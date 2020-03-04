Gamecocks' Dakereon Joyner gives up on one dream, ready to pursue another

COLUMBIA — Who knows what lurks in the heart of man, much less a college football player at a crossroads?

“I always knew I wanted to be here,” Dakereon Joyner said. “Whatever way I could stay here and be the best person I could be and be the best person on the field to create better opportunities for me in the future, I did."

The North Charleston native is a quarterback. Always has been. He became a great quarterback at Fort Dorchester High, leading the Patriots to a state championship and winning the state’s Mr. Football Award.

He signed with South Carolina as a quarterback. And after the expected redshirt season in 2018, he planned to play quarterback.

Then he was told halfway through preseason camp that he could keep being a quarterback, but he wasn’t going to play. Senior incumbent Jake Bentley was the starter, and freshman Ryan Hilinski was the backup. Joyner was third.

As it turned out, he did get to play quarterback, a lot of quarterback. But he knew it was temporary at best. Which left him with a decision to make when the season ended.

Should he transfer to a school where he knew he would get to play quarterback? Or stay at USC and perhaps switch positions?

Joyner didn't speak about it publicly, but it seemed everybody had an opinion on what he should do.

On Jan. 6, he posted a video of his USC highlights with a tagline that read: “I was never taught to quit something I started!”

That was his way of telling the world he wasn't going anywhere.

“This is home,” Joyner said. “I think since my ninth-grade year of high school I kind of established the state of South Carolina, I kind of wanted to take it over. I did in high school. This is my home. I want to continue to stay here and continue to take it over.”

He plans to do that by spending the spring and summer learning the intricacies of playing wide receiver, which he began doing in the last two weeks of preseason last year and then had to abruptly stop after Bentley's season-ending injury in the first game of the season. Hilinski became the starter and Joyner was his backup.

“That’s the frustrating part about last fall,” coach Will Muschamp said. “We made that move, he could have had the entire fall to go through and be a receiver and learn all the different things you’ve got to learn at the new position.”

He’s full-time at receiver now. There are no quarterback snaps at practice (although don’t be surprised if he takes a few direct snaps or runs reverses next season). Joyner’s natural athleticism gives him a boost for the spot, and a spring and summer of film study can only help.

“I always watch Deebo (Samuel),” said Joyner, who is also learning from receivers Shi Smith, Josh Vann and Xavier Legette. “Other than that, I never looked at other receivers, you know?”

His teammates say what they've always said about Joyner — the most unselfish, versatile, team-first guy they’ve ever been around. Yes, it was frustrating to hear his dream of playing quarterback was not going to happen.

But he made a commitment, and in a college sports landscape where the governing body is actually proposing ways to make it easier to leave, Joyner stayed.

“It was something that had to be done,” Joyner said. “I had to contribute in every way possible. That’s the role I had to play last year, but I think this year should be … I should have more opportunities this year.”

He’ll earn every one, although every one will also be a reward.