are definitely trying to get me,” Martin-Scott said. “They are definitely top three. They were one of the first teams to offer me. And with him (Beamer) coming in and wanting to offer me, that was big to me.”

Martin-Scott also cited West Virginia, Mississippi State, Texas Tech and Arkansas in his top five.

USC offered defensive tackle Jahkeem Green, a Sumter native and former Gamecock commitment who signed with Nebraska and is now planning to transfer. Green said he has the Gamecocks at the top of his list and he hopes to have his plans made in a couple of days.

Former Clemson defensive tackle Jordan Williams has drawn the interest of USC and Coastal Carolina recruiters, among others, since announcing his transfer.

Former USC defensive tackle Joseph Anderson has committed to Purdue. Former USC safety Jammie Robinson and Gamecocks defensive tackle Keir Thomas committed to Florida State.

Former Dillon defensive end Shamar McCollum is transferring out of Wake Forest.

Former Wake Forest and Irmo running back Kendrell Flowers committed to S.C. State.

Former N.C. State offensive lineman Zovon Lindsay is transferring to Coastal Carolina.

First Baptist wide receiver/defensive back Sevaughn Washington committed to The Citadel.

Basketball

USC last week landed 6-11 Tre-Vaughn Minott, a native of Montreal who last attended the NBA Academy Latin America. Minott enrolled in school Wednesday and is eligible to play right away.

Minott lost about 40 pounds while living in Mexico and has his weight down to about 240 pounds. He was ranked the No. 7 prospect in Canada for the 2021 class, according to North Pole Hoops.