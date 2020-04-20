Gamecocks battling for Gaffney defensive tackle, Clemson pursuing top offensive lineman

The college football offers are piling up for Gaffney defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.

Ingram-Dawkins now counts 27, which include South Carolina, Syracuse, West Virginia, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida State, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Penn State, Kansas State, Maryland and Georgia Tech.

Ingram-Dawkins said he plans to visit a number of schools, in particular USC, North Carolina, West Virginia, Florida State and Auburn. He carries a three-star rating in the 247Sports composite and is ranked as the 25th defensive tackle nationally and the No. 3 player in the state.

Three-star cornerback/safety Demarko Williams of Atlanta committed to USC in January. About two months later, he decommitted. Since then, Williams has seen his recruiting heat up. His offer list now includes Florida State, N.C. State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Maryland, Kentucky, Arkansas, Wake Forest, Minnesota, Oregon and Pitt.

He’s wide open on his decision now, and that includes the Gamecocks. He has not shut the door on the possibility of committing to USC and said he speaks regularly with Muschamp.

“I talk to them every day,” Williams said. “I talk to Muschamp, and as always, they want me. It’s the same as when they first started recruiting me, nothing different. They understood when I decommitted, the reasons.”

And those reasons were not about anything negative with the Gamecocks. It was about timing. After thinking over things, Williams figured out he had committed too soon and robbed himself of the opportunity to be fully recruited.

“The reason I decommitted was I just wanted to weigh my options out,” Williams said. “I committed too early as a junior. Going into my senior year, I feel like I need to weigh my options out. I don’t want to put all my eggs in one basket.”

Along with USC, Williams said he hears a lot from Florida State, Ole Miss and Kentucky. He visited USC in January and when he can get back on the road he wants to check out Florida State, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, N.C. State and Kentucky. In July he plans to narrow his list to a top five and he wants to make his next decision before the start of school.

First-year USC defensive line coach Tracy Rocker offered three-star prospect Luther McCoy (6-4 280) of St. Augustine, Fla., last week.

McCoy also has offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Baylor, UCF, USF, FAU, Mississippi State, Kentucky, N.C. State, Nebraska, Syracuse, Colorado State, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Ohio, Troy, Connecticut and Georgia State.

He visited Florida State and Duke before visits were suspended and hopes to visit USC in the future. Right now, McCoy said Baylor, Florida State, Duke and Tennessee are standing out, but he’s far from finalizing things, and that includes looking more closely at USC.

“Honestly, I’m excited but I’m looking at everybody,” McCoy said. “Right now I have 26 offers. I’m trying to enjoy my recruiting and take my time.”

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw rose from the junior college ranks to All-American at USC. He is expected to hear his named called early in the first round of the NFL Draft this week. Kinlaw is the model for what the Gamecocks seek in future defensive tackles. They hope three-star defensive tackle Isaiah Coe of Iowa Western Junior College will be the next one.

Coe is ranked the No. 1 junior college defensive tackle prospect in the country by 247Sports. Coe, a native of Flossmoor, Ill., had 37 tackles with 6.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and forced 2 fumbles last season.

Coe said the Gamecocks just recently contacted him and the offer came quickly. “It was kind of on the spot,” Coe said. “They said they watched my film and they did their homework, and then that’s when they decided to offer me, so they did. I talked to Coach (Tracy) Rocker, Coach (Will) Muschamp and Coach (Eric) Wolford. They liked that I was athletic, disruptive and I would be sort of be like a Javon Kinlaw type player in the 3-4 or the 4-3. Just play havoc on the back end.”

Coe is just now starting to build his relationship with the Gamecock staff, but from the early conversations he likes their approach to him.

“They were very sincere and very thoughtful on how they really thought of me, and how highly they thought of me,” Coe said. “They really felt like I’d be a good impact on the school and the program.”

Some of the other offers for Coe include Oklahoma, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Houston, UCF, Memphis, Louisiana and Liberty. His plan is to take things slowly until he reaches the point where he wants to shorten his list.

Clemson is pursuing offensive tackle Nolan Rucci of Lititz, Penn. He’s rated the No. 3 offensive tackle in the country in the 247Sports composite and the No. 1 prospect in Pennsylvania. He’s a Penn State legacy and his brother plays at Wisconsin. Those two schools are recruiting him.

Rucci said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell are keeping the Tigers right in the fight.

“I’d say Clemson is pretty high up on the list,” Rucci said. “They’ve been recruiting me pretty hard the past few months. They were one of the visits I actually got to take this spring. I always appreciate spending time with the staff.”

Rucci has offers from Notre Dame, Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Stanford, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Florida, Washington, Oklahoma, Arizona State and Oregon. Because of the inability to visit schools this spring, he’s not yet at the point where he’s ready to cut down his list.

“I hope we have that opportunity some time this summer at least to get out and see these schools,” he said. “I would like to make a decision, if everything works out ideally before the season, have a school in mind and maybe commit somewhere. But with this virus, it’s really up in the air.”

Rucci has taken unofficial visits to Clemson, Tennessee, Penn State and Wisconsin.

South Carolina reeled in one of its longtime targets on Saturday when three-star linebacker Bryce Steele of Raleigh, N.C., announced his commitment to the Gamecocks.

Steele had narrowed his choices to USC, North Carolina and Texas. He is ranked the No. 15 inside linebacker in the country in the 247Sports composite.

“They stuck with me from day to day,” Steele said in making his announcement on Rivals.com. “Despite me not playing this past season (due to surgery to remove a benign mass from his chest), that didn’t affect how they recruited me. I felt as though they made me a priority."

As a sophomore, Steele had 43 tackles with 6 sacks. He plans to sign in December but will not be an early graduate. Steele gives the Gamecocks five new commitments for the 2021 class, and with carryovers from last recruiting season, there are now eight counting in the class.

Wide receiver Chauncey Magwood of Leesburg, Ga., named a top six of USC, Nebraska, Arkansas, Florida State, Louisville and Kentucky. Florida State is the only one of the six he’s visited. He plans to see the others once he can get back on the road and then cut his list to three. From there he wants to take official visits before making his decision.

Deonte Anderson of Fort Meade, Fla., and cornerback Tavoris Miller of Miami continue to hear regularly from USC coaches.

Anderson is coming off a season of 40 tackles and 14 sacks. He said USC, Nebraska and West Virginia are high on his list.

Miller is a multi-position player who never comes off the field. He is a running back, receiver, safety and kick returner. He said USC is recruiting him at cornerback.

Miller also holds offers from Miami, Illinois, USF, Indiana, Kansas, Coastal Carolina, Troy, FIU, Western Kentucky and Tennessee State.

Wide receiver JJ Jones of Myrtle Beach cut his list to a top 10 of USC, North Carolina, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Penn State, Tennessee, Georgia, Michigan and Virginia Tech. Some of those not making the cut were Louisville, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Kansas State and Missouri. USC offered Jones earlier this month. He has also been talking to Clemson but the Tigers have not yet offered.

Defensive tackle Payton Page of Greensboro, N.C., named a final three of Clemson, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Kendal Daniels of Beggs, Okla., included Clemson in his top 12 along with Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida State, Arkansas, LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Georgia. He is being recruited as an athlete.

USC is in the final five with offensive lineman Colby Smith of Reidsville, NcC. The others are N.C. State, Louisville, Tennessee and North Carolina.

USC and Clemson target cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins of Atlanta was offered by Southern Cal. N.C. State and Texas also recently offered.

Clemson baseball commitment Lonnie White of Malvern, Penn., was offered by Penn State for football.

Offensive lineman Diego Pounds of Raleigh, who has USC and Clemson interest, was offered by Michigan and Florida.

Clemson target wide receiver Agiye Hall of Valrico, Fla., committed to Alabama.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, brother of USC safety Shilo Sanders and the son of Deion Sanders, was offered by Utah State.

Basketball

South Carolina coach Frank Martin offered 6-11 forward Cesare Edwards of Hartsville last week. Martin and his staff have watched Edwards for years, including when recruiting their current point guard Trae Hannibal out of Hartsville.

“They liked his size as everybody else does, and basically his skill set for his size,” Hartsville coach Yusef English said of USC's offer to Edwards. “They liked his ability to shoot the ball and play multiple positions. The timing was pretty good for them, and of course Cesare was very appreciative.”

Martin recruits a certain type of player because he has a coaching style different from most. He is outwardly aggressive in teaching his players in practice and in games, and he demands a great deal defensively from his players. Not every player fits with Martin. English said that won’t be a problem for Edwards.

“I think Cesare is a good fit for any program to be honest with you,” English said. “He does so many different things so well, and he responds to different type of coaching, because I’ve had to coach him many different ways this year and over the last three years. Personally, I feel like no matter what school he ends up going to I think it’s a good fit for him.”

Edwards also has offers from Clemson, College of Charleston, Presbyterian, Xavier, Western Carolina, VCU, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, VCU and Florida. He’s risen to three-star status by 247Sports and is ranked as the No. 31 power forward in the country and No. 6 prospect in the state.

Ike Cornish (6-5) of Legacy Charter in Greenville added St. John's to his short list of schools and cut Clemson. The others on the list are Xavier, Dayton, Georgetown, George Washington, Virginia Tech, Maryland and VCU.

USC offered 2022 point guard Quant’e Berry (6-4) of Cleveland, Tenn. He also has offers from Rhode Island, Texas A&M and Florida. The Gamecocks also offered 6-6 Andrew Williams of Chattanooga.

Wofford signed 6-0 PG Keaton Turner of Dublin, Ohio, and 6-3 guard Jackson Gore of Blacksburg committed to the Terriers. BJ Mack (6-8) of Charlotte is transferring from USF to Wofford as a sophomore.