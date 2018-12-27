CHARLOTTE — He wouldn’t have played if he wasn’t good enough.
It’s how good Jaycee Horn was right away that had South Carolina unhesitant to start him as a true freshman, and unfettered in its enthusiasm for his future.
“We’ve known about Jaycee, actually, for a long time. He was a really good player at Alpharetta (High),” USC coach Will Muschamp said. “He was recruited by a bunch of people and offered by Alabama, you name it, they all offered him. He came over here and really fit in here and hit it off, (defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson) did a great job recruiting him, and that’s always part of it. I’m excited he’s a Gamecock and he’s a good football player.”
Replacing so much from a senior-led secondary, Horn stood out but was “freshman-good” — as in he’s good but could be a lot better.
A week of preseason camp was enough to show that the other players challenging for spots other than him could be a lot better. As in as good as Horn.
“Fall camp, I probably didn’t talk to him because he (intercepted) me a few times, making me mad,” quarterback Jake Bentley said. “He’s got the mindset that no one can run past him and no one can beat him. Whether or not he makes the play is on him, but just the mindset he has to come out to practice and bring it every day.”
The son of four-time Pro Bowl receiver Joe Horn, Jaycee Horn started at nickel in USC’s season-opener and didn’t step out of the lineup until a sprained ankle sidelined him a couple of plays into the Chattanooga game. He’ll be fine for Saturday’s Belk Bowl, which gives the Gamecocks 39 tackles, three for loss, a sack and eight pass breakups.
What does that give Virginia and star receiver Olamide Zaccheaus?
“He’s a dog,” USC receiver Shi Smith said, reflecting on the multiple times Horn stuck him with a forearm shiver or batted away a sure touchdown in practice.
In a season nearly defined by a battered secondary, Horn has been a rare consistent bright spot. He’s the guy that has talked and backed it up, made plays instead of just yapping about how good he is at making plays.
“He’s gonna talk junk, he’s gonna get in your face, he’s gonna make sure you know he’s there,” Bentley said. “Him and Kiel (Pollard) were going at it today. It’s cool to see the competition he brings.”
Horn will get a chance to cap his season with three games’ worth of frustration rolled into one. He’s been waiting for over a month to really play.
And then he’ll head into his sophomore year. When all the other players behind him will find out just how good they have to be to be as “freshman-good” as Horn was.