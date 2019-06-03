South Carolina and Clemson landed commitments over the weekend, and neither came as a big surprise.
Offensive lineman Jazston Turnetine (6-8, 340 pounds) of Hutchinson (Kan.) Junior College and Ellenwood, Ga., made his commitment to USC head coach Will Muschamp and offensive line coach Eric Wolford on Sunday at the conclusion of his official visit. He has listed South Carolina as his favorite for months.
At Clemson, safetey Tyler Venables (5-11 ,185) of Daniel, the son of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and brother of Tiger linebacker Jake Venables, made his pledge to Dabo Swinney on Saturday night while helping out with a youth camp.
The Gamecocks hosted several other targets for official visits over the weekend, and while Turnetine was the only one to publicly commit, there are others on the cusp.
Cornerback Dominick Hill of Orlando is close to a commitment, but wasn't ready to make it happen on Sunday.
“I just didn’t do it today,” Hill said. “I’m holding off to a date later on. I’ve got other visits coming up in June. They are still at the top and they strengthened their position with me.”
Hill has official visits set with Missouri and Ole Miss later this month. He has set Aug. 1 for a commitment announcement but said one could come earlier than that. As for the visit, Hill said it could not have gone better.
“It was a great, it was amazing,” Hill said. “Just meeting the team and meeting the class of 2020. I also enjoyed going to Coach Muschamp’s house and being around Muschamp a little more.”
The Gamecocks have yet to take a commitment in the secondary for the 2020 class.
Defensive end Myles Murphy (6-6, 280) of Greensboro, N.C., was favoring USC going into his official visit. He did not intend to commit on the visit, and he did not, as he plans to continue with some official visits this month.
But that’s not to say the visit wasn’t beneficial to the Gamecocks in their pursuit of one of the nation’s top defensive end prospects.
“I’ve got two more official visits, maybe three, and then I will make my decision,” Murphy said. “They are still the leader. They are stronger (as a leader). I can’t see anybody overtaking.”
Murphy plans to take official visits to Florida and Alabama this month. He’s also considering taking an official visit to North Carolina.
One of the top uncommitted offensive linemen in the country, 6-7, 320-pound Josh Braun of Live Oak, Fla., made his official visit to USC over the weekend. That was his second official visit.
He was at Florida two weekends ago. He will visit Georgia in two weeks and he then will choose from one of those three.
“Their business school is very amazing,” Braun said of USC. “It’s a different layout and a different building type than other schools so that increased my interest. If I go to South Carolina, I’ll be on the Chinese business track.” From a football standpoint, Braun saw similarities there to what he would face in the business school setting.
“The competition would be great, and the facilities are great,” he said. “And I really connected with the players there and had a good time with them. And I love Coach (Eric) Wolford’s coaching style and his intensity and that’s what I’m looking for in a coach.”
Longtime USC commitment Issiah Walker, 6-4 302-pound offensive lineman from Miami, made his official visit over the weekend with his parents. Walker has been committed to the Gamecocks since May of 2018.
Running back Tank Bigsby of Hoganville, Ga., was also at USC over the weekend. The Gamecocks have had him on campus more than any other school and would love to add him to their other running back commitment, Marshawn Lloyd, to give them a dynamic package in the future. Auburn also has been strong with Bigsby. He’s also had LSU, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee on his short list.
Lloyd gave Muschamp one of his biggest recruiting victories at USC when he publicly announced his commitment last Monday. Lloyd is a native of Delaware but he attends Dematha Catholic in Hyattsville, Md.
Lloyd visited USC in February and in April, and running backs coach Thomas Brown kept the Gamecocks in a strong position with him, but the choice of the Gamecocks and the timing of the announcement were not expected by the recruiting world because Lloyd has had little to say about his recruiting.
The Gamecocks beat out the likes of Georgia, Maryland, Penn State and Ohio State for Lloyd. He also had offers from Clemson, Florida, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M and Southern Cal.
