Derrell Bailey, a 6-5, 246-pound defensive end from Greenback, Tenn., is scheduled to visit South Carolina on July 27 and says he will announce his decision within days after visiting the Gamecocks.
Bailey, who has more than 33 scholarship offers, was offered by USC in May. Since then he said he’s talked with head coach Will Muschamp and defensive line coach John Scott.
“I’ve only talked to him (Muschamp) like twice, and he just said he likes my burst and how long I am and all that,” said Bailey, who has already visited Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Liberty and Virginia.
Giving USC a possible edge is the presence of freshman defensive end Joseph Anderson. Bailey and Anderson are close friends, and it's primarily because of Anderson that Bailey had interest in the Gamecocks and reached out to them in the spring.
Bailey said he plans to announce his decision by the end of this month. Asked if visiting the Gamecocks so close to his decision might work in their favor, he said: “It’s a good chance. I feel pretty good about them.”
Bailey, who had 188 tackles and 14 sacks last season, will be joined on the visit by his high school coach. In early June, Bailey published a top 12 of USC, Mississippi State, Oregon, LSU, Florida, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Purdue, Oklahoma, Virginia and Arkansas.
Clemson might have an edge in its recruitment of running back Daniyel Ngata of Folsom, Calif., who recently listed his top five choices as Clemson, Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma State and Arizona State. His brother is Joe Ngata, a freshman wide receiver at Clemson.
USC target wide receiver Dejuan McDougle has set his commitment date for July 30 and plans to release a top five on July 20. He has had a top list of USC, Ohio State, Purdue, Oregon and Maryland.
Running back Marshawn Lloyd, a USC commitment, was quoted earlier this month at The Opening saying Georgia was still coming hard after him and he planned to visit Athens for the Notre Dame game. But Lloyd walked back some of those comments in a story last week written by Adam Friedman of Rivals.
Lloyd acknowledged the talk of him visiting Georgia and Penn State, and he told Friedman, “I want to be in 100 percent with South Carolina.” Lloyd added that he’s not going on many visits and he doesn’t have any planned at this point. Lloyd did say in the article that Georgia is the other school he hears the most from besides USC, and Bulldogs running backs coach Dell McGee is staying on him.
Conway defensive end Tonka Hemingway has two official visits under his belt this summer. He visited USC on June 15 and followed that with an official visit to North Carolina the following weekend. Both visits went well and he holds each school in high regard as he thinks about a decision.
Next up for Hemingway will be a return unofficial visit to Duke once the dead period ends. He also visited there in April. Hemingway also took unofficial visits to USC in March and for its spring game, and USC is keeping in contact with him every so often during the dead period.
He also took an unofficial visit to North Carolina in early June. Hemingway said he has his list down to USC, North Carolina and Duke. He has said he'll announce the week of his team’s opening game at North Myrtle Beach. That game is set for August 23.
Linebacker Devyn Curtis of Brentwood, Tenn., made an unofficial visit to USC last season for a game, and he was back on campus in late June with his 7-on-7 team during which time he got a closer look at the facilities and the Gamecock coaches got a closer look at him.
Curtis wants to make his decision soon and USC has been in his top six. The Gamecocks apparently will be a factor with him to the end.
“I got to see the facilities and talk to the coaches,” Curtis said. “I really liked it. I really liked the facilities. I’m getting a message that they like me. When I was there, they were letting me know that they really liked me, and I saw the coaches watching.”
Curtis also has taken unofficial visits to Vanderbilt, Purdue, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Kentucky. He will take his official visits during the season and hopes to set one with USC. The other schools on his short list are Kentucky, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Vanderbilt and Virginia. He will sign in December but will not graduate early. Last season Curtis totaled 120 tackles with 15.5 sacks.
Safety TreVeyon Henderson (Class of 2021) of Hopewell, Va., was offered by USC following his junior season and after visiting the Gamecocks for a game last season. Last week Clemson joined the Gamecocks on his offer list, giving him a total of 17.
Henderson remains interested in USC and is now looking forward to the chance to learn more about Clemson.
“I’m very excited about the offer and can’t wait to get down there soon,” Henderson said. “They love not just what I do on the field but off the field also.”
Henderson said his next visit will be to Michigan on July 27, and he is working on a trip to Clemson as well. He saw USC last season and said he hopes to hear more from the Gamecocks moving forward.
“Last time I heard from them was when they wanted me to come to a camp and I couldn’t make it,” he said. “I haven’t heard from them since. I like the Gamecocks though.”
Henderson also holds offers from Tennessee, Oklahoma, Penn State, Michigan, Pitt, Indiana, Notre Dame, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Duke, Florida, Virginia, North Carolina and Syracuse.
Clemson is in the top 12 with 2021 linebacker Terrence Lewis of Miami. The others on the list are Oregon, Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, LSU, Maryland, Florida, Penn State, Miami, Auburn and Alabama.
USC is in the top 15 with 2021 defensive end Dylan Brooks of Roanoke, Ala. He also lists Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.
Defensive end Donell Harris of Miami named a final five of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M. He camped at USC and Clemson and has offers from both. Harris is in the 2021 class but is attempting to reclassify to ’20.
Byrnes safety Buddy Mack had a busy June with camp stops at Clemson, Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Ole Miss, Mercer and Memphis. His offers include West Virginia, Indiana, Pitt, Colorado State, Memphis, Coastal Carolina, Wofford and Furman. Mack plans to release a top eight this week.
Basketball
Former Tennessee forward DJ Burns announced on Twitter last week that he is transferring to Winthrop. Burns, a Rock Hill native, redshirted as a freshman last season with the Vols.
He will have to sit out this coming season with the Eagles unless granted a waiver by the NCAA. Burns was one of the state’s top prospects for the 2019 class but reclassified for 2018. He signed with the Vols over USC, Virginia, Georgia, Auburn and others.
Dillon Jones (6-5), formerly of Keenan but headed to Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, said the College of Charleston, Charlotte and Appalachian State are recruiting him. Jones said USC and Clemson have not shown much interest lately. He has visited Charleston and Appalachian and plans to visit Charlotte.
Baseball
Shortstop Aries Samek of Teaneck, N.J., has committed to Clemson. Last season he hit .455 with 5 home runs, 13 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. He’s hit .469 over the last two seasons.
Pitcher Mikey Tepper of Fort Mill has committed to Mississippi State, according to Diamond Prospects.