COLUMBIA — Dakereon Joyner didn’t hold back.
“I would have went anywhere else in the country, I would have went to Alabama or Clemson,” South Carolina’s redshirt freshman quarterback said after Saturday’s Garnet and Black Spring Game. “I came here to play quarterback, and that’s what I’m here to do.”
It was a response to all the “Yeah, but” and “what if” crowd that have seemingly had Joyner’s role pegged before he even arrived. He was going to be behind starter Jake Bentley for at least one year (now two, after Bentley never seriously considered jumping early for the NFL) even before wunderkind Ryan Hilinski signed with the Gamecocks in December.
No question Joyner can impact a game somewhere. His speed and athleticism would make him a great slot receiver. Or free safety. Or kick returner.
He was recruited out of Fort Dorchester High School to play quarterback, and USC has been adamant that’s where he’s staying. In his first public comments since he enrolled over a year ago, Joyner echoed the sentiment.
Change positions? “Not a chance,” he said. “I know my coaches believe in me, and that’s that.”
Highlights
USC stayed away from the up-tempo attack it wanted to show off last year, mostly keeping the plays vanilla (although there were a few double passes). Bentley only played two series and didn’t record any official passing statistics, leaving the quarterbacking to Joyner and Hilinski.
Joyner was 10-of-23 for 185 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Hilinski was 24-of-36 for 206 yards with no scores or turnovers.
Defensively, USC squashed the run game and had four tackles for loss, with three sacks. Ernest Jones had six tackles while Jamel Cook, eligible to play this year after transferring from Southern Cal before last season, had four stops, two breakups, an interception and twice leveled Bailey Hart after catches.
“We’ve got a deeper team than we’ve had. That’s what good programs have, and that’s where we headed,” coach Will Muschamp said. “It’s hard to make judgments off one day. But I think we’ve accomplished a lot over 15 practices.”
Spring stars
Jay Urich was the third quarterback, and he did play some QB on Saturday.
The other times, he was the most valuable man on the field.
“I just want to help the team the best way I can,” said Urich, who’s thrown one pass going into his third season. “Whatever coach wants, whatever this organization needs me to do, I’m going to do it.”
Urich caught nine passes for 130 yards, including a 62-yarder from Joyner in which he outran the secondary for a touchdown. One of the three fastest players on the team, according to Joyner, Urich flashed a strong all-around game.
“We need more guys like Jay,” lineman Donell Stanley said. “That’s what carries a good football team.”
Joyner was the Gamecocks’ leading rusher with eight carries for 60 yards. Freshman Kevin Harris had 11 for 46.
Hart, another former backup QB turned receiver, caught four passes for 67 yards. Joseph Charlton uncorked a 56-yard punt that hit the 9-yard line and bounced sideways for no return.
Work to do
Rico Dowdle didn’t play, so the running game was expected to look rough, but nobody looked especially powerful or able to consistently pick up yards. That’s been a problem for three seasons.
Parker White was put on scholarship during halftime, but he missed two of three field goals.