Safety Ja’Qurious Conley of Jacksonville, N.C., has been a top USC target this recruiting season. He has visited twice already this year (January and March) and he has set his official visit with the Gamecocks for the Alabama game weekend.
Conley said he will visit Virginia Tech and Tennessee this month. He also plans to get back to North Carolina for an official visit this summer. Conley has had a short list of USC, Duke, Virginia Tech, Tennessee and North Carolina. Recently he said Georgia Tech, Georgia and Ohio State have been coming on stronger.
Tight end Eric Shaw of Notasulga, Ala., has increased his offer list in recent weeks to include Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Southern Miss, Ole Miss, Florida and LSU. He’s been sitting on offers from USC, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Texas A&M, Virginia, Nebraska and others.
Shaw visited USC in April for the spring game and recruiter Bobby Bentley has maintained steady contact with him.
“They are definitely one of my top teams," Shaw said. "I’ve got a good relationship them. They are one of my top teams. I just feel like I would be a great fit at South Carolina.”
Shaw said he’s not ready to elaborate on other teams who he considers among his favorites because he needs to take more visits. Some of the trips he plans to make this summer will be to Florida, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Ole Miss. He also plans a return trip to USC. Shaw can play linebacker as well as tight end. He said the Gamecocks have been recruiting him strictly for tight end.
Miami commitment defensive end Tre’von Riggins of St. Petersburg will visit USC unofficially this week. He said his interest level in USC is a “strong 8" on a scale of 1 to 10. He also will be visiting Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida State on his trip.
Tight end Sage Ennis of Tallahassee visited Florida State again Wednesday and plans to be back for another visit there this week. Also this week, he will attend a Clemson camp hoping to land an offer from the Tigers.
Ennis also has a USC offer and visited there in January. He’s also been to Rice, Memphis and UCF. Some of his other offers are West Virginia, Miami, Maryland, N.C. State, Louisville and South Florida.
Clemson target wide receiver EJ Williams of Phenix City, Ala., was back at Auburn Saturday for the Big Cat Weekend. He will take an official visit to LSU this weekend.
Gray Collegiate quarterback Hunter Helms was offered by Charleston Southern.
Dutch Fork cornerback Tyrik McDaniel was offered by Akron.
Byrnes running back Rahjai Harris was offered by Kent State.
Tight end Lavel Davis (6-6, 215) of Woodland committed to Virginia.
Basketball
Dorman point guard Myles Tate has seen his reputation in the recruiting world grow and he added a recent offer from Murray State to a list that includes USC, Clemson, Virginia Tech, College of Charleston, Wofford, Appalachian State and others.
He took an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech over the weekend. New Hokies coach Mike Young, the former Wofford coach, was in for a visit last month. Tate plans to visit USC.
One of USC’s primary basketball targets for 2020, 6-7 Matt Cross of Beverly, Mass., has three official visits scheduled. He was at Indiana last weekend and will visit USC and Miami the next two weekends.
Dorman forward PJ Hall took an official visit to Florida over the weekend, his first official visit. He also plans to see USC, Clemson, Virginia Tech and Tennessee.
Jon Rothstein of CBSSports reported Oregon, Houston, and Clemson are potential landing spots for Alabama grad transfer Tevin Mack.
Former Hammond and North Carolina guard Seventh Woods told The State Tuesday he’s considering USC, Gonzaga and Michigan for his next stop. The Gamecocks currently do not have a scholarship to give so Woods would have to walk-on. He is not a grad transfer so he will have to sit out next season under NCAA transfer rules.
Upstate announced the signings of 6-2 Tommy Bruner of Gray Collegiate, 6-0 Cartier Jernigan of Charlotte and 6-8 Jatayveous Watson of Newnan, Ga.
Wofford announced the signing of 6-4 Zion Richardson of Plano, Tex., and 6-4 Morgan Safford of Columbus, Ohio.
Baseball
Outfielder James Nix of the College of Central Florida committed to USC last week. This season he batted .462 with 9 homers and 48 RBIs. He also stole 24 bases.