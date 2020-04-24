Gamecocks' Bryan Edwards taken in third round of NFL Draft

COLUMBIA — The layoff hurt more than the injuries, but they didn’t delay the inevitable.
Bryan Edwards, after the most prolific career by a wide receiver in South Carolina history, is headed to the NFL.
The Gamecocks’ star receiver, unable to truly perform for scouts due to a knee injury during the season and a broken foot that nixed his NFL Combine invitation, slipped to the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday but was still taken 81st by the Las Vegas Raiders. Edwards will reunite with USC alum Keisean Nixon in Las Vegas.
An estimate of Edwards' contract is a four-year deal worth $4.26 million, including a $972,694 signing bonus.
Edwards had a bittersweet senior year, setting three career records but missing his final two games after hurting his knee. He left USC as its leader in receptions (234), receiving yardage (3,045) and consecutive games with a catch (48, catching at least one ball in every game he played).
But he could only do so much as the Gamecocks’ offense, riddled with injuries, had only him to depend on. He averaged seven catches and nearly 82 yards per game, tying the school’s single-game reception record with 14 grabs in a win over Vanderbilt.
Yet USC finished 4-8. Deprived of their only game-breaking talent, the Gamecocks didn’t score a touchdown in back-to-back losses to finish the season.
The final touchdown of the year was recorded in a loss to Appalachian State, on a 23-yard catch-and-run from, naturally, Bryan Edwards.
That TD showed off what the scouts loved about him, about how he could take a crunching tackle, spin out of it and race past the rest of the defense for a score. His physicality and arm strength give him the ability to separate from defenders and while his 40-yard dash speed isn’t eye-popping, not many ever ran him down once he got in the clear.
Edwards’ magnetic hands were also coveted by the next level. The catch he made in a loss to Tennessee, a soaring one-handed snare on the sideline where he caught the middle of the ball off the laces, tied him with the late Kenny McKinley for No. 1 on USC’s career receptions list and was the defining catch of his career.
One of coach Will Muschamp’s first recruits when he took the job in 2016, Edwards prepped at Conway High. “My granddad was decked out in his Clemson stuff, he wanted them to know he played at Clemson and what team he wanted me to go to,” Edwards said at SEC Media Days, discussing Muschamp’s visit. “It showed me I was high for them and I was important to them. That kind of turned the tide. It made me want to come to South Carolina.”
The final day of the NFL Draft begins at noon Saturday. Several Gamecocks — Rico Dowdle, Joseph Charlton, T.J. Brunson, Donell Stanley, D.J. Wonnum and Tavien Feaster — are hoping to be drafted.