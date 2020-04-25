Gamecocks defensive stars Wonnum, Brunson taken on final day of NFL Draft

COLUMBIA — Two more South Carolina Gamecocks are getting their shot at the NFL.

Defensive end D.J. Wonnum (fourth round, Minnesota) and linebacker T.J. Brunson (seventh round, N.Y. Giants) were picked during Saturday’s final day of the NFL Draft. They joined defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (first round, San Francisco) and receiver Bryan Edwards (third round, Las Vegas) as Gamecocks chosen during the three-day draft.

Wonnum was the 117th pick and the first Gamecock selected Saturday. A Georgia native who committed to Indiana before pledging to USC coach Will Muschamp, Wonnum played in every game as a freshman and became a star defensive lineman as a sophomore.

With 13 tackles for loss, including six sacks, Wonnum became the face of the Gamecocks’ defense in 2017. After an injury-marred junior season, Wonnum had a solid senior year and departed USC with 29.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.

“It made me appreciate it a lot, (having to sit out),” Wonnum said in October. “Getting back, and getting hurt again, that was a real low point. Just being out here this year is a great feeling.”

Wonnum’s brother, junior Dylan Wonnum, is a mainstay on USC’s offensive line.

Brunson was Muschamp’s first recruit at USC, Muschamp leaving Williams-Brice Stadium after his introductory press conference to drive across town to Richland Northeast High and visit him. Brunson signed, played in 11 games as a freshman and then started every game the rest of his career.

He led the team with 106 tackles as a junior and was second in tackles as a sophomore and senior, finishing with 283 stops, 164 unassisted. Denied an invitation to the NFL Combine this year, Brunson still stood out enough for the Giants to draft him.

“T.J. Brunson is the vocal leader of our defense and a guy who has the respect of his teammates, the respect of his coaches,” Muschamp said in 2018. “He is the type of guy you want your Mike linebacker to play like.”

The four draft picks are the most South Carolina has had in one year since 2015, when A.J. Cann (Jaguars), Mike Davis (49ers), Corey Robinson (Lions) and Busta Anderson (49ers) were picked. Davis and Cann are still in the league.

Several other Gamecocks should receive free-agent invitations to training camp. Free agents agree to contracts in the neighborhood of three years for a total of $2.2 million if they make the team. Each NFL team has around $123,000 in bonus money to disperse among its free agents for signing bonuses, which are the only guarantees in the contract.

Punter Joseph Charlton, running backs Tavien Feaster, Mon Denson and Rico Dowdle, defensive linemen Daniel Fennell and Kobe Smith, offensive lineman Donell Stanley, safety J.T. Ibe, athlete A.J. Turner and tight end Kyle Markway could all earn free-agent tryouts.