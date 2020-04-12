Gamecocks' Dickerson forced to keep waiting to make an impact

COLUMBIA — Players scattered during an extended spring break when the coronavirus shutdown was issued, so it’s unknown how Jaylin Dickerson reacted. It was likely the same way he has through the majority of three years at South Carolina.
A moment of anger, a minute of incredulity, then a smile and a shrug.
“The first time, I was down and depressed. The second time, I found some enjoyment and some happiness out of it,” Dickerson said during one of the Gamecocks’ spring practices. “I got to embrace the game more. I kind of found the love and the passion again.”
Dickerson was glib and pleasant after the session, common traits after spending most of the last three years waiting. He was celebrating his enrollment’s third anniversary standing, instead of in his room, with a trainer or stuck doing rehab while his teammates were practicing.
The finger-thick, shoulder-to-elbow scar on his left tricep illustrated the first injury that cost him all of the 2017 season and spring of 2018. It was an issue with a nerve in his arm that sapped his strength and left him unable to raise it without pain.
He played in 10 games in 2018, mostly on special teams, but USC broke the emergency glass on him in November. With 10 players going down in a 48-44 win at Mississippi, where the turf was wretched and USC’s secondary worse, Dickerson came in at safety and stayed there for the next game, a loss at Florida.
Dickerson pulled his hamstring in Gainesville, didn’t play again and was ready for spring ball. Then his hip began hurting him and he was found to have a bone growth on the top of his femur, which was protruding into the labrum.
Will Muschamp announced in July that Dickerson wouldn’t be able to play in 2019, commending Dickerson’s attitude while lamenting the fates. “Bryan Edwards made the comment when we were flying over here, ‘Man, coach, he’s such a positive guy and he’s handling this the right way,’ ” Muschamp said. “And I told him, I said, ‘I’d be pissed at the world right now, going through what he’s going through.’
"I’ve been coaching 20 years, I’ve never heard of those two surgeries.”
At the very least, Dickerson would have been a body, an experienced body, at the position that needed the most help last season. Muschamp, a former safety, often shook his head about the non-production at the spot but there were only so many substitutions he could make.
Coming into 2020, Dickerson was on the depth chart but with a sizable asterisk beside his name. He was fully healthy and ready for spring ball, but he also had that reputation.
“When you look at spring, you look at fall, and he’s just been an injury-prone guy,” defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said. “But Jaylin is a huge addition, and we needed him last year. But I’m thankful he’s here now.”
Dickerson described the struggle for physical and mental well-being, saying he feels better than when he first enrolled and stating he was at a high point. Learning the game with his body after most of his time was spent watching it helped and he was looking forward to making himself a consistent presence in the secondary.
“As long as I know what to do and be in the right spot at the right time, I feel I can help a lot,” he said. “The basics, I feel extremely good. I still have to learn the newer plays that we’ve put in, so I’m going to struggle with those, but the basic plays, I’ve kind of got a grip of.”
Everything was progressing smoothly, really for the first time. Dickerson was going to have a fantastic spring, entrench himself on the two-deep and enter the season healthy and confident.
Then he was told to stay home and work out on his own. There’s not much doubt there will be a season at some point, but what it looks like and when it will start is anybody’s guess.
Dickerson is used to waiting, so more of it won’t dim his outlook.