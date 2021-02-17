Gamecocks' Beamer gets final commitment for 2021 football recruiting class

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer filled out his 2021 recruiting class on Feb. 17 with a commitment from Assumption University transfer Carlins Platel.

Platel, a 6-2, 190-pound cornerback from Massachusetts, chose the Gamecocks over Mississippi State and Coastal Carolina.

He played three seasons with the Greyhounds and will graduate in May, leaving him one year of eligibility as a grad transfer with the Gamecocks.

“It feels great. I think they are a great program, great coaches, great scheme. I’m excited to get down there,” Platel said. “They were all excited. I didn’t tell any coach where I was going. I just tweeted it out. When I tweeted it out, they all called me excited."

Platel was first-team all-conference in 2019, his last season of football. He played 33 games for the Greyhounds and recorded 96 tackles with 30 pass breakups and seven interceptions. But he knows there will be skeptics about his ability to transition from Division II football to the SEC.

“I don’t say anything to people that say that,” Platel said. “I’ll just show them with my actions. I’m going down there and I’m going to have a chip on my shoulder. People are just going to see how I do down there and that’s what’s going to tell them how it is.”

Platel gives the Gamecocks five cornerbacks in the class, four of which are transfers.