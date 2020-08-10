Gamecocks' elated RB recruit: 'Kids like me don't even dream of going to college'

South Carolina added another weapon for the offensive side last week with a commitment from running back Antario Brown of Savannah.

Brown picked the Gamecocks over Virginia Tech. He also had offers from West Virginia, N.C. State and Savannah State. He’s the second running back to commit to the Gamecocks for the 2021 class, joining fellow Georgian Caleb McDowell of Leesburg.

“This means a lot to me, especially a kid like me and where I’m from,” Brown said. “Kids like me don’t even dream of going to college, no matter the division. To be able to say I’m going to be going to a Power 5 school, or just going to college in general just means a lot to me.

"I’ve got a lot of friends that kind of fell victim to the streets or are in the grave. Just going to the next level of life, I feel like it’s shaping me into a man, so it means a lot.”

As for what sold him on USC, Brown said he likes the staff and the opportunity that awaits him there.

“The coaches, the relationship I have with them,” Brown said. “And what they do on the offensive side of the ball, I really feel like I fit it a lot for some reason."

Brown played in seven games last season and rushed for 1,008 yards. He also had 500 yards receiving.

Two other players came off the USC board Saturday. Wide receiver Malachi Bennett of Fairfield, Ala., surprised recruiting watchers by committing to UAB. Bennett said about his decision, “Just felt at home at UAB. Really just want a great education and just play ball.”

And linebacker Jordan Poole of Oakboro, N.C., committed to NC State.

Four-star defensive end Monkell Goodwine (6-4, 260) of Fort Washington, Md., has made his college decision and says he will announce his choice Saturday. Goodwine had a final five of Clemson, Alabama, Texas A&M, Arizona State and Kentucky.

Goodwine is ranked the No. 9 strongside defensive end nationally and the No. 4 overall prospect in Maryland for the 2021 class.

USC’s recruiting efforts with offensive tackle Caleb Etienne (6-9, 335) of Butler County JC in Kansas, led by offensive line coach Eric Wolford, remains in high gear. Etienne has been at his home in New Orleans throughout the pandemic and is returning to Kansas the end of this week.

There will be no football for him this season, but he will stay in school into the spring and play then. All the while, he’s been communicating every day with Wolford.

“They just been keeping in contact with me, just letting me know what’s been going on with them,” Etienne said. “Everything has been good with them. He’s trying to get me to come on a visit soon whenever they are able to let people start taking visits.”

Wolford has a pair of juniors as his projected starting tackles this season, so he faces the prospect of losing both to the NFL in the spring. That’s a message he’s been delivering to Etienne, who is rated the No. 2 junior college offensive tackle in the country by 247Sports.

“If I come there, right away I’d be a starter,” said Etienne, who has a top six of USC, Houston, Oregon, Texas Tech, Mississippi State and Oklahoma State.

It didn’t take long for Wolford to talk his way to the top of the list with offensive lineman Kamron Scott (6-5, 302) of Judson, Tex. The Gamecocks offered Scott last month and since then Wolford has been in his ear explaining his history as a coach and what the Gamecocks can do for him as a player and a student.

Scott, previously committed to Texas-San Antonio, is buying into what Wolford, Will Muschamp and Mike Bobo have been selling.

“I’m still open to anybody, but they are leading the way right now in my recruitment,” Scott said of the Gamecocks. “They are like on top. It’s close to home back in (Thomasville) Georgia. And I know Coach Wolf is the real deal for sure."

Scott is a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked as the No. 55 offensive guard in the country, though he said he plays and is being recruited for offensive tackle.

Tight end Bryson Nesbit of Charlotte has been a fixture on USC’s recruiting radar ever since he decided to give up on a college basketball career last year and pursue football. Nesbit, of course, has strong ties to USC. Both parents are grads, and his dad was a star offensive lineman and is the sideline analyst for the radio broadcasts.

So, as he continues to hear from Will Muschamp, Joe Cox and Bobby Bentley, there’s not much more they can tell him he doesn’t already know.

“I’m in constant contact with them, continuing building the relationship with Coach Muschamp, Coach Cox and Coach Bentley” Nesbit said. “I’ve been at the school so many times. I’ve talked to the coaches. My dad went there. My mom went there. I already know a lot about the school. In the future I want to go back on the campus.”

Nesbit is still sitting on a list of 14 schools he is interested in, including USC, N.C. State, Indiana, Michigan State, Duke, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Rutgers, LSU and North Carolina.

USC is in the top three with tight end Michael Trigg of Lake Wales, Fla. He also has LSU and Southern Cal in his top three. Trigg also is a basketball prospect and wants to play both sports in college.

Trigg caught 82 passes last season for 1,232 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Clemson last week dished out its first offers to quarterbacks in the 2022 class. One went to Braden Davis of Middletown, Delaware, and the other went to Ty Simpson of Martin, Tenn.

Both are rated as four-star dual-threat quarterbacks in the 247Sports Composite. Davis is ranked fifth nationally and Simpson is ranked third.

Basketball

Center Jonas Aidoo (7-0) of Behama, N.C., has been one of the developing stories of the summer basketball recruiting circuit. Displaying new confidence and an improved overall game, Aidoo is now on the radar of many major programs, including Clemson and USC.

The Tigers were one of the first major college programs to offer him, and the Gamecocks followed suit. Aidoo played for Voyager Academy in Durham the past two seasons. He originally was in the 2020 class but reclassified for 2021 and transferred to Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte.

USC offered 2022 De’Ante Green (6-9) of Arden, N.C. He also has a Clemson offer.

Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell already has a Columbia prospect locked in for the 2021 class in 6-3 Joshua Beadle of Cardinal Newman. Last week he handed out three more offers in the Capital City.

One went to 2022 point guard Jazian Gortman of Keenan. Gortman also has offers from USC, Wake Forest and Ole Miss. Another was for 2023 Brandon Gardner of Gray Collegiate. Gardner also has offers from Winthrop and Illinois. And the third went out to 2023 J.J. Jackson of Ridge View. He also has offers from USC, Virginia Tech and Syracuse.