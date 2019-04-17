COLUMBIA — Dawn Staley can recruit — and re-recruit — with the best of them.
Five days after rising senior Mikiah Herbert Harrigan placed her name in the NCAA transfer portal, she pulled her name out. The jumpshooting, shot-blocking specialist will be back with the South Carolina women's basketball team next season after all.
It’s the second switcheroo Staley has pulled off in the last two years. Bianca Cuevas-Moore — who coincidentally refers to Herbert Harrigan as her sister — was gone after the 2017-18 season, transferring to West Virginia. The Mountaineers even announced it on their website before Cuevas-Moore had a change of heart and returned to USC.
