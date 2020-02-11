Gamecocks find reprieve from free-throw woes, but still rank among worst in nation

COLUMBIA — They’re going in now.
South Carolina, one of the worst free-throw shooting teams in the country, hit 18 of 23 from the foul line in a loss at Ole Miss last week, and followed it by swishing 20 of 27 in a win over Texas A&M on Saturday.
“I’m a better coach. I listened to all the gossip and I actually started teaching the technique of free-throw shooting,” USC men's basketball coach Frank Martin quipped. “I get blamed when we don’t make them, so let me take credit for something … ”
Jokes aside, everyone’s glad to see a break in the routine. The Gamecocks were getting that close to calling in a witch doctor to cure their chronic failures at the line.
Or at least Rick Barry, famous for shooting underhand free throws that almost always went in.
“It’s different from high school with all these people behind the goal,” said freshman Trae Hannibal, who takes a few deep breaths before getting into his free-throw stance. “I’m kind of still getting used to it.”
Despite the recent success, USC still ranks near the bottom nationally (No. 344 out of 350 teams), making just 61.7 percent of its free throws.
It's not that their foul shots are off line — they miss short (airball) or long (off the glass), but not side to side. Martin stresses the need for every player to shoot free throws on their own time (due to the NCAA’s 20-hour rule that limits coach-instructed practice each week), but points out that a player can shoot 500 shots before and after practice and it’s still not the same as shooting free throws in a game.
The hope is that muscle memory takes over, that even when tired from running 40 minutes in a game and playing so fast, to slow down and shoot from the line is nothing but trusting the body to do what it’s been trained to do.
That mostly hasn’t been the case.
“Young guys tend to speed up too much at the foul line. We’ve left two games on the table this year because of free-throw shooting,” said Martin, whose team lost to Stetson by seven points (12 missed free throws) and to Tennessee by one (9 missed free throws). “That’s the only thing I tell the players — ‘Don’t cheat yourself, man. You play too hard every day not to make free throws.’”
The struggles, especially at a school where the revered John Roche channeled his Catholic faith by performing the sign of the cross before every free throw and inspired youngsters everywhere to do the same, have created a lot of consternation. It seems ludicrous to ever miss a free throw, especially when there’s a square painted on the backboard to help a player make them.
Yet that’s the way the game has evolved. It’s more about style than substance. Nobody wants to bank in a free throw, or adopt the underhand “granny” shot that Barry used to become one of the best free-throw shooters in NBA history (89.9 percent).
Barry relied on the shot, gripping the ball with the palms and bringing the arms up underhanded. The idea was removing any problems that may arise from a wrist motion or bringing the arms up overhead, and relying on the straightforward motion to lift the ball over the rim, with enough backspin so it would roll in if it was pushed too hard.
It doesn’t look pretty, but it works. Barry’s youngest son, Canyon Barry, used it during his days at College of Charleston and Florida.
But it’s never been popular. Because of the look.
“I’ll bring it up,” USC’s Jair Bolden said of a potential team-wide switch to Barry's style. “See what guys are thinking.”
Bolden puts each arm back to stretch, takes three dribbles, a deep breath, and shoots. Maik Kotsar dribbles twice with his left, once with his right and shoots. A.J. Lawson dribbles once, spins the ball, positions and shoots.
Their shots have been going in more frequently.
But Rick Barry can always be summoned.