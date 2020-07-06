Gamecocks celebrate big recruiting week; Clemson's could come later this month

There were plenty of recruiting fireworks for the South Carolina football program in the days leading up to the Fourth of July holiday.

Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp received three commitments to bring the total number for the class of 2021 to 14. Eight have come since the first of June. With three enrollees who count toward the 2021 class, the Gamecocks now have 17 of the 25 spots allocated at this point.

Marion defensive end T.J. Sanders (6-4, 285) announced a commitment to the Gamecocks over N.C. State, West Virginia and Vanderbilt on Saturday. Sanders also had offers from Coastal Carolina, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Tennessee, Duke, Virginia, Virginia Tech, East Carolina and others.

Sanders visited USC prior to the COVID-19 imposed dead period.

“They kept it real and the conversations we’ve been having have not all been about football,” Sanders said. “It feels like the family I never had, so I felt like it was the right spot for me.”

Sanders and new defensive line coach Tracy Rocker have developed a tight relationship since Rocker arrived at USC from Tennessee and picked up Sander’s recruitment.

“I feel like he can mold me into one of the best defensive linemen ever to go through South Carolina” Sanders said of Rocker. “I hope he can get me to the league. Me and him will be good together. He’s a fun, hard-working coach and that’s the kind of coach I was looking for."

Sanders has a three-star rating in the 247Sports Composite. He is the 39th-ranked defensive tackle in the country and the No. 5 prospect in South Carolina. He had 54 tackles last season.

Wide receiver Derwin Burgess (5-11, 177) of Riverdale, Ga., committed to the Gamecocks on Thursday.

Burgess had narrowed his decision to USC, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Tennessee, Florida State and Coastal Carolina. Last season Burgess had 28 catches for 463 yards and 5 touchdowns. He’s rated a 3-star prospect and the No. 98 recruit in Georgia for 2021 by the 247Sports Composite.

Simeon Price (6-0, 204) of Pensacola, Fla., announced his commitment to USC on Wednesday.

Price, who can play wide receiver and defensive back, picked the Gamecocks over Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Michigan State and Tennessee.

The Gamecocks offered Price in February and worked him hard with Bobby Bentley, Joe Cox and Travaris Robinson joining head coach Will Muschamp in pushing their message across.

“I’ve been impressed by the players who have been there, and the coaching staff,” Price said this spring. “I’ve talked to Coach Robinson, Coach Muschamp and Coach Bentley and they are great guys, and that’s what I’m looking for.”

Price will bring a lot of speed to the USC program. He qualified for the National Junior Olympics in track before he got to high school, and he has applied that speed on the football field on offense, defense and in the return game. His father is Michell Price, who played four seasons in the NFL.

Cornerback Khyree Jackson of East Mississippi Junior College has not yet determined a new commitment date after canceling his plans for a July 11 announcement. He has been working with a top six of USC, Oregon, Florida, Oklahoma, Alabama and Kentucky. Jackson said he wanted more time to visit schools before making his decision. Jackson said he’s talking with USC weekly.

Three more in-state prospects announced their college decisions last week: wide receiver Ahmari Higgins-Bruce committed to Louisville, defensive end Jatius Geer of Belton-Honea Path committed to Syracuse and wide receiver Da’Shawn Brown of York committed to Appalachian state.

Unofficially, 18 players from the state have committed to FBS programs at this point. Here are the other in-state commitments to FBS schools:

• Dorman running back Chance Black to Virginia Tech

• West Florence cornerback Nyke Johnson to Virginia Tech

• South Pointe wide receiver O’Mega Blake to USC

• Greer offensive tackle Jaydon Collins to Wake Forest

• Sumter defensive end Justus Boone to Florida

• Boiling Springs cornerback Caden Sullivan to Appalachian State

• Myrtle Beach wide receiver J.J. Jones to North Carolina

• Chapman linebacker Camden Gray to Navy

• Strom Thurmond tight end Brandon Johnson to Wake Forest

• Chapin offensive lineman Thornton Gentry to N.C. State

• Westside offensive tackle Jayden Ramsey to Appalachian State

• River Bluff wide receiver Kendall Long to Syracuse

• Lakewood safety James Wright to East Carolina

• Marion defensive end T.J. Sanders to USC

• Blythewood wide receiver Joshua Burrell to Florida State

Four-star defensive tackle Payton Page (6-4, 335) of Greensboro, N.C., said he will announce his college choice on July 28. His top choices are Clemson, North Carolina and Tennessee. He is expected to go with the Tigers.

Page has visited each of his finalists. He was at Clemson in January, North Carolina in February and Tennessee in early March. Page said he will notify the school he chooses in advance of his announcement day.

Four-star defensive end Kelvin Gilliam of Highland Springs, Va., named his top 10 last week and USC was firmly entrenched in the short list. That’s no surprise as Gilliam’s history with the Gamecocks dates back to his 10th grade year.

Also on his list are Oklahoma, Penn State, Minnesota, Texas, Florida, Virginia Tech, LSU, Cal and Kentucky.

Gilliam had 37 solo tackles, 45 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7 sacks last season. He’s ranked 7th nationally among weakside defensive ends in the 247Sports Composite, and is the No. 4 prospect in Virginia.

Running back Jaylin White of Dothan, Ala., named a top 10 of USC, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Texas A&M, Penn State, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Memphis. White has visited USC in the past. Last season he rushed for 900 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s ranked the No. 12 running back prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite.

Tight end Jalen Shead of Olive Branch, Miss., included USC in his top 10. The others are Florida State, Southern Cal, UCF, Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Kansas State, TCU and Arkansas.

Clemson is in the top 12 with 2022 offensive lineman Addison Nichols of Norcross, Ga. The others are Tennessee, Duke, Georgia, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Southern Cal, Florida State, Auburn, Alabama and LSU. Nichols is rated as a four-star by 247Sports. He is the No. 4 offensive tackle nationally and No. 7 prospect in Georgia for 2022.

Clemson is in the top 10 with 2022 cornerback Domani Jackson of Santa Ana, Calif. The others are Texas, Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, LSU, Oklahoma, Georgia, Arizona State and Southern Cal. Jackson is rated as a four-star in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 2 corner in the country and No. 2 prospect in California in the 2022 class.

Clemson offered 2022 running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings, La. He’s the brother of Tigers’ star Travis Etienne. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and LSU are other offers. He rushed for 2,365 yards and 31 touchdowns last season.

Basketball

Clemson made the top 10 for forward Eric Van Der Heijden out of Raleigh, N.C. Iowa, Wake Forest, Texas, Providence, Ole Miss, Maryland, Marquette, Louisville and Cincinnati are the other nine.

Clemson offered forward Trey Kaufman from Sellersburg, Ind. He also has offers from Indiana, Virginia and Xavier among others.

Wofford landed a commitment from 6-9 Dante Kiesenhofer of Holly Springs, N.C.

Jemal Davis of Okeechobee, Fla., committed to S.C. State.

Robert McCray of A.C. Flora High School has the College of Charleston, Charleston Southern and Winthrop in his top 10. The others are Florida, East Carolina, North Carolina A&T, Marshall, Wake Forest, South Florida and ODU.

Baseball

USC picked up a commitment from 2021 left-handed pitcher/first baseman Matthew Becker of Chapin.