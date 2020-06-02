Gamecocks' basketball coach shares experience with coronavirus

COLUMBIA — Frank Martin says it all the time. Tell him he has to fight a grizzly bear standing behind a door, he’ll roll up his sleeves, set his jaw and open the door.
Tell him he has to open the door to face an unknown, and he won’t nearly be so cavalier.
“Negative-negative, that’s awesome, but this is brand-new,” South Carolina’s basketball coach said. “Does anyone know what happens six months after you test positive? Does anyone know if there’s a secondary effect that’s going to kick in? Those concerns are still there for me.”
Martin revealed Tuesday that he tested positive for coronavirus on May 8, and while follow-up tests for the 54-year-old coach and his family have all been clear, the experience shook him. He wasn’t hospitalized and he has no idea how he contracted it, but the concerns persist over an opponent he never saw coming.
“My spirits are back up. God helped me and guided me and kept my family negative,” he said.
Martin found out about the looming pandemic like everyone else in the country. He heard the chatter that the sweeping virus could drastically affect anything and everything that would draw a large crowd.
He was sitting in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, waiting to see who his Gamecocks would play in the SEC Tournament, and he couldn’t help but notice the number of seats which could have just been vacated by someone who unknowingly was infected. “I was at the hotel that night and everything I could think of was, ‘Man, I don’t know if I want to play this game,’” he said.
Within 24 hours, there was no game and no rest of the season. The Gamecocks returned to Columbia, and within a few more days all but two players who stayed behind to rehab injuries were back in their hometowns.
Martin, married and a father of three, followed quarantine procedures, keeping everyone in the house and only venturing out for groceries and takeout meals. During those times, they social-distanced, and when Martin was on the golf course with his pals, he did the same with his own cart and standing well apart from the group.
Yet he still tested positive, and when he was getting tested for something else. His chronically battered knees needed another operation, and when he went to get pre-checked for that on May 8, he was told two days later that COVID-19 was on his lab results.
“The last thing on my mind was that I was going to be positive. It absolutely floored me,” Martin said. “The kids were eating lunch, and I laid it on them, which freaked everybody out and compounded the problem.”
Martin was asymptomatic, he passed his next test and his family tested negative as well. He lost 20 pounds during the lockdown, and his re-scheduled knee replacement is set for Thursday.
Worry remains. Martin is looking into a future where no one knows what will happen with further battles against coronavirus and how he’s going to be around his team when it reports back to campus at the end of the month.
“What am I going to tell a parent if their child comes here and gets infected?,” he said. “God forbid they go home for August and infect their family. I’d rather be safe than call and say I’m sorry.”
Testing procedures at USC are in place for all returning athletes, the football team reporting this week to get tested and begin working out on Monday under strict protocols. The rest of the fall sports athletes will trickle back, with the men’s and women’s basketball teams expected back in workouts by July 1.
Martin is confident in all of the safety guidelines USC has installed and has no concerns that the Gamecocks’ players will be fine. But a man that hasn’t feared much through a hardscrabble upbringing and a winding road to being a head coach is forever dealing with something he never thought he’d have to.
“Psychologically, it’s a burden,” he said. “It’s an uncomfortable burden, but I feel good right now, other than the nerves.”
Lawson still deciding
Rising junior guard A.J. Lawson is still deciding on his future at South Carolina. He declared his intentions to test the NBA draft process for the second straight year, but the original deadline to stay in or withdraw (June 3) was extended indefinitely until the NBA can come up with new dates for the NBA combine and NBA draft.
Yet there is another deadline Lawson is keeping in mind.
“We talk almost daily,” Martin said. “As of right now, our players are due back on campus on June 29 to start the testing, and his plan is to be here on June 29, unless something changes.